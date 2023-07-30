With the introduction of a new smartwatch comes new accessories, including bands, chargers, and cases. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is super new, so it might be hard to find variety when it comes to available cases, plus the new size means even less compatibility across older models. This is only the start of our favorite Galaxy Watch 6 Classic cases,

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is here, and with it comes the Watch 6 Classic. This brand-new wearable is likely to become one of the best smartwatches available with its relatively standard 43mm model and a large, in-charge 47mm model, the largest smartwatch Samsung has produced. This model also features the grand return of the rotating physical bezel last found on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic , as well as longer battery life, an updated operating system, and a new CPU chip.

This pack from Tensea includes five screen protectors and five cases to protect the screen and sides of your watch. The screen protectors are made of hard PC and 9H tempered glass with smooth touch capabilities and the protective bumper case is shock absorbent. A suction cup is used to align the screen protector and watch, and you won't need to remove the watch band to install either. You can grab a pack for both the 43 and 47mm models.

Caseology (an official Samsung partner) has created a version of the Vault case to specifically fit the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It features an all-in-one design to cover the entire watch with a raised bezel, wireless charging compatibility, and easy installation that won't require you to remove your watch strap. With this case, you'll still be able to rotate the bezel with ease.

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is technically a case-band combo deal; installation is extremely easy because the band is fitted to the case. It's uniquely designed to withstand bumps and scratches with raised edges to protect the bezel and a secure, locking TPU band. The Rugged Armor Pro is available for both 43mm and 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 models.

The Spigen Liquid Air case is a simple yet durable way to protect your new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It's made from comfortable, flexible TPU with a matte finish. It's designed to preserve wireless charging capabilities, heart rate monitoring, and BIA body composition measurements. This model is available for both the 43mm and 47mm models.

and will continue to update as new models come through the door.

What you need to know before buying a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic case

The large size and rotating bezel may make it hard to find a case for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for some time. It's better to go with a trusted brand at this point even if the design lacks a particular feature or color you know you'll want eventually, rather than grabbing a sketchy model just because it comes in green. Patience is a virtue and new cases are sure to roll out soon. Regardless of when you're shopping, always double-check compatibility before you purchase and make sure you've selected the right case for the size of your model.

As we get closer to the actual Samsung product drop, we will update this list with the newer cases. Until then, check out solid options from Spigen, like Liquid Air or Rugged Armor Pro. If you want to try out something inexpensive for a fit test, you may benefit from the 5-pack option which includes cases and screen protectors.