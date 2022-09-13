The best cases to protect the HP EliteBook 840 G9
The HP EliteBook 840 G9 is a great business laptop aimed at the premium segment without being overly expensive. It strikes a nice balance of performance and a decent price point, so you might find it a little more interesting than expensive models like the Elite Dragonfly G3. But business laptops are still fairly pricy in general, and you’ll be investing quite a bit, so it’s only natural you’d want to protect that investment. And the best way to protect your HP EliteBook 840 G9 is to buy a case for it so it can stay safely tucked away while you travel and move around.
To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best cases you can buy for the HP EliteBook 840 G9, including some official options from HP and a slew of third-party options. Now, when we say cases, it’s not like a phone case you can snap on the laptop, because those kinds of products are actually very rare and only a few models get cases specifically made for them. Instead, we’re focusing on sleeves and bags, which not only protect your laptop but often make it easier to travel with it, since they give you extra storage space or a handle. Let’s take a look.
This official sleeve from HP may not offer extra storage or a handle, but it does keep your laptop safe from everyday bumps and drops. Plus, it has a cool reversible design, so you choose whether you want black or white on the outside to match your style that day.
If you want something a bit more versatile, this Inateck sleeve comes with a nice carrying handle with brown accents giving the case a more unique yet professional look. Plus, it has an extra pocket for cables, small accessories, or documents.
Sometimes you need something a little tougher, and this hard sleeve from Smatree gives you that bit of tougher protection for harder bumps and drops, plus it's water-resistant. It does not have extra pockets or a handle, but it's great if you need more durability.
The HP Renew Slim Briefcase is unique in that it is largely made of recycled water bottles, and it also looks great with its blue and brown design. Plus, it has water resistance, a shoulder strap, and an extra pocket for accessories.
The Nillkin sleeve is an interesting case, as not only does it offer protection for your HP EliteBook 840 G9, but it also doubles as a laptop stand and the flap can be used as a mouse pad for extra precision.
This Bevegekos sleeve may not stand out in any particular way, but it is a cheap and effective way to protect your laptop. It has an extra pocket for accessories, and a carrying handle that lets you carry it in a vertical orientation.
Many cases come in a few different colors, but few offer as many options as this one from Kinmac. There are over 20 patterns available, and the sleeve itself offers great protection with plenty of soft cushioning, water resistance, and a toughened frame to protect from harder drops.
If you need extra space for accessories when traveling, this sleeve comes with an extra pouch to store chargers, mice, and whatever else you need. The sleeve itself also has an extra pocket, so you can carry quite a bit with you. Having a separate pouch may not work for everyone, though.
When you need to carry a lot of stuff with you, you might prefer a backpack over a simple sleeve, and this one from HP is great. It can easily fit a laptop and it has plenty of space for extras, including a water bottle holder on the side so you can always get to it while walking or commuting.
And those are a few great cases you can get if you need the extra protection for your HP EliteBook 840 G9. There’s really no shortage of cases out there, but these are all unique in their own way, and there’s something for everyone here. Personally, I’m always smitten by the Kinmac 360 sleeve due to all the styles you can get and the layers of protection it offers. Of course, there are other great options if you’re not into that.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the HP EliteBook 840 G9 using the link below, where you can configure the specs to your liking. If you want something different, check out the best HP laptops you can buy today, or maybe consider expanding your search to other brands – we have a general list of the best laptops for that, too. Most of these cases will work with other similarly-sized laptops, and some are available in different sizes, so they’re still valid recommendations.
The HP EliteBook 840 G9 is a 14-inch laptop powered by Intel P-series processors and featuring a sleek subdued design.