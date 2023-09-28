Compared to some of the other great Surface PCs you can buy, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 sure is special. As one of the newest Surface products, it is one of the most powerful Surface devices yet, featuring 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, and up to RTX 40-series graphics paired with 64GB RAM. That brings us to say, that such a special PC needs some special protection.

So, while the specs of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 have changed, the design of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has not changed since the last version. Though the side of the device now has a USB-A port and a microSD card slot, it's still a 14-inch laptop, with dimensions having it coming in at about 13 inches. That means there's a ton of great cases from which to choose. We've collected eight of our favorites for you right here.