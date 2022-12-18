Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you're planning to take your new Lenovo Yoga 7i with you on the go to the office, school, or anywhere else, you'll need to protect it. With the 360-degree hinge and a sensitive 16:10 aspect ratio screen, you really don't want your new Lenovo laptop to get damaged while it sits in your bag.

That's why you'll want to check out some of these best cases. We collected several cases for both the 14-inch and the 16-inch Yoga 7i model.

14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i cases

  • The HP Urban laptop sleeve is a solid option to consider if you are on the lookout for a slim and minimal sleeve for your laptop. It comes with a reinforced rubber corner and an extendable handle that makes it easy to carry around. You also get an additional pocket to store some of your accessories.
    Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve
    Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve

    This is an official Lenovo sleeve that works great with the Yoga 7i. It is slim, minimalistic, and has reinforced rubber corners that'll protect your 2-in-1.

    See at Amazon
  • The official ThinkPad sleeve from Lenovo is our first recommendation in this collection. This is one of the more basic-looking sleeves that you can buy for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 laptop. It's a simple sleeve that can keep your laptop safe from everyday bumps and shocks. It also comes with some additional pockets in which you can store things like chargers, docks, and more.
    Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve
    Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve

    Though it has the ThinkPad branding, you can't go wrong with this sleeve for the Yoga 7i. It is professional looking with an all black-color and can protect your device from bumps and shocks. There are even side pockets for storage.

    See at Amazon
  • lacdo-laptop-sleeve-169-render-01-1
    Lacdo 14-inch Laptop Sleeve

    This Lacdo laptop case is one of the best ones you can buy without a handle for the Yoga 7i. It has a clean design and comes in multiple classy color options. There's even some space for placing chargers and headphones, too.

    See at Amazon
  • hp-renew-business-14-bag-render-01
    Source: HP
    HP Renew Business 14.1-inch Bag

    If you care about the environment, then this is the laptop bag for your Yoga 7i. It has multiple pockets, a shoulder strap, and is made of recycled materials that make the world a greener place for everyone.

    See at HP
  • This high-quality sleeve is somewhat simple, but it gets the basics done with some space to carry your charger and other accessories. Plus, it has a shoulder strap to make it easy to carry without having to hold it in your hands. The minimalist aesthetic is also great for business users.
    Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve
    Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve

    Targus makes amazing laptop sleeves, and you can't go wrong with this bag from the brand. It has a shoulder strap and a carrying handle that makes it easy to go on the road.

    See at Best Buy
  • Want simple protection on the cheap? The Amazon Basics sleeve is exactly that. It doesn't have bells and whistles - not even a handle or shoulder strap - but you can choose from a few colors to suit your taste.
    Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve
    Amazon Basics 14-inch Laptop Sleeve

    This Amazon basics sleeve is one of the cheapest sleeves for the Yoga 7i. It does what it's supposed to do and prevents your Yoga 7i from getting scratched and dented thanks to the slim and light fabric material. It also comes in multiple colors.

    See at Amazon

16-inch Yoga 7i cases

  • Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve
    Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve

    This is a plain laptop sleeve for the 16-inch Yoga 7i. It comes in different colors and offers 360-degree protection and shock resistance. There's even a handle and strap for easy carry.

    See at Amazon
  • For a little extra protection, this sleeve has soft cushioning all around it and a shockproof layer to protect your Nitro 5 from drops. Plus, it has a classier look and a handle to make it easier to carry.
    Lacdo 15.6 inch Protective Laptop Sleeve
    Lacdo Protective Laptop Sleeve

    This laptop sleeve from Lacdo comes in a 16-inch size. It has a classy blue-on-orange look. It also has a carrying handle as well as a storage compartment in the front for your favorite accessories.

    See at Amazon
  • Many cases come in a few different colors, but few offer as many options as this one from Kinmac. There are over 20 patterns available, and the sleeve itself offers great protection with plenty of soft cushioning, water resistance, and a toughened frame to protect from harder drops.
    Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve
    Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve

    Need a 16-inch laptop sleeve for the Yoga 7i with a lot of color? That's exactly what this one from Kinmac offers.

    See at Amazon
  • Luxury bags are tough to find for Chromebooks, but Waterfield Designs offers an excellent custom-fit option. You can specify the exact dimensions of your Chromebook and they will built you a custom case made of waxed canvas or ballistic nylon. This is a premium sleeve with the amazing build quality.
    Waterfield Designs PC Sleevecase
    Waterfield Designs PC Sleevecase

    This sleeve from Waterfield isn't your ordinary sleeve. You can have one custom fit for your Yoga 7i out of premium materials like leather or nylon.

    See at Waterfield
  • Dell offers a sleek and lightweight sleeve for the XPS 17 that comes with a water-resistant exterior material and microfiber finish inside to keep the laptop protected against scratches and bumps along with a magnetic flap to secure the laptop inside.
    Dell Premier Sleeve 17
    Dell Premier Sleeve 17

    If you don't mind using a Dell product with your Lenovo Yoga 7i, then this sleeve is great. Unlike others, it has water resistance, and a microfiber finish on the inside that cleans and protects your Yoga 7i as you insert and remove it.

    See at Amazon
  • Want to add a bit of personality to your everyday carry? This Mosiso sleeve offers basic protection, and it comes in a ton of colors you can choose from, including my personal favorite, lime green.
    MOSISO Laptop Sleeve
    MOSISO Laptop Sleeve

    Mosio's laptop sleeve is for those who want to add a bit of a unique look to the Yoga 7i. It comes in all kinds of different colors, while still offering some basic protection from bumps and scrapes.

    See at Amazon

These are all the best cases and sleeves we suggest for the Lenovo Yoga 7i. For the very best sleeve for the 14-inch Yoga 7i, you'll want to pick up the Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve, since it has a minimalist design and rubber corners. There are other sleeves from Targus and Lacdo that are cheaper and do the same thing, too. And with the 16-inch Yoga 7i, you can't go wrong with trying the Tangbolobo Laptop Sleeve, or a more premium custom-designed Waterfielf PC Sleevecase.

There are many ways you can protect your new Yoga 7i, and we hope you found one that works right for you. If you don't already own the Yoga 7i, which has what it takes to be one of the best Lenovo devices, check it out below.

  • The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a great overall laptop, packing Intel's 12th-gen processors, an all-new design, and more.
    Lenovo Yoga 7i
    Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch)

    The 14-inch model of the Lenovo Yoga 7i includes 12th-generation Intel Core U-series processors and a 2.2K IPS display, offering a great balance of performance and battery life in a sleek chassis.

    See at Lenovo
  • The Lenovo Yoga 7i is an excellent convertible laptop with a ton of processing power and a decent GPU for light gaming and photo and video editing.
    Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch) with Arc Graphics
    Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch)

    The Lenovo Yoga 7i is an excellent convertible laptop with a ton of processing power and a decent GPU for light gaming and photo and video editing.

    See at Lenovo
  • lenovo-yoga-7i-gen7-16inch-01
    Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch Intel Arc)

    This 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i features Intel Arc, the company's first dedicated graphics card. It offers a great boost for users who want to do some light gaming and photo editing.

    See at Lenovo