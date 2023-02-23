The HP Dragonfly Pro devices are a significant investment, so you'll want to protect your new laptop from bumps and scrapes with a case

The HP Dragonfly Pro and HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook look to be great everyday laptops, packing in immersive 14-inch displays, and high-quality webcams for video conferencing. Though either one is not on sale yet, one thing you'd want to consider ahead of purchase for either device is a case or sleeve.

We always advise picking up a case or sleeve for your new device, so you can ensure it doesn't get scratched or bumped when in your bag. Better yet, you also can pick up a case that has a shoulder strap, so you can carry your HP Dragonfly Pro around your shoulders without putting it in your bag. No doubt, there are a lot of cases you can buy.

Note that the HP Dragonfly Pro and HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook do share similar dimensions, so whichever you buy, any of the cases suggested below will work. As a reminder, the HP Dragonfly Pro comes in at 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches and weighs about 3.53 pounds. On the other side, the ChromeOS take on it, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook comes in at 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches and weighs 3.33 pounds. Most common 13-inch or 14-inch laptop sleeves should fit these devices just fine.

V Voova Laptop Sleeve Editor's Choice This case from V Voova is our favorite for the HP Dragonfly Pro. While not made by HP, the case has two zipped front pockets, a carrying handle on the side, and padded corners, and it's just $20. $20 at Amazon

HP Renew Executive 14-inch Sleeve Premium Pick If you must have a premium HP Case to match your HP Dragonfly Pro, then this is the one to buy. The case is made of renewable materials and has a zipped front pocket, and there's room for an AirTag or Tile tracker, should you lose your laptop. For extra piece of mind, it's also water-resistant so your laptop won't get wet. $43 at HP

Qishare Laptop Shoulder Bag Best Value This sleeve from Qishare is one of the best for those who want to carry the HP Dragonfly Pro over their shoulders when on the go. It has a durable shoulder strap that's padded, and there are even zippered front pockets. The entire sleeve is made of a soft feeling oxford cloth, with padded corners for extra protection. $19.99 at Amazon

Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Best with carrying handle This Lacdo sleeve is one of our favorites. It comes in multiple color options and has a great padded handle for carrying your HP Dragonfly Pro on the go. Not to forget it also has zippered front pockets for storing documents or accessories. $19 at Amazon

Inateck Laptop Sleeve with Accessory Bag Best with included accessory bag Inateck's Laptop Sleeve is great for those who will be carrying a lot of accessories like headphones and chargers or data transfer cables with the HP Dragonfly Pro. This case is padded and offers great protection like many others on our list, but it comes with a bonus mini accessory bag, too. $30 at Amazon

Finpac Hard Sleeve Best hard sleeve $20.15 $25.19 Save $5.04 For supreme protection, you'll want to buy this case from Finpac. Unlike the others on our list, this sleeve has a hard outer shell, which means it's better resistant against harsher bumps and dents. $20.15 at Amazon

Based on these six picks, we really do suggest buying the V Voova Laptop Sleeve. It's not an HP product, but it does have two zipped compartments, and a sleek carrying handle and is only $20. If you must buy something from HP to protect your Dragonfly Pro, then the HP Renew Executive 14-inch Sleeve is best, since it's made of renewable materials, water-resistant, and has areas to store an AirTag or Tile Tracker, so you can track your laptop while it's in the case. Then for those who want to carry the Dragonfly Pro over their shoulders, the Qishate Laptop Shoulder Bag is ideal, since it has a durable shoulder strap, and still has zippered front pockets. Our other three picks are still worth considering, too, since they offer solid protection. We hope you found the case that fits your needs!