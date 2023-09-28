Compared to some of the other great Surface PCs you can buy, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 sure is special. As one of the newest Surface products, it is one of the most powerful Surface devices yet, featuring 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPUs, and up to RTX 40-series graphics paired with 64GB RAM. That brings us to say, that such a special PC needs some special protection.
So, while the specs of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 have changed, the design of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has not changed since the last version. Though the side of the device now has a USB-A port and a microSD card slot, it's still a 14-inch laptop, with dimensions having it coming in at about 13 inches. That means there's a ton of great cases from which to choose. We've collected eight of our favorites for you right here.
-
Source: tomtock
tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop SleeveEditor's choice
-
Source: Amazon
Amazon Basics Laptop SleeveBest value
-
Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 20LPremium pick
-
Source: Pelican
Pelican AdventurerRugged case
-
Source: Bellroy
Bellroy Laptop Sleeve 14-inchEco-friendly sleeve
-
Source: tomtock
tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop SleeveEditor's choice
The Tomtoc 360 protective Laptop Sleeve is the best sleeve to consider for the Surface Laptop Studio 2. This sleeve is pretty stylish since it has multiple color options, but it comes with a zippered pocket on the front for your accessories. It also has high resilience edges, which better protect from shocks and drops.
-
Source: Amazon
Amazon Basics Laptop SleeveBest value
This is a very basic sleeve for the Surface Laptop Studio 2. While it's not fancy and doesn't have any extra pockets, it does offer basic protection from scratches when you have your laptop in your bag. It has a fabric exterior and a nice zipper that's quite strong.
-
Peak Design Everyday Backpack V2 20LPremium pick
Planning to travel overnight or a very far distance with your Surface Laptop Studio 2? You're going to want to consider a backpack. This is a quite premium backpack, but it's ideal for those who might be going on long-haul trips. It has plenty of storage space for your laptop, clothing, and other items, too.
-
Source: Pelican
Pelican AdventurerRugged case
Need a case that offers the best possible protection for your Surface Laptop Studio 2? That's what the Pelican Adventurer can do for you. It has a hard outer shell and is shockproof. It also is water resistant and has dedicated pockets and straps to hold your laptop.
-
Source: Bellroy
Bellroy Laptop Sleeve 14-inchEco-friendly sleeve
This is a sleek but eco-friendly sleeve for the Surface Laptop Studio 2. The sleeve is made of recycled fabric, and there's a soft microfiber interior that can protect your Surface from scratches as you pull and push it out of this case. There's even a magnetic flap to keep it closed.
-
Londo Top Grain Leather SleeveWith printed patterns
While this sleeve is not made of genuine leather, it does feel the luxurious part to make your Surface laptop Studio 2 feel more stylish. The sleeve has plenty of printed patterns, too, which helps you set yourself apart when you're using your laptop.
-
Source: Nidoo
Nidoo 14-inch Laptop Sleeve CaseFeaturing a shoulder strap
If you plan to carry your laptop over your shoulder, then this is a case to consider. You get a standard laptop sleeve, with an additional front pocket for your accessories, but the bonus is that the sleeve also has a carrying strap.
-
Masa Kawa Slim Leather BriefcaseGenuine leather briefcase
If you want to be super fancy with your Surface Laptop Studio 2, you're going to want to buy the Masa Kawa Slim Leather Briefcase. This briefcase is made of genuine leather, and it has plenty of storage space for both your laptop and other accessories.
Recapping the best cases for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 in 2023
The list of our favorite Surface Laptop Studio 2 cases has now run dry, but we still have a reminder if you're looking for our top three picks. No doubt, the best possible case to consider is the Tomtoc 360, since it has extra zippered pockets on the front, as well as padded corners and extra protection for your Surface. Other than that, if your wallet is a bit bigger, you might want to consider a backpack from Peak Design, which is designed for those who are always on the go and out and about with plenty of space for clothing and other items.
And finally, the Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve is ideal for those who have smaller budgets, as it's a simple sleeve that offers basic protection without extras like storage pockets for accessories. Whatever your needs are, we hope you found a case that's right for you.