The brand-new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 is here, and we’re sure it will be as successful as the earlier two generations; these machines are perfect for buyers looking for an affordable laptop with a premium finish. While its dimensions remain the same as the Laptop Go 2, the Surface Laptop Go 3 comes with a few bumped-up specs (8GB RAM, the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chip, and improved battery life) and a new price tag to match. As long as your job doesn't require you to execute resource-hungry computing tasks, this laptop will more than meet your requirements.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 may not be as impressive as some of the more high-end Surface models, but it combines portability with performance, making it ideal for on-the-go productivity. And if you’re going to travel with this device, it’s a good idea to invest in a case; not only will it protect the Laptop Go 3 from accidents, but a stylish case is a nice fashion accessory for your device.