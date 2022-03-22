Best cases to protect the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 in 2022
HP is set to launch the new Elite Dragonfly G3 business laptop in the coming months, and it looks like a great laptop based on our initial hands-on impressions. Compared to the previous generation, it now has a 3:2 aspect ratio for the display and it’s a clamshell instead of a convertible like the previous models. What hasn’t changed is the premium feel – and likely the premium price. The HP Elite Dragonfly isn’t cheap, and if you’re making that big of an investment, you might want to protect it. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best cases you can get for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3.
Of course, with most laptops, a case is really more of a bag or a sleeve, but what’s important is that it keeps your laptop safe from the bumps scuffs of everyday life. Whether you want a slim sleeve you can slide your laptop into or e nice bag with space for accessories, we’ve got you covered. Without further ado, here are the cases we’d recommend for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3.
If you want slim protection for your HP Elite Dragonfly, this sleeve comes right from the source. It has a sleek and subdued look and it's made with 96% recycled plastic bottles so you can protect the environment, too.
This HYZUO sleeve offers basic protection for your laptop, but it also comes with an extra pouch for accessories, a charger, or anything else you may need to carry with you. Plus, it comes in a bunch of different colors.
If you want something that looks unique, this Kinmac sleeve comes in very different styles, from subdued colors to colorful designs. Plus, it's designed with tons of padding and great protection all around.
This HP briefcase is made from recycled materials and vegan leather, resulting in a stylish look that looks great anywhere. You can carry it on your hand or on your shoulder, plus it has space for extras.
If you're really worried about keeping your HP Elite Dragonfly G3 safe, this is one of the best cases out there. It has lots of padding and reinforced corners so your laptop is still safe if you drop it.
This Inateck sleeve offers basic, but effective protection for your laptop, plus it looks great. It comes in a few colors, all of which are fairly subdued so you can take it anywhere.
In addition to offerinf protection in a few classic colors, this Nillkin Sleeve can also be used as a laptop stand in a pinch. Plus, the opening flap can be used as a mousepad.
Want something a little tougher? This DOMISO sleeve has a hard external shell made from EVA material, and it can also keep your laptop safe from liquids. Plus, it has space for accessories.
If you want to carry your laptop with some accessories, this Ytonet sleeve will do the trick. It has two internal compartments, and on the outside, you get a few colors to choose from.
And that’s about it as for the best cases you can get for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3. These are all great options for different kinds of people, but if I were choosing one for myself, I’d probably go with something like the tomtoc 360 case for its sleek look and great protection. I do like all the styles you can get for the Kinmac sleeve, but I usually prefer a more subdued look overall.
The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is likely to be one of the best business laptops you’ll be able to buy this year, not to mention one of the best laptops HP makes. It’s not available at writing time, but we’ll be sure to have a link below as soon as it is.