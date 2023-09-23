The HP Spectre Fold is HP's flagship foldable laptop, possessing both the power and specifications of a laptop but with the lightweight versatility of a tablet. It features a gorgeous 17-inch OLED display that can fold in half, allowing you to use it in various modes, such as book, tent, or tablet. Whether you use the HP Spectre Fold to work or create, it's a device that can adapt to your specific needs and preferences.

It comes at no short cost though, with a price tag of $5,000. If you want to make the most of this innovative and premium-priced foldable, you'll want a case that can protect it from scratches, drops, and spills. We've done the research for you, and here are our top picks for the best HP Spectre Fold cases. We haven't had the chance to review the HP Spectre Fold yet, but it looks like it could be both one of the best laptops from HP, and one of the best tablets on the market