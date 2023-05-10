Like last year's model, Google's latest mid-ranger packs the same flagship SoC as the more premium Pixel 7 devices. But that's not the only upgrade the all-new Pixel 7a brings to the table. The device also addresses some of the gripes we had with last year's model by offering an upgraded high refresh rate display, more RAM, flagship-tier camera hardware, and wireless charging support. At $499, the Pixel 7a has the potential to be among the best cheap Android phones of 2023, and if you plan on purchasing one for yourself, I highly recommend investing in a protective case.
Since the mid-ranger is relatively new, there aren't many Pixel 7a cases on the market right now. But I've rounded up the best ones out of the few currently on sale to help you keep your new device safe from scratches and drops. I'll regularly update the list to add new options, but for now, here are the best Google Pixel 7a cases you can buy right away.
-
Poetic Revolution for Pixel 7aEditor's Choice
-
Ringke Onyx for Pixel 7aBest Value
-
Case-Mate Slim Fit for Pixel 7aPremium Pick
-
Supcase UB Pro for Pixel 7aPromoted Pick
-
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel 7aAffordable Clear Case
-
Poetic Revolution for Pixel 7aEditor's Choice
The Poetic Revolution is our top pick for the Pixel 7a at the moment, as it offers complete drop and scratch protection at a rather affordable price. The case even features a built-in screen protector and a kickstand.
-
Ringke Onyx for Pixel 7aBest Value
If you're looking for a slim, durable, and affordable case for your new Pixel 7a, you can't go wrong with the Ringke Onyx. Despite its sleek design, it offers complete coverage and has a textured back for an enhanced grip.
-
Case-Mate Slim Fit for Pixel 7aPremium Pick
If you're not a fan of loud colors or rugged designs, the Case-Mate Slim Fit is a great pick for your Pixel 7a. It has a slim profile, a minimal all-black design, and great overall protection, but it's a bit pricier than the other options.
-
Supcase UB Pro for Pixel 7aPromoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
The Supcase UB Pro is a premium rugged case featuring a dual-layer design for great impact protection, a built-in screen protector, a kickstand, and a belt clip.
-
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel 7aAffordable Clear Case
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case is another great option for those who want to keep their Pixel 7a safe from scratches without obstructing its design and color. It features a soft TPU frame and a hard polycarbonate back plate.
-
Caseology Athlex for Pixel 7aComfortable Grip
The Caseology Athlex is the best pick if you want a case with a subtle design that offers military-grade drop protection. It features a dimple halfway down the back panel and rounded edges, making it quite comfortable in hand.
-
Spigen Thin Fit for Pixel 7aAffordable Slim Case
Spigen's Thin Fit line of cases has long been one of my personal favorites, thanks to its slim profile, complete coverage, and durable construction. It's a great alternative to Case-Mate's Slim Fit case for those on a tight budget.
-
dbrand Grip for Pixel 7aHighly Customizable
The dbrand Grip is a unique rugged case for the Pixel 7a that's compatible with dbrand's wide range of skins. It offers edge-to-edge coverage, textured edges for an improved grip, and unlimited customizability at a premium price.
Our favorite Pixel 7a cases in 2023
Those are the best Pixel 7a cases in the current crop on Amazon and elsewhere, but I expect more manufacturers to release cases for Google's latest mid-ranger in the coming weeks. If you don't want to wait for more options, I recommend going with the Poetic Revolution. It's a great rugged case that offers all-around protection, a built-in screen protector, and even a handy kickstand at a reasonable price. But if you don't like its design or think it's too expensive, the Spigen Thin Fit case is a great alternative. It's sleek, has a minimal design, and offers a decent level of protection from scratches and drops.
In case you don't like any of the cases currently on our list, check back in a few days, and we'll have more options for you. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Pixel 7a screen protectors to keep your new phone's screen scratch free.
Google Pixel 7a
Google's latest mid-ranger brings several improvements over last year's model, making it a great option for the budget conscious. The Pixel 7a packs the flagship Tensor G2 chip, flagship-tier cameras, an improved 90Hz display, more RAM, better durability, and wireless charging support.