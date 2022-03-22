Best cases to protect the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 in 2022

HP is set to launch the new Elite Dragonfly G3 business laptop in the coming months, and it looks like a great laptop based on our initial hands-on impressions. Compared to the previous generation, it now has a 3:2 aspect ratio for the display and it’s a clamshell instead of a convertible like the previous models. What hasn’t changed is the premium feel – and likely the premium price. The HP Elite Dragonfly isn’t cheap, and if you’re making that big of an investment, you might want to protect it. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best cases you can get for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Of course, with most laptops, a case is really more of a bag or a sleeve, but what’s important is that it keeps your laptop safe from the bumps scuffs of everyday life. Whether you want a slim sleeve you can slide your laptop into or e nice bag with space for accessories, we’ve got you covered. Without further ado, here are the cases we’d recommend for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3.

And that’s about it as for the best cases you can get for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3. These are all great options for different kinds of people, but if I were choosing one for myself, I’d probably go with something like the tomtoc 360 case for its sleek look and great protection. I do like all the styles you can get for the Kinmac sleeve, but I usually prefer a more subdued look overall.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is likely to be one of the best business laptops you’ll be able to buy this year, not to mention one of the best laptops HP makes. It’s not available at writing time, but we’ll be sure to have a link below as soon as it is.