Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The HP Spectre Fold is HP's flagship foldable laptop, possessing both the power and specifications of a laptop but with the lightweight versatility of a tablet. It features a gorgeous 17-inch OLED display that can fold in half, allowing you to use it in various modes, such as book, tent, or tablet. Whether you use the HP Spectre Fold to work or create, it's a device that can adapt to your specific needs and preferences.

It comes at no short cost though, with a price tag of $5,000. If you want to make the most of this innovative and premium-priced foldable, you'll want a case that can protect it from scratches, drops, and spills. We've done the research for you, and here are our top picks for the best HP Spectre Fold cases. We haven't had the chance to review the HP Spectre Fold yet, but it looks like it could be both one of the best laptops from HP, and one of the best tablets on the market

  • case_1__1_-removebg-preview
    NIDOO 17 inch Laptop Sleeve
    Editor's choice
    $20 at Amazon
  • tomtoc 360 degree protective laptop sleeve
    Source: Tomtoc
    Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve
    Premium pick
    $29 at Amazon
  • Ferkun-laptop-case
    Source: SZKYH-US
    Ferkun Laptop Bag
    Best value
    $20 at Amazon
  • A render of the Bagasin laptop bag and case on a transparent background.
    Source: Bagasin
    Bagasin Laptop Shoulder Bag
    Briefcase style
    $26 at Amazon
  • Case_4__1_-removebg-preview
    DOMISO 17 inch Shockproof Laptop Sleeve
    Durable choice
    $27 at Amazon
  • iKammo Laptop Case render image showing an ipad mouse and other accessories tucked inside the case
    Source: iKammo
    iKammo Laptop Case
    Lightweight case
    $18 at Amazon
  • A render of the DOMISO waterproof case which has a hand-stitched pattern on the front of case.
    Source: DOMISO
    DOMISO Waterproof Laptop Sleeve
    Vintage style
    $20 at Amazon
  • A PNG render of the Aruetech Laptop Case for 17-inch laptops on a transparent background.
    Source: aruetech
    Aruetech Laptop Case
    Durable choice
    $20 at Amazon
  • case_1__1_-removebg-preview
    NIDOO 17 inch Laptop Sleeve
    Editor's choice

    This option from NIDOO is a great basic sleeve for the Dell XPS 17. It offers water resistance, and foam padding that will protect your laptop from the elements when you're on the go.

    $20 at Amazon
  • tomtoc 360 degree protective laptop sleeve
    Source: Tomtoc
    Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve
    Premium pick
    $29 $39 Save $10

    The Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve utilizes an interior and exterior cushioning system with reinforced corners to keep your laptop or tablet safe. It also comes in four colors, so you can add a touch of style to it, or buy it in all-black for a sleek look.

    $29 at Amazon
  • Ferkun-laptop-case
    Source: SZKYH-US
    Ferkun Laptop Bag
    Best value

    The Ferkun Laptop Bag is a great choice to keep the HP Spectre Fold safe. This bag protects 17-inch laptops and tablets from scratches, dust, and shocks while providing enough space to carry accessories. It's durable and water-resistant and features a padded shoulder strap for comfortable carrying. It also comes in a wide range of colors in addition to black, so you can pick whichever color suits you best. 

    $20 at Amazon
  • A render of the Bagasin laptop bag and case on a transparent background.
    Source: Bagasin
    Bagasin Laptop Shoulder Bag
    Briefcase style

    The Bagasin Laptop Shoulder Bag is an ideal choice for HP Spectre Fold owners who want to bring their Fold to work in style while keeping it safe. The main compartment of the bag is fully padded, and there's a zippered front pocket that's spacious enough for all of your accessories. 

    $26 at Amazon
  • Case_4__1_-removebg-preview
    DOMISO 17 inch Shockproof Laptop Sleeve
    Durable choice

    If you want ultimate protection from drops and scratches, then the DOMISO 17-inch Shockproof Laptop Sleeve is for you. There are several layers of protection, including a reinforced exterior alongside a padded foam interior compartment to keep your HP Spectre Fold safe from damage.

    $27 at Amazon
  • iKammo Laptop Case render image showing an ipad mouse and other accessories tucked inside the case
    Source: iKammo
    iKammo Laptop Case
    Lightweight case

    The iKammo Laptop Case is one of the best choices if you are looking for a simple sleeve to carry your HP Spectre Fold. The fabric exterior is water-resistant, so you're Fold will be safe from everyday spills. There's also a slip pocket that can store a few peripherals.

    $18 at Amazon
  • A render of the DOMISO waterproof case which has a hand-stitched pattern on the front of case.
    Source: DOMISO
    DOMISO Waterproof Laptop Sleeve
    Vintage style

    This DOMISO Waterproof Laptop Sleeve is a simple laptop case that will protect your HP Spectre Fold while also giving you an added element of vintage style. The front of the case features a hand-stitched pattern which is sure to catch the eyes of those around you. The sleeve is also waterproof, so you can be assured that your HP Sepctre Fold will be safe from spills.

    $20 at Amazon
  • A PNG render of the Aruetech Laptop Case for 17-inch laptops on a transparent background.
    Source: aruetech
    Aruetech Laptop Case
    Durable choice

    The Aruetech 17-inch Laptop Case is a perfect accessory for the HP Spectre Fold for anyone looking for a simple case. The outside of the case has a fabric lining which protects your HP Spectre Fold from dust, while the interior is padded to keep the laptop safe from bumps or short falls. 

    $20 at Amazon

The final word on the best cases for the HP Spectre Fold

Now that we've covered the eight best cases currently available for the HP Spectre Fold, you can pick out your favorite. If you're just looking for a simple sleeve for the Fold, I like the NIDOO 17-Inch Laptop Sleeve the most. It's a simple sleeve with a high-quality nylon exterior, and it provides you with a spacious slip pocket to store peripherals. If you plan on bringing the HP Spectre Fold to work with you, we recommend the Ferkun Laptop Bag. It's a stylish professional-looking bag that offers multiple compartments for storing papers, accessories, your phone and more.

We also really like the Tomtoc 360 for the Spectre Fold. It has multiple zippered pockets, comes with a detachable shoulder strap, and is reinforced with military-grade protection. If you're looking for something on the tightest of budgets, check out the iKammo Laptop case, it's super lightweight, and offers a simple exterior accessory pocket.