Like last year's model, Google's latest mid-ranger packs the same flagship SoC as the more premium Pixel 7 devices. But that's not the only upgrade the all-new Pixel 7a brings to the table. The device also addresses some of the gripes we had with last year's model by offering an upgraded high refresh rate display, more RAM, flagship-tier camera hardware, and wireless charging support. At $499, the Pixel 7a has the potential to be among the best cheap Android phones of 2023, and if you plan on purchasing one for yourself, I highly recommend investing in a protective case.

Since the mid-ranger is relatively new, there aren't many Pixel 7a cases on the market right now. But I've rounded up the best ones out of the few currently on sale to help you keep your new device safe from scratches and drops. I'll regularly update the list to add new options, but for now, here are the best Google Pixel 7a cases you can buy right away.