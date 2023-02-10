Any of these six cases can provide basic protection for your HP Dragonfly G4 from common damage like scrapes and bumps.

An excellent business laptop like the HP Dragonfly G4 deserves some excellent protection. You won't want your new business laptop to get damaged when you take it with you on the go. It's why we suggest a great case for your new HP Dragonfly G4. A case can provide basic protection against bumps and scratches that might happen when you slip your laptop into a bag.

From official HP sleeves to book bags and alternative sleeves you'll find on Amazon, there are a lot of great ways to protect your device in 2023. This is especially true since the HP Dragonfly G4 has common dimensions that fit most 13-inch laptop cases. It measures 11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches and weighs just 2.22 pounds.

These cases that we're about to suggest are super light, portable, and won't add a lot of weight to your device during your travels. You can easily slide your laptop into any of these cases, and then take it with you on the go. Some of our suggestions even have additional slots and zippers for carrying your favorite accessories like headphones and chargers. Check out six of our favorites below.

HP 14.1 Business Sleeve Editor's Choice This is one of the official sleeves for the HP Dragonfly G4. It's our top choice since it's straightforward and simple. The sleeve is made of renewable materials and has a zipped front pocket for your accessories. See at Amazon

Finpac Hard Sleeve Premium Pick This case lands as a premium pick because of its superior protection. It has a hard outer shell that's better resistant to damage. Not to forget, there are many color options, too. See at Amazon

V Voova Laptop Sleeve Best Value This is a great, more affordable alternative to HP's official sleeve. it has two front-loading zippered pockets for accessories. The main compartment is also padded and protects your laptop from bumps See at Amazon

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Most colorful sleeve This sleeve from MOSISO comes in 34 different colors. It also has a front pocket for storing other accessories. Best of all, the corners are padded for that extra level of protection. See at Amazon

Samsung Leather Laptop Sleeve Best leather sleeve It might seem weird to use a Samsung sleeve with an HP laptop, but this sleeve is one of the highest quality and really worth buying if your budget is big. It's made of premium leather and is quite luxurious. See at Samsung

HP Commuter Backpack Best backpack If it's a backpack you need, then this is the best one you can buy from HP. It's a simple backpack, that has room for your laptop, as well as a water bottle. The inside has a dedicated compartment for your laptop, and there's a pocket where you can store your phone and get quick access to it. See at Amazon

For the ultimate protection for your new HP laptop, no other case beats buying the official sleeve from HP. It's made of renewable materials and is friendly to the environment. It also has padded corners, a great carrying handle, and a zippered pocket in the front. If you think that HP's sleeve isn't for you, though, then don't worry. The V Voova sleeve is just as good, but it adds an extra pocket to the front. Even Finpac's sleeve is worth buying, too because it has a hard outer shell. We hope you found the sleeve that works for you, as no matter what you're looking for, there's a sleeve or case that can help ensure your new HP laptop stays safe.