There are plenty of great business laptops, including the new HP Elitebook 840 G10. It's part of the new HP Elitebook 800 G10 series, and is the line's flagship 14-inch clamshell laptop. It currently costs over $2,000, but sports the power of 13th-generation Intel Core processors under the hood, along with some tweaks that make the webcam and video conferencing as smart as ever.
But such an expensive laptop deserves some protection. You don't want to risk this device getting damaged when out and about with it. The good news is that there are plenty of cases, sleeves, and bags to protect your new HP Elitebook 840 G10. Since the HP Elitebook 840 G10 is 12.42 inches long and 0.76 inches thick, most 13-inch and 14-inch cases we're suggesting below will work great.
HP Renew Slim BriefcaseEditor's Choice
The HP Renew Slim Briefcase is an official case for the HP Elitebook 840 G10. It's one of the more unique options you'll find since it's made of recycled materials. It's also water-resistant, has a detachable shoulder strap, and plenty of storage space for your accessories.
Inateck Laptop Sleeve with Accessory BagPremium Pick
The Inateck Laptop Sleeve with Accessory Bag is a premium option for the HP EliteBook 840 G10. This case sports a protective strip near the opening and padded corners to ensure your laptop won't get scratched or damaged. The bonus is that it comes with an accessory bag for chargers and other items.
Amazon Basics Laptop SleeveBest Value
If you're on a budget after buying your HP EliteBook 840 G10, you'll love this Amazon Basics sleeve. This is a simple case with no extra pockets or other features, but it still offers slightly padded corners for some added protection.
Smatree Hard Laptop SleeveOffering supreme protection
This laptop sleeve from Smatree offers the best possible protection. Instead of fabric, this sleeve is made of a hard plastic material on the outside, which means it better absorbs an impact that might harm your laptop while it's inside.
Kinmac 360° Protective Waterproof Laptop CaseComing in multiple colors
The Kinmac 360° Protective Waterproof Laptop Case is for those who want something to protect their laptop in style. It's water-resistant, so your laptop won't get wet in the rain, and it comes in multiple colored patterns.
HP Commuter BackpackGreat for commuters
For those always on the go with the HP EliteBook 840 G10, this is the product to consider. It's a backpack, with a special slot for laptops, but it also has tons of extra room for clothing, notebooks, water bottles, and more.
Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with standFor comfortable typing
Going to use your HP laptop for long stretches of time while out traveling? This case is for you. It not only protects your laptop, but it also has a stand, which ensures that you can type at a more comfortable angle.
Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder BagA great shoulder bag
If you prefer a more traditional shoulder bag for your HP EliteBook 840 G10, then this is the product for you. It can carry your laptop and still offers some extra space in the front for accessories. There's even an adjustable carrying strap.
Recapping the best cases for HP EliteBook 840 G10
Those are some of your options for protecting your HP EliteBook 840 G10. We highly suggest picking up the HP Renew Slim Briefcase. It's a unique official option from HP that's made of recycled materials and can carry your laptop along with accessories. You even get a shoulder strap that can be detached, so you can use this as a traditional carrying case. Best of all, it's water-resistant, making it perfect for taking out in the elements.
Of course, that's just one option that we highly suggest you consider. There are others, too, like the Inateck, which comes with an accessory bag, or the Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve, which is a simple laptop sleeve. We hope you found the case for your HP Elitebook 840 G10, but remember, it's just one great laptop that you can buy. Check it out with the link below if you don't already own one.
