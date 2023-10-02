At its annual Surface event on Sept. 21, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3, adding two more feathers to its Surface PCs lineup. While the Surface Go series didn't get any updates, Microsoft did announce a Surface Go 4 for Business on the sidelines of the event. In terms of dimensions, the Surface Go 4 for Business is identical to the Surface Go 3. The Surface Go 4 comes only with a charger, so every other accessory has to be bought separately. While Microsoft does sell its official accessories for the Surface Go 4, they are limited to chargers and a Type Cover Keyboard. There are no dedicated cases on the official Microsoft Store.
Here are the best Surface Go 4 cases that you should be looking at. Although most of the cases listed below are rated for the Surface Go 3 and Go 2, these cases will work on the Surface Go 4 as the dimensions are identical.
Source: Moko
Moko Case FitEditor's choice
Source: UAG
UAG Metropolis Surface Go 2 casePremium pick
Fintie Portfolio Surface Go 3 caseBest value
Source: Gylint
Gylint CaseUnderstated style
Source: ZenRich
ZenRich CaseDaily driver
Source: Moko
The Moko Case Fit offers a good package for the price. It’s a half-back case with strong polycarbonate used in the build. The corners are made of soft TPU material for added protection from falls. Looking at the depth of the lip on the frame, the display of the Go 4 is well protected from falls. The Moko Case Fit has a silicone hand strap for carrying the Surface Go 4 conveniently, and there are precise cutouts for all the ports and a safe closure mechanism for Type Cover Keyboards as well.
Source: UAG
Under Armor Gear’s Metropolis Surface Go 4 case is the sturdiest case in the list that’s military-grade drop test certified. It sports a lightweight honeycomb design, weighs under a pound, and has a good grip. The frame has ample cutouts for ports, provision to add a keyboard, and a Surface Pen holder on the top. The aluminum stand on the back can help you position the Surface Go 4 at multiple angles. It’s also the priciest Surface Go 4 case you can get.
Fintie Portfolio Surface Go 3 caseBest value
For those looking at getting an elegant Surface Go 4 case, Fintie’s dual-tone synthetic leather cases are the ones to check out. When closed, it almost looks like a diary with an elastic loop holding the Surface Pen. There are provisions to strap in the Go 4 kickstand for multiple viewing angles. All the ports are well exposed and on the inside, you get a soft microfiber surface. The bonus with this case is the large pocket on the rear side where you can put in cash, cards, documents, or even charging cable.
Source: Gylint
Gylint CaseUnderstated style
The Gylint leather case offers a variety of colors and patterns to choose from. The case wraps around the back thereby giving a seamless look, but the edges of the Surface Go 4 are quite exposed to the elements unlike other sturdy cases where you just have the cutouts in the right places. You can add the Surface Pen on the side. Given the price, you shouldn’t expect massive protection to the tablet in case of accidental falls.
Source: ZenRich
ZenRich CaseDaily driver
If you are not planning to get the Type Cover Keyboard, then the ZenRich case is recommended. The ZenRich cover has triple-layered construction with a hard inner polycarbonate shell; there are cutouts for all the ports and cameras; and there’s a 360-degree rotatable hand-strap and a built-in kickstand. The soft silicone outer shell and front frame provide ample protection against falls. The ZenRich case also offers a dedicated place to hold the Surface Pen, and you get a detachable shoulder strap, which comes in multiple colors.
Source: Kensington
Kensington Blackbelt Surface Go 2 caseOutdoor use
If you find the fully covered UAG Metropolis case too much, the Kensington Blackbelt Rugged case offers a slightly economical alternative. It comes with a military-grade certification for drop tests and cleaning fluid contamination. The Kensington case comes with a deep lip around the frame, which protects the display of Surface Go 4 in case it falls face down. The corners have added thickness, and you also get a silicon hand strap to easily hold onto the tablet. While there is a Surface Pen holder, an additional string attachment ensures you don’t lose it.
i-Blason Cosmo Surface Go 3 caseBlingy cover
If you’re tired of the monocolored cases seen in the list, the i-Blason Cosmo offers a blingy alternative. The sturdy bump on the edge of the frame provides ample protection around the edges and corners. While the top portion of the designer backplate is part of the main case, the lower plate has to be stuck to the kickstand to have a seamless design. There is a provision to add the Type Cover Keyboard and the Surface Pen can be lodged on the side (when Surface Go is in landscape mode). The case also comes with scratch resistance.
Source: Otterbox
Otterbox Symmetry Studio SeriesAdded protection$39 $60 Save $21
Otterbox Symmetry Studio Series is a well-built case for Surface Go 4. The case offers a recessed design on the front to accommodate the Type Cover Keyboard with enough lip around the edges to protect the display. The corners are thicker than the edges to provide added protection from falls. There's an elastic Surface Pen holder on the left-hand side (when held in horizontal orientation). The Otterbox Symmetry Studio ensures that the kickstand of the Surface Go 4 is undisturbed so that you can use it in any orientation.
Our top picks for the best cases for Surface Go 4
One non-negotiable, whenever you buy any sort of tablet, is a protective case to go with it, especially as Microsoft is promoting the Surface Go 4 for fieldwork. Cases not only protect the Surface Go 4 from accidental falls on the side or display but also protect the display from dust or getting scratched when you dump it in your backpack. Additionally, cases also add some color to the otherwise single-color variant of the Surface Go 4.
We have seen a range of cases above, but the one that ticks off almost every box is the Supcase UB Pro, our editor’s pick. It offers a full-body rugged case with a kickstand and a dedicated place for the Surface Pen. The UAG Metropolis case is the one to go for if money is no object for you, and you want the best protection possible for your Surface Go 4. The military-grade certifications definitely work in its favor. For those on a budget, the Fintie protective case offers a great alternative with its two-tone design and synthetic leather finish. Just don’t expect this to be the sturdiest case around.