At its annual Surface event on Sept. 21, Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3, adding two more feathers to its Surface PCs lineup. While the Surface Go series didn't get any updates, Microsoft did announce a Surface Go 4 for Business on the sidelines of the event. In terms of dimensions, the Surface Go 4 for Business is identical to the Surface Go 3. The Surface Go 4 comes only with a charger, so every other accessory has to be bought separately. While Microsoft does sell its official accessories for the Surface Go 4, they are limited to chargers and a Type Cover Keyboard. There are no dedicated cases on the official Microsoft Store.

Here are the best Surface Go 4 cases that you should be looking at. Although most of the cases listed below are rated for the Surface Go 3 and Go 2, these cases will work on the Surface Go 4 as the dimensions are identical.