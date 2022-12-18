Own either the 14-inch or 16-inch Yoga 7i? These cases will help protect your new 2-in-1 from damage.

If you're planning to take your new Lenovo Yoga 7i with you on the go to the office, school, or anywhere else, you'll need to protect it. With the 360-degree hinge and a sensitive 16:10 aspect ratio screen, you really don't want your new Lenovo laptop to get damaged while it sits in your bag.

That's why you'll want to check out some of these best cases. We collected several cases for both the 14-inch and the 16-inch Yoga 7i model.

14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i cases

Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve This is an official Lenovo sleeve that works great with the Yoga 7i. It is slim, minimalistic, and has reinforced rubber corners that'll protect your 2-in-1. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve Though it has the ThinkPad branding, you can't go wrong with this sleeve for the Yoga 7i. It is professional looking with an all black-color and can protect your device from bumps and shocks. There are even side pockets for storage. See at Amazon

Lacdo 14-inch Laptop Sleeve This Lacdo laptop case is one of the best ones you can buy without a handle for the Yoga 7i. It has a clean design and comes in multiple classy color options. There's even some space for placing chargers and headphones, too. See at Amazon

Source: HP HP Renew Business 14.1-inch Bag If you care about the environment, then this is the laptop bag for your Yoga 7i. It has multiple pockets, a shoulder strap, and is made of recycled materials that make the world a greener place for everyone. See at HP

Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve Targus makes amazing laptop sleeves, and you can't go wrong with this bag from the brand. It has a shoulder strap and a carrying handle that makes it easy to go on the road. See at Best Buy

Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve Amazon Basics 14-inch Laptop Sleeve This Amazon basics sleeve is one of the cheapest sleeves for the Yoga 7i. It does what it's supposed to do and prevents your Yoga 7i from getting scratched and dented thanks to the slim and light fabric material. It also comes in multiple colors. See at Amazon

16-inch Yoga 7i cases

Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve This is a plain laptop sleeve for the 16-inch Yoga 7i. It comes in different colors and offers 360-degree protection and shock resistance. There's even a handle and strap for easy carry. See at Amazon

Lacdo 15.6 inch Protective Laptop Sleeve Lacdo Protective Laptop Sleeve This laptop sleeve from Lacdo comes in a 16-inch size. It has a classy blue-on-orange look. It also has a carrying handle as well as a storage compartment in the front for your favorite accessories. See at Amazon

Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve Need a 16-inch laptop sleeve for the Yoga 7i with a lot of color? That's exactly what this one from Kinmac offers. See at Amazon

Waterfield Designs PC Sleevecase Waterfield Designs PC Sleevecase This sleeve from Waterfield isn't your ordinary sleeve. You can have one custom fit for your Yoga 7i out of premium materials like leather or nylon. See at Waterfield

Dell Premier Sleeve 17 Dell Premier Sleeve 17 If you don't mind using a Dell product with your Lenovo Yoga 7i, then this sleeve is great. Unlike others, it has water resistance, and a microfiber finish on the inside that cleans and protects your Yoga 7i as you insert and remove it. See at Amazon

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Mosio's laptop sleeve is for those who want to add a bit of a unique look to the Yoga 7i. It comes in all kinds of different colors, while still offering some basic protection from bumps and scrapes. See at Amazon

These are all the best cases and sleeves we suggest for the Lenovo Yoga 7i. For the very best sleeve for the 14-inch Yoga 7i, you'll want to pick up the Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve, since it has a minimalist design and rubber corners. There are other sleeves from Targus and Lacdo that are cheaper and do the same thing, too. And with the 16-inch Yoga 7i, you can't go wrong with trying the Tangbolobo Laptop Sleeve, or a more premium custom-designed Waterfielf PC Sleevecase.

There are many ways you can protect your new Yoga 7i, and we hope you found one that works right for you. If you don't already own the Yoga 7i, which has what it takes to be one of the best Lenovo devices, check it out below.