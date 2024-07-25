Whether you get the 40mm or the 44mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, you’re going to be dropping a good chunk of change. It makes sense, then, that you'd want to protect your investment. Scratches, scrapes, and bumps can all leave lasting damage. While your watch will probably continue ticking just fine, you don’t want to start collecting battle scars on something that you spent at least $300 on.

With that in mind, we’ve collected the best cases you can get for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 here, a watch that may soon be regarded as one of the best smartwatches available. Since it’s a brand new watch, some regular players in the game have yet to release a case, so we'll see what the likes of Supcase and others may come out with in the near future. Luckily, there are still plenty of options already out there for us. But keep in mind that not all of these may be available yet in both the 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Editor's choice Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) Vault It might be a bit pricey and only sized for the larger Galaxy Watch 7, but the Caseology Vault is one of the best cases out there in no small part because the company is an official partner with Samsung (and generally makes great cases). The Vault comes with a sand stone texture that’s comfortable to the touch and has a layer of TPU (aka rubbery plastic or thermoplastic polyurethane) to absorb shocks and bumps. Plus, you can take the Vault case off without removing the strap. $17 at Amazon

Premium pick Pinnacle Luxuries TitanShield Bumper Splurging on one of the most expensive cases out there is not only not going to break the bank, as the TitanShield from Pinnacle Luxuries retails for around $54, but it’s going to come with the premium appointments you would expect. It uses a matte finish so you won’t have to worry about fingerprints or smudges as well as TPU material for shock absorption. And, its snap-on installation means it takes seconds to go from unprotected to protected. The TitanShield is also available in multiple colors. $55 at Pinnacle Luxuries

Best value Tensea Galaxy Watch 7 case If you don’t want to spend too much but just want something that works, Tensea has a collection – yes, there’s more than one – for you. This multipack comes with five screen protectors that won’t fog up or affect usage if you find yourself in the rain, and are easy to install thanks to an included suction cup. It also comes with five bumpers of various colors, including clear, so that you can pair with your favorite strap. Oh, and you’re paying about ten bucks for all that when it’s not on sale. $10 at Amazon

Most durable Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Galaxy Watch 7 While all the options on this list will keep your Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 safe, none are as durable as Spigen’s Rugged Armor Pro. This is because it’s more than just a bumper. It includes a band as well, not to mention raised bezels, and a durable metal clasp to keep everything extra secure. Made of TPU, like the best cases, it can handle extreme settings so that, if you wanted to wear it while, say, rock-climbing, you could. $25 at Amazon

Most fun colorways Kimilar Galaxy Watch 7 case Some of us like a little color in our lives. So, instead of going for black or gray, we gravitate towards options that reflect our personalities a bit more. This offering from Kimilar is for those people.This is actually a five pack that includes different colors including white and rose pink and is made of a hard polycarbonate material. It also comes with five tempered glass screen protectors. If that’s not enough, this multipack is also among the cheaper options on this list. $10 at Amazon

Most stylish Ringke Bezel Styling cover and glass screen protector One of the most appealing aspects of the Samsung Galaxy Watches is how classy they look, just like a good, premium watch. If you want to highlight that aspect of the watch, then this option from Ringke might be your best bet. This water and sweat-resistant stainless steel bumper uses CNC precision processing for a tight fit. Add in the multi-layered tempered glass screen protector and that Galaxy Watch 7 of yours will be as stylish as it is safe. $21 at Amazon

Easiest installation Pinnacle Luxuries ProShield 360 Protective Case The Pinnacle Luxuries ProShield 360 might be the easiest case to install. What makes this one easier than the rest? Not only does it snap right on, the screen protector is integrated so you don’t have to install that separately (and worry about things like bubbles). This case also has a slim design to keep your watch looking sharp, not to mention, it is available in a multitude of colors. While not the priciest option on this list, it does come with a little higher price tag. $30 at Pinnacle Luxuries

Best soft pick Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy Watch 7 If you want a Spigen, but don’t need something that will last through a Mission impossible stunt, the Liquid Air model with its slim profile might just be the ticket. It’s still made of flexible and shock-absorbent TPU for the right amount of protection. But, it’s made for a more stylish aesthetic, helped along with its matte finish. And it’s available for both sizes of the Galaxy Watch 7. $19 at Amazon

Best transparent Ringke Slim & Glass for Galaxy Watch 7 Ringke knows style, which is why it produces the best transparent case out there with its Slim & Glass. This light design is ideal if you don’t want to look like you have a case on your watch. It still offers plenty of protection with its polycarbonate bumper and tempered glass screen protector. It’s also not particularly expensive. $18 at Amazon

Which case is right for you?

Perhaps you may even be on the fence about whether to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch or not. You might be torn between the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra or the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. If you aren’t just looking for a bargain watch, we have no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is worth considering as a premium option.

Luckily, a good portion of the cases that are available are of pretty solid quality. They are all either made of TPU, a rubbery plastic material that combines durability with flexibility, or polycarbonate, a tough, harder plastic substance. You’ll get screen protectors as well, which is a critical part of the equation. Some are better quality than others, as they’re not only tempered but have multiple layers of protection. The screen protectors from Ringke, for example, are advertised as having an oil-resistant coating on the outside and AB film on the inside to keep any shards away from the screen in the unlikely event that something cracks the screen protector.

Regardless of the materials, installation will be a cinch across the board. Of course, the Pinnacle Luxuries ProShield 360 puts the bumper and screen protector together for a single unit that needs to be installed, whereas you have to install the bumpers and screen protectors separately elsewhere.

Keeping all that in mind, Caseology’s Vault is our top pick for its rugged yet slim design, despite only being available for the larger Galaxy Watch 7. It’s more than just the price tag, however, that puts the Pinnacle Luxuries TitanShield Bumper as our "premium pick." It’s mainly due to the fact that it keeps the watch looking like a $300+ watch. (Plus the fact that it’s expensive.) The Tensea is our budget pick mostly thanks to its low price; however, the quality is still important, otherwise it wouldn’t get our recommendation.