Google just introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Pixel 9a, with a much more streamlined design and upgraded specs. As has become typical for the Pixel a series, the Pixel 9a looks to offer tremendous value for the price, now with a brighter display, faster processor, and other upgrades, which makes it an easy device to recommend.

But while the $500 price tag is far more inviting than many of the best phones out there, the Pixel 9a is still not a cheap investment, and if you're spending that kind of money, you ought to protect it with a case. Luckily, we've gone ahead and rounded up some of the best cases for you, so you don't have to deal with the tedious process of going through Amazon yourself. Let's get right into it.

The top Google Pixel 9a cases in 2025

Editor's choice Spigen Tough Armor for Google Pixel 9a If you want the best protection for the Google Pixel 9a without breaking the bank, the Spigen Tough Armor MagFit is your best bet. It offers strong all-around protection, it includes a kickstand, and it has a magnet ring to help align magnetic wireless chargers. $22 at Amazon

Best value Fntcase for Google Pixel 9a $9 $10 Save $1 If you want a good case on the cheap, this one from Fntcase is a great choice. Its translucent design lets your phone's color shine through and the MagSafe ring makes wireless charging easier, all while being sleek and extremely affordable. $9 at Amazon

Promoted pick Supcase UB Grip for Google Pixel 9a The Supcase UB Grip for the Google Pixel 9a offers a complete protection experience with a rugged design for harsh conditions. It also includes a magnet ring for MagSafe charging which doubles as a kickstand to prop your phone up. $26 at Amazon

Premium pick Dbrand Grip for Google Pixel 9a Dbrand makes some of the best cases in the business, and they carry the price tag to match. It may be pricy, but the Dbrand Grip offfers fantastic protection for the Pixel 9a, and it supports Dbrand's signature skins, meaning you can customize it with a wide range of designs. $50 at dbrand

Best clear case OtterBox React Series for Google Pixel 9a OtterBox is a well-know case maker, and the React case for the Google Pixel 9a offers some durable protection, including raised edges to prevent the phone's screen from touching the ground, while being transparent so you can see your phone's color. It's not cheap, but it's great. $23 at Amazon

Best sleek case Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel 9a The Spigen Liquid Air case offers super-sleek protection for the Pixel 9a, which looks great and provides a grippy feeling without adding bulk so you can easily fit the phone in your pocket. There's no magnet, but wireless charging will still work fine. $17 at Amazon

Colorful pick Renmou case for Google Pixel 9a If you want to spice up your Pixel 9a, this cheap Renmou case offers all-around protection while adding a splash of color thanks to the various options available. What's more it supports MagSafe chargers, it has a strap loop, and the raised edges help protect the screen. $10 at Amazon

Super-sleek case Ringke Fusion for Google Pixel 9a The Ringke Fusion is an extremely sleek case for the Google Pixel 9a with a transparent design that lets your phone's design fully shine through. Thanks to its small size, this case lets your phone easily fit in your pocket while keeping it protected. $17 at Amazon

Best rugged case OtterBox Commuter Series for Google Pixel 9a The OtterBox Commuter series is designed for travelling and enduring harder bumps and drops. The thicker dual-layer design keeps your phone and offers a grippy feel, and it can even cover the USB-C port to help endure potential drops in water. $40 at Amazon

Keep your Google Pixel 9a safe

Everyone has a different approach to this, but personally, I can't imagine using any phone without a case, and if you're springing for a Google Pixel 9a, I highly recommend checking out the options above. Personally, I'd probably cheap out with the Fntcase offering, but if I was more liberal with my spending, the Dbrand's Grip case has always been my dream to own so I can customize its look.