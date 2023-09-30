The brand-new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 is here, and we’re sure it will be as successful as the earlier two generations; these machines are perfect for buyers looking for an affordable laptop with a premium finish. While its dimensions remain the same as the Laptop Go 2, the Surface Laptop Go 3 comes with a few bumped-up specs (8GB RAM, the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chip, and improved battery life) and a new price tag to match. As long as your job doesn't require you to execute resource-hungry computing tasks, this laptop will more than meet your requirements.
The Surface Laptop Go 3 may not be as impressive as some of the more high-end Surface models, but it combines portability with performance, making it ideal for on-the-go productivity. And if you’re going to travel with this device, it’s a good idea to invest in a case; not only will it protect the Laptop Go 3 from accidents, but a stylish case is a nice fashion accessory for your device.
-
Fintie Surface Laptop Go Case with Folding KickstandEditor's choice
-
JETech Laptop SleeveWater-resistant pick
-
UAG Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 CoverRugged pick
-
LANDICI Laptop CaseBest value
-
Mektron Laptop Cover for Surface Laptop Go SeriesArtsy pick
-
Fintie Surface Laptop Go Case with Folding KickstandEditor's choice
Our favorite feature of this Fintie case for the Surface Laptop Go 3 is that it features a kickstand that also folds away when you don’t need it. The case is pretty sturdy and has a translucent back and added corner protection against accidental drops. The matte finish prevents smudging and fingerprints and also prevents scratches to an extent. The vents on the bottom prevent your laptop from overheating.
-
JETech Laptop SleeveWater-resistant pick
The JETech shockproof laptop sleeve is made of polyurethane and comes in 10 different color options. You can also choose between 11.2- to 15.4-inch sizes, but the Laptop Go 3 has a length of about 11 inches, so go for the base option. The best part of this sleeve is that it’s splash-proof, so if you’re ever caught in some light rain, your laptop will be fine.
-
UAG Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 CoverRugged pick
The UAG Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 offers the best possible protection for your Surface Laptop Go 3. The polycarbonate shell can take a beating even though it looks pretty thin. This lightweight case has a translucent back and features cooling vents on the bottom and has grippy sides, so you won’t drop it by accident. The case is pretty easy to install or take off as it snaps on and off your laptop.
-
LANDICI Laptop CaseBest value
The LANDICI case is ideal if you want to carry your laptop around in a soft case. The solid-color finish on all color variants looks professional. The case has a fleece interior and an oxford polyester exterior that is water-resistant. This case weighs just 0.7 pounds and has a compartment for your cables, charger, or other peripherals.
-
Mektron Laptop Cover for Surface Laptop Go SeriesArtsy pick
Want to jazz up your Surface Laptop Go 3 with a stylish snap-on case? The Mektron range of laptop covers is perfect if you want protection for your laptop and also like bright, vivid colors. You get 27 different options to pick from, as well as a screen protector and a themed keyboard cover. This lightweight case has a soft-touch finish and is made of polycarbonate material.
-
Fintie Case for Microsoft Surface Laptop Go SeriesMinimalist pick
This Fintie case has a thin profile but still offers decent protection for your Laptop Go 3. The Crystal Clear variant looks pretty great, but you can also choose from Glittering Clear, Crystal Black, Lavender Honeycomb, and Composition Book looks. The hard plastic cover also has vents on the bottom and precisely cut openings for ports.
-
UZBL Protective Laptop Hard CoverExcellent drop protection
If you prefer hard cover cases over soft ones, the UZBL laptop case is an option you should consider. While the EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) body is pretty sturdy, it also features straps inside that hold the laptop firmly in place. It features an accessory section that juts out, adding to the aesthetic of this case. The UZBL case is pretty convenient to carry as it has comfortable handles as well as a shoulder strap. If you’re concerned about protecting your Laptop Go 3 from drops, this is the case you need.
-
Canvaslife Laptop Messenger BagStylish pick
“Stylish” is the first word that comes to mind when you see these laptop cases. These canvas bags look pretty Bohemian, and there are 17 different styles to pick from. The case comes with a shoulder strap and adjustable handles, plus you get a zipper pouch on the side for accessories. The shockproof case has a fleece interior and promises splash-proof protection for your laptop.
Our personal favorites for the best cases for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
Almost all of the options we’ve listed above come with their own unique selling point, making it hard to pick a favorite. But for the top spot, we picked the Fintie Case with Folding Kickstand. Not only do you get adequate protection for your Surface Laptop Go 3, but you also get a kickstand, and that’s an added feature we absolutely loved. Our second choice would be the case from UZBL (pronounced "Usable") because we love how it combines toughness with aesthetics.
Of course, different people may prefer more colorful options, and for these readers, we recommend the Canvaslife bag. Almost all the Canvaslife designs look amazing, and if you want to add a dash of color to your Laptop Go 3, this is a good way to go about it. We found the Mektron cases to be pretty colorful as well. We’ve gone with as much variety as possible while putting together this list since different people have different preferences, but we hope you found one that defines your sense of style!
Surface Laptop Go 3
The Surface Laptop Go 3 is a light and sleek laptop that is the newest model in Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go Series, which combines decent specs and affordable prices. This new laptop comes with the 12th Gen Core i5 chip, packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and runs on about 15 hours on a single charge.