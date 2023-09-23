The HP Spectre Fold is HP's flagship foldable laptop, possessing both the power and specifications of a laptop but with the lightweight versatility of a tablet. It features a gorgeous 17-inch OLED display that can fold in half, allowing you to use it in various modes, such as book, tent, or tablet. Whether you use the HP Spectre Fold to work or create, it's a device that can adapt to your specific needs and preferences.
It comes at no short cost though, with a price tag of $5,000. If you want to make the most of this innovative and premium-priced foldable, you'll want a case that can protect it from scratches, drops, and spills. We've done the research for you, and here are our top picks for the best HP Spectre Fold cases. We haven't had the chance to review the HP Spectre Fold yet, but it looks like it could be both one of the best laptops from HP, and one of the best tablets on the market
NIDOO 17 inch Laptop SleeveEditor's choice
This option from NIDOO is a great basic sleeve for the Dell XPS 17. It offers water resistance, and foam padding that will protect your laptop from the elements when you're on the go.
Tomtoc 360° Protective SleevePremium pick$29 $39 Save $10
The Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve utilizes an interior and exterior cushioning system with reinforced corners to keep your laptop or tablet safe. It also comes in four colors, so you can add a touch of style to it, or buy it in all-black for a sleek look.
Ferkun Laptop BagBest value
The Ferkun Laptop Bag is a great choice to keep the HP Spectre Fold safe. This bag protects 17-inch laptops and tablets from scratches, dust, and shocks while providing enough space to carry accessories. It's durable and water-resistant and features a padded shoulder strap for comfortable carrying. It also comes in a wide range of colors in addition to black, so you can pick whichever color suits you best.
Bagasin Laptop Shoulder BagBriefcase style
The Bagasin Laptop Shoulder Bag is an ideal choice for HP Spectre Fold owners who want to bring their Fold to work in style while keeping it safe. The main compartment of the bag is fully padded, and there's a zippered front pocket that's spacious enough for all of your accessories.
DOMISO 17 inch Shockproof Laptop SleeveDurable choice
If you want ultimate protection from drops and scratches, then the DOMISO 17-inch Shockproof Laptop Sleeve is for you. There are several layers of protection, including a reinforced exterior alongside a padded foam interior compartment to keep your HP Spectre Fold safe from damage.
iKammo Laptop CaseLightweight case
The iKammo Laptop Case is one of the best choices if you are looking for a simple sleeve to carry your HP Spectre Fold. The fabric exterior is water-resistant, so you're Fold will be safe from everyday spills. There's also a slip pocket that can store a few peripherals.
DOMISO Waterproof Laptop SleeveVintage style
This DOMISO Waterproof Laptop Sleeve is a simple laptop case that will protect your HP Spectre Fold while also giving you an added element of vintage style. The front of the case features a hand-stitched pattern which is sure to catch the eyes of those around you. The sleeve is also waterproof, so you can be assured that your HP Sepctre Fold will be safe from spills.
Aruetech Laptop CaseDurable choice
The Aruetech 17-inch Laptop Case is a perfect accessory for the HP Spectre Fold for anyone looking for a simple case. The outside of the case has a fabric lining which protects your HP Spectre Fold from dust, while the interior is padded to keep the laptop safe from bumps or short falls.
The final word on the best cases for the HP Spectre Fold
Now that we've covered the eight best cases currently available for the HP Spectre Fold, you can pick out your favorite. If you're just looking for a simple sleeve for the Fold, I like the NIDOO 17-Inch Laptop Sleeve the most. It's a simple sleeve with a high-quality nylon exterior, and it provides you with a spacious slip pocket to store peripherals. If you plan on bringing the HP Spectre Fold to work with you, we recommend the Ferkun Laptop Bag. It's a stylish professional-looking bag that offers multiple compartments for storing papers, accessories, your phone and more.
We also really like the Tomtoc 360 for the Spectre Fold. It has multiple zippered pockets, comes with a detachable shoulder strap, and is reinforced with military-grade protection. If you're looking for something on the tightest of budgets, check out the iKammo Laptop case, it's super lightweight, and offers a simple exterior accessory pocket.