There are plenty of great business laptops, including the new HP Elitebook 840 G10. It's part of the new HP Elitebook 800 G10 series, and is the line's flagship 14-inch clamshell laptop. It currently costs over $2,000, but sports the power of 13th-generation Intel Core processors under the hood, along with some tweaks that make the webcam and video conferencing as smart as ever.

But such an expensive laptop deserves some protection. You don't want to risk this device getting damaged when out and about with it. The good news is that there are plenty of cases, sleeves, and bags to protect your new HP Elitebook 840 G10. Since the HP Elitebook 840 G10 is 12.42 inches long and 0.76 inches thick, most 13-inch and 14-inch cases we're suggesting below will work great.