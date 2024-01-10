HP's Spectre x360 14, refreshed for 2024, is the best laptop you can buy today. It represents the very best of HP's finesse, coming at you with a flawless convertible design, Intel's Core Ultra processors, 9MP webcam, 2.8K OLED touch display with inking, quad speakers, and haptic touchpad.

The finish on the metal body, available in Nightfall Black, Slate Blue, and Sahara Silver, can get scratched up no matter how much you pay, which is quite a bit. Prices start at about $1,500 for this laptop, so adding a case or sleeve for protection is, in comparison, just a small ask of your wallet.

I've collected a bunch of the best laptop cases and sleeves ranging in price, protection, style, and storage to help suit more users, and I've verified internal dimensions to be sure your Spectre x360 14 will fit properly.