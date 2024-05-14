Google's A-series Pixel phones have been pretty popular among those shopping for relatively affordable and cheap Android phones, as opposed to $1,000 flagships. The Pixel 8a is the latest entry in that series, offering some impressive specifications for the price. At $499, the Pixel 8a is a reasonably priced phone that offers Google Tensor G3, a 120Hz OLED screen, a 64MP main camera, and more. It's also available in some fun colors, like Aloe and Bay, which look great.

The Pixel 8a has a plastic back that's more durable than its siblings in the Pixel 8 series with glass backs, but you may still end up scratching or scuffing it with an accidental drop. Thankfully, there's no shortage of cases for the Pixel 8a out there, and I've highlighted some of the more reliable options from the best phone case brands below.

Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 8a Editor's choice The Spigen Rugged Armor is an excellent case for the Pixel 8a that offers a good amount of protection to the phone without adding too much bulk to it. This flexible TPU case has carbon fiber accents, and it also has a raised lip to protect the screen. $17 at Amazon

Caseology Capella for Google Pixel 8a Best clear case Caseology Capella is a clear case that lets you show off the color of your Pixel 8a. This is a great option for those who want to protect their phone while also telling the world they have one of the latest phones on the market. Caseology says this case is made with anti-yellowing TPU, and that it'll offer a good amount of protection. $16 at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Pixel 8a Promoted Pick In partnership with SUPCASE The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is a solid case for those who are looking to add a bit more versatility to their protective cases. Not only does this rugged case come with a built-in screen protector, but it also has a stand and a belt-clip attachment for added usability. $25 at Amazon

Ringke Onyx case for Pixel 8a Best thin case The Ringke Onyx is a thin TPU case for the Pixel 8a that's available in three different colors. This lightweight case has a textured back that feels great in hand, and it also has ridges on the sides to improve the grip. $15 at Amazon

Renmou protective case for Pixel 8a With slide camera cover $10 $16 Save $6 This particular protective case for the Pixel 8a comes with a slide camera cover that's great for protecting and covering the lens when not in use. It offers a good amount of protection and also comes with a built-in kickstand to help you prop-up the phone on a surface. $10 at Amazon

Google silicone case for Pixel 8a Official Google case Google has its own range of silicone cases designed for the Pixel 8a, and they match the colors of the phone. It's just a simple silicone case that offers a decent amount of protection for the phone, though, and it doesn't have any other bells and whistles like many others highlighted on this list. $30 at Google Store

CYRILL UltraColor for Pixel 8a Anti-fingerprint case The CYRILL UltraColor sports a matte finish at the back, making it a great smudge and fingerprint resistant case. It features glossy side bumpers as accent pieces, and it also has raised edges for added protection. $17 at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air for Pixel 8a Grippy case The Spigen Liquid Air case for the Pixel 8a features a matte textured design at the back, offering a good grip while holding the device in hand. It also has ridges on the sides for added grip, and the case comes with a raised lip for added protection. $17 at Amazon

Dbrand Grip for Pixel 8a Best for customization dbrand's Grip case has been our go-to recommendation over the years for those who like to keep their phones looking fresh with customized looks. You can customize dbrand's Grip case with various replaceable skins that can be purchased separately. The case itself is also quite sturdy, and offers solid protection for your phone. $50 at dbrand

Protect your Pixel 8a with the best cases

And there you have it. Those are the best Pixel 8a cases you can buy right now on the market. I'd personally go with the Spigen Rugged Armor case, as it is the best overall option. I've been using this case to protect plenty of my other phones, including the Pixel 7, Galaxy S24, and more, and it has held up quite well. It offers a good amount of protection to the while looking good and adding very little thickness.

Those looking for some added protection can consider the SUPCASE UB Pro or the dbrand Grip case. I've also highlighted some other interesting options, including the Caseology Capella and CYRILL UltraColor, so be sure to check out the entire list before making a purchase decision.