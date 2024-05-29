If you're looking for a great tablet, there are excellent Android devices and worthwhile iPads to consider, but Microsoft offers one of the few tablet lines that run Windows. To that end, the Surface Pro 11 is the latest entry in Microsoft's Surface tablet catalog. Once you get yours, you will need a good case for it. That's why we're here. We've put together a collection of the best Surface Pro 11 cases we could find. Also, it's worth keeping in mind that Surface Pro 9/10 cases will work with the next generation Surface Pro 11, so you've got a lot of options.

INFILAND Surface Pro 9 Case Editor's choice $38 $40 Save $2 This Surface Pro case courtesy of INFILAND has a very sleek, classy see-through design that preserves the beauty of your Surface. You also get a couple different colorways to choose from, and you won't have to spend an arm and a leg for the pleasure, either. $38 at Amazon

tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Best value $23 $28 Save $5 This protective sleeve from tomtoc is a great way to affordably and stylishly protect your Surface Pro when you're going out into the world. Plus, you can choose from a nice variety of different colorways. Best of all, it'll cost you less than $30. $23 at Amazon

UAG Metropolis SE for Surface Pro 9 Premium pick This case from Urban Armor Gear is perfect for those looking for a seriously heavy-duty case that can offer just about the maximum protection possible, if you can afford its relatively steep pricetag. Though, you are paying for some nice luxuries like its own kickstand. $80 at Amazon

UAG Surface Pro 9 Healthcare Plasma Case Best with shoulder strap $105 $110 Save $5 If you work in the healthcare industry or are a particularly heavy business user of a Surface Pro, this case features a nice shoulder strap you can use to keep your Surface Pro with you at all times. It does cost a premium, though, at over $100. $105 at Amazon

Nacuwa Protective Laptop Case Best protective sleeve For those in need of an affordable way to get some serious protection for a Surface Pro, this Nacuwa case is more than worth a look. With a hard shell exterior and a nice, soft interior, this case will keep your Surface safe from all manner of drops. $30 at Amazon

Fintie Case for Microsoft Surface Pro 10 Best synthetic leather case If you like the leather look but aren't much of a fan of buying real leather, this synthetic leather case from Fintie has that sleek, stylish look you'll love without any of the ethical concerns or meaty pricetags you'll usually find with real leather cases. $27 at Amazon $24 at Fintie

Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag Best carrying case $26 $32 Save $6 This affordable case from Tomtoc is a slim, stylish carrying case that comes with a comfortable built-in handle. If you don't have a backpack to toss your Surface Pro case into, this case makes it easy to carry your Surface Pro around wherever you go. $26 at Amazon

Omnpak Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Case and Cover Best foldable case This foldable fabric case for the Surface Pro has a clever, stylish design, a soft-yet-durable fabric exterior, and it comes with an affordable all-around price tag. If you're looking for a sleek case with a good amount of colorways to choose from at a low cost, this is it. $32 at Amazon $30 at Walmart

MoKo Case for Microsoft Surface Pro 10 Best rugged case Rugged cases can often be expensive or come by way of sleeves that only protect your Surface on the go, but not this MoKo case. This is an incredibly rugged hard shell case that'll keep your Surface safe at all times, while it still comes in at under $30. $29 at Amazon

What to know about Surface Pro 11 cases

There are tons of great options when it comes to cases. However, for most folks, the INFILAND case is a great blend of performance and value that's sure to keep your Surface safe. If you've got some extra cash to spend, UAG's Metropolis case is worth some consideration, too.

On the other end, if you're on a stricter budget, the Tomtoc sleeve can be a good buy that won't break the bank. As mentioned above, if you've already got a case for an older Surface Pro tablet, chances are it'll work with the Surface Pro 11, so you may not need a new case.