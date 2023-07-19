These cases should fit both the 14-inch clamshell model and the convertible variant. These devices share the same dimensions. The clamshell version comes in at 12.4 inches in length, 8.83 inches in width, and 0.71 inches in thickness. Meanwhile, the convertible comes in at 12.4 inches in length, 8.89 inches in width, and 0.71 inches in thickness. Any 14-inch or 13-inch laptop case should fit the device without issue.

When you have an excellent business laptop like the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 , you'll want to ensure that it's protected. This great HP laptop sports the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs and new webcam features that make it ideal for use when you're out and about. Of course, when you're out with a laptop, though, there's always the risk of damage. You risk your laptop ending up scratched if you leave it in your bag with other items, or bumped if you're not careful. It's why we're suggesting eight of our favorite cases for the HP EliteBook 1040 G10.

The Lacdo 360 Laptop Shoulder Bag does what the name suggests. Should you want to carry your HP EliteBook 1040 G10 over your shoulders, this is the product for that. It has a great padded handle, and plenty of pockets, too.

This sleeve from Nillkin is quite special. While it can protect your laptop while in your bag, it also doubles as a laptop stand when you're at your desk. It comes in multiple professional-looking colors, too.

A premium business laptop like the HP Elitebook 1040 G10 deserves a premium backpack. That's what the Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack is. It's made of genuine leather that just looks exquisite. The backpack also has strong zippers, too.

The Kinmac 360° Protective Waterproof Laptop Case is a case for those who are stylish. This sleeve not only has a lot of padding for protecting your laptop and a soft interior, but it's waterproof, too, and it comes in multiple different patterned designs.

This sleeve from Smatree is different from all the others you'll see because it has a hard shell. The hard shell better protects your laptop from harder bumps and drops compared to a fabric sleeve.

This is a simple budget sleeve from Amazon. It doesn't have extra features like zippered pockets, but the fabric layer just provides an extra layer of protection for your laptop when it's in a bag.

It has a higher price tag than most other sleeves, but this one from Inateck is worth the extra money. The sleeve has padded corners and a strong zipper. It also comes with a bonus accessory bag so you can store your accessories separately from your laptop.

This is the official sleeve for the HP EliteBook 1040 G10.The sleeve gives you space to slot your laptop in the side, but it also has extra compartments for accessories like chargers, phones, and mice.

Best cases for HP EliteBook 1040 G10 in 2023: A recap

Out of all of these picks, we highly suggest you consider the HP Renew Business 14.1-inch sleeve. It's one of the official sleeves for HP laptops and it has many great features. It has a front pocket for accessories, and it's made of sustainable materials, so it's friendly to the environment. The sleeve even has plenty of organizer pockets once you open it up, allowing you to store your accessories safely with your laptop, Not to forget, the sleeve has an RFID pocket, too, for protecting your credit cards and other data from being scanned.

Of course, nothing is wrong with any of our other picks. The Inateck Laptop Sleeve is also a great product, since it has padded corners, and comes with a bonus accessory bag. And, if you're on a budget, the Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve is an amazing pick, too, since it is really affordable and has a simple fabric finish to protect your laptop.

You also can buy the HP EliteBook 1040 G10 with the link below. It's one of the best laptops in 2023.