When you have an excellent business laptop like the HP EliteBook 1040 G10, you'll want to ensure that it's protected. This great HP laptop sports the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs and new webcam features that make it ideal for use when you're out and about. Of course, when you're out with a laptop, though, there's always the risk of damage. You risk your laptop ending up scratched if you leave it in your bag with other items, or bumped if you're not careful. It's why we're suggesting eight of our favorite cases for the HP EliteBook 1040 G10.
These cases should fit both the 14-inch clamshell model and the convertible variant. These devices share the same dimensions. The clamshell version comes in at 12.4 inches in length, 8.83 inches in width, and 0.71 inches in thickness. Meanwhile, the convertible comes in at 12.4 inches in length, 8.89 inches in width, and 0.71 inches in thickness. Any 14-inch or 13-inch laptop case should fit the device without issue.
HP Renew Business 14.1-inch SleeveEditor's Choice
This is the official sleeve for the HP EliteBook 1040 G10.The sleeve gives you space to slot your laptop in the side, but it also has extra compartments for accessories like chargers, phones, and mice.
Inateck Laptop Sleeve with Accessory BagPremium Pick
It has a higher price tag than most other sleeves, but this one from Inateck is worth the extra money. The sleeve has padded corners and a strong zipper. It also comes with a bonus accessory bag so you can store your accessories separately from your laptop.
Amazon Basics Laptop SleeveBest Value
This is a simple budget sleeve from Amazon. It doesn't have extra features like zippered pockets, but the fabric layer just provides an extra layer of protection for your laptop when it's in a bag.
Smatree Hard Laptop SleeveFor ultimate protection
This sleeve from Smatree is different from all the others you'll see because it has a hard shell. The hard shell better protects your laptop from harder bumps and drops compared to a fabric sleeve.
Kinmac 360° Protective Waterproof Laptop CaseA stylish sleve
The Kinmac 360° Protective Waterproof Laptop Case is a case for those who are stylish. This sleeve not only has a lot of padding for protecting your laptop and a soft interior, but it's waterproof, too, and it comes in multiple different patterned designs.
Samsonite Classic Leather Slim BackpackPremium backpack$119 $165 Save $46
A premium business laptop like the HP Elitebook 1040 G10 deserves a premium backpack. That's what the Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack is. It's made of genuine leather that just looks exquisite. The backpack also has strong zippers, too.
Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with standSleeve and stand
This sleeve from Nillkin is quite special. While it can protect your laptop while in your bag, it also doubles as a laptop stand when you're at your desk. It comes in multiple professional-looking colors, too.
Lacdo 360 Laptop Shoulder BagBest shoulder bag
The Lacdo 360 Laptop Shoulder Bag does what the name suggests. Should you want to carry your HP EliteBook 1040 G10 over your shoulders, this is the product for that. It has a great padded handle, and plenty of pockets, too.
Best cases for HP EliteBook 1040 G10 in 2023: A recap
Out of all of these picks, we highly suggest you consider the HP Renew Business 14.1-inch sleeve. It's one of the official sleeves for HP laptops and it has many great features. It has a front pocket for accessories, and it's made of sustainable materials, so it's friendly to the environment. The sleeve even has plenty of organizer pockets once you open it up, allowing you to store your accessories safely with your laptop, Not to forget, the sleeve has an RFID pocket, too, for protecting your credit cards and other data from being scanned.
Of course, nothing is wrong with any of our other picks. The Inateck Laptop Sleeve is also a great product, since it has padded corners, and comes with a bonus accessory bag. And, if you're on a budget, the Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve is an amazing pick, too, since it is really affordable and has a simple fabric finish to protect your laptop.
You also can buy the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 with the link below. It's one of the best laptops in 2023.
HP EliteBook 1040 G10
The HP EliteBook 1040 G10 is a solid, if somewhat pricey, 14-inch business laptop. It sports the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors, which offer good performance for work and multitasking. It also offers nice upgrade options, including a Quad HD+ display.