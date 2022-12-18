If you're planning to take your new Lenovo Yoga 7i with you on the go to the office, school, or anywhere else, you'll need to protect it. With the 360-degree hinge and a sensitive 16:10 aspect ratio screen, you really don't want your new Lenovo laptop to get damaged while it sits in your bag.
That's why you'll want to check out some of these best cases. We collected several cases for both the 14-inch and the 16-inch Yoga 7i model.
14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i cases
Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve
This is an official Lenovo sleeve that works great with the Yoga 7i. It is slim, minimalistic, and has reinforced rubber corners that'll protect your 2-in-1.
Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve
Though it has the ThinkPad branding, you can't go wrong with this sleeve for the Yoga 7i. It is professional looking with an all black-color and can protect your device from bumps and shocks. There are even side pockets for storage.
Lacdo 14-inch Laptop Sleeve
This Lacdo laptop case is one of the best ones you can buy without a handle for the Yoga 7i. It has a clean design and comes in multiple classy color options. There's even some space for placing chargers and headphones, too.
- Source: HP
HP Renew Business 14.1-inch Bag
If you care about the environment, then this is the laptop bag for your Yoga 7i. It has multiple pockets, a shoulder strap, and is made of recycled materials that make the world a greener place for everyone.
Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve
Targus makes amazing laptop sleeves, and you can't go wrong with this bag from the brand. It has a shoulder strap and a carrying handle that makes it easy to go on the road.
Amazon Basics 14-inch Laptop Sleeve
This Amazon basics sleeve is one of the cheapest sleeves for the Yoga 7i. It does what it's supposed to do and prevents your Yoga 7i from getting scratched and dented thanks to the slim and light fabric material. It also comes in multiple colors.
16-inch Yoga 7i cases
Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve
This is a plain laptop sleeve for the 16-inch Yoga 7i. It comes in different colors and offers 360-degree protection and shock resistance. There's even a handle and strap for easy carry.
Lacdo Protective Laptop Sleeve
This laptop sleeve from Lacdo comes in a 16-inch size. It has a classy blue-on-orange look. It also has a carrying handle as well as a storage compartment in the front for your favorite accessories.
Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve
Need a 16-inch laptop sleeve for the Yoga 7i with a lot of color? That's exactly what this one from Kinmac offers.
Waterfield Designs PC Sleevecase
This sleeve from Waterfield isn't your ordinary sleeve. You can have one custom fit for your Yoga 7i out of premium materials like leather or nylon.
Dell Premier Sleeve 17
If you don't mind using a Dell product with your Lenovo Yoga 7i, then this sleeve is great. Unlike others, it has water resistance, and a microfiber finish on the inside that cleans and protects your Yoga 7i as you insert and remove it.
MOSISO Laptop Sleeve
Mosio's laptop sleeve is for those who want to add a bit of a unique look to the Yoga 7i. It comes in all kinds of different colors, while still offering some basic protection from bumps and scrapes.
These are all the best cases and sleeves we suggest for the Lenovo Yoga 7i. For the very best sleeve for the 14-inch Yoga 7i, you'll want to pick up the Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve, since it has a minimalist design and rubber corners. There are other sleeves from Targus and Lacdo that are cheaper and do the same thing, too. And with the 16-inch Yoga 7i, you can't go wrong with trying the Tangbolobo Laptop Sleeve, or a more premium custom-designed Waterfielf PC Sleevecase.
There are many ways you can protect your new Yoga 7i, and we hope you found one that works right for you. If you don't already own the Yoga 7i, which has what it takes to be one of the best Lenovo devices, check it out below.
Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch)
The 14-inch model of the Lenovo Yoga 7i includes 12th-generation Intel Core U-series processors and a 2.2K IPS display, offering a great balance of performance and battery life in a sleek chassis.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch)
The Lenovo Yoga 7i is an excellent convertible laptop with a ton of processing power and a decent GPU for light gaming and photo and video editing.
Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch Intel Arc)
This 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i features Intel Arc, the company's first dedicated graphics card. It offers a great boost for users who want to do some light gaming and photo editing.