HP's Spectre x360 14, refreshed for 2024, is the best laptop you can buy today. It represents the very best of HP's finesse, coming at you with a flawless convertible design, Intel's Core Ultra processors, 9MP webcam, 2.8K OLED touch display with inking, quad speakers, and haptic touchpad.
The finish on the metal body, available in Nightfall Black, Slate Blue, and Sahara Silver, can get scratched up no matter how much you pay, which is quite a bit. Prices start at about $1,500 for this laptop, so adding a case or sleeve for protection is, in comparison, just a small ask of your wallet.
I've collected a bunch of the best laptop cases and sleeves ranging in price, protection, style, and storage to help suit more users, and I've verified internal dimensions to be sure your Spectre x360 14 will fit properly.
Tomtoc 360° Protective SleeveEditor's choice
Amazon Basics Laptop SleeveEditor's choice
Kasper Maison Leather SleevePremium pick
MOSISO Laptop SleeveAlso great
HP Renew Executive 14-inch SleeveFor professionals
Tomtoc's 360° is a longstanding favorite sleeve thanks to its robust corner and side protection, durable zippers, and competitive pricing. It's available in many different sizes (including 14 inches for the Spectre x360) and colors, and it's built to last. The outside even has a second zippered pocket for accessories.
Laptop sleeves worth buying really don't get much more affordable than this. The Amazon Basics sleeve comes in a bunch of sizes, and it has one main compartment with sturdy zipper to hold the Spectre x360. If you went all-out on the Spectre, this is a great way to add basic protection on the cheap.
Kasper Maison Leather SleevePremium pick$90 $98 Save $8
Want to maximize the appeal of your laptop's case? This sleeve from Kasper Maison is made from genuine vegetable-tanned leather (not to be confused with vegan leather), and it comes in three colors for the 14-inch size. It's built to a high standard, with velvet lining, charging port cutout, and magnetic clasp. It comes with a two-year warranty.
MOSISO Laptop SleeveAlso great
Mosiso's sleeves are a more affordable alternative to Tomtoc, though they lack the same thick corner padding that helps protect against drops. Nevertheless, they have soft padding for the sides, water-resistant polyester exterior, and a secondary zippered pocket for accessories. Choose from a wide range of colors to suit your style.
HP Renew Executive 14-inch SleeveFor professionals
HP's Renew Executive sleeve matches the branding on your Spectre, and it has multiple sleeves and pockets inside and out to hold all of your accessories and documents. It nevertheless remains slim and lightweight, and there's a handle along the top for easier carrying. The outside is water-resistant to help protect your laptop from the elements.
Thule Gauntlet SleeveBest rugged
This is a sleeve I've personally used in the past to great effect. Thule's usual attention to detail is on display, and the result is a rugged sleeve with a rigid shell and a soft internal compartment. The corners are well-padded, the zippers are heavy, and you can even work with the case still on the laptop thanks to the full-zip clamshell design.
Case Logic SlimBriefcase style$33 $35 Save $2
Case Logic's Slim briefcase blends a sleeve with a larger, more versatile bag. It has zippered compartments with more storage for accessories, and its main portion has a sleeve for your laptop and pockets for documents and other hardware. A handle and shoulder strap give you options for when you're on the go, making you less reliant on a backpack for a plain sleeve.
Lacdo 360 Laptop Shoulder BagBest shoulder bag
Lacdo's shoulder bag has thick corner and edge padding to prevent drop damage, and it is water-resistant to keep your laptop dry if you get caught in the rain. The outside has a couple of zippered pockets, it has a passthrough luggage slot, and the handles on top are joined by a removable shoulder strap. This is a great option for travelers who don't need a full briefcase.
Choosing the best case for HP's Spectre x360 14 (2024)
In our HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) review, XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods noted that "HP continues to make some of the most beautiful laptops on the market." The refreshed Spectre x360 is indeed packed with premium features, and it would be a shame to harm the chassis, display, or anything else with a drop or a scrape.
Luckily, sleeves and cases are generally well within the realm of budget accessories, and you can find great protection for a fraction of the price that you paid for the laptop. If we're making one overall suggestion, it has to be Tomtoc's 360° sleeve. It has, for years, been a top choice for all laptops. It's available in a wide range of sizes, it has thick corner and side protection, and there's an extra zippered pocket on the outside for your smaller accessories.
Tomtoc's 360° sleeve is the best option for most Spectre x360 14 users.
If you'd like to spend even less, the AmazonBasics sleeve is about as affordable as protection gets. It's not as high quality of a product and it lacks any storage outside of the main zippered pocket, but you won't spend much. And if you do want to go all-out with a case, I love the Kasper Maison made of real vegetable-tanned leather. It's deluxe throughout, with a velvet interior, magnetic clasp, and three different color options.
Be sure to check out more of the best Spectre x360 accessories to help make the most of your laptop.