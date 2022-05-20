These are the best cases for the HP Spectre x360 (2022)
HP just recently launched the Spectre x360 2022 models, coming in both 13.5- and 16-inch models. They’re aimed at slightly different audiences that need different levels of power, but these are both very premium devices and some of the best laptops you can buy today. They’re not cheap, and if you’re planning to buy one of them, it’s important to keep them safe and make sure they last as long as possible. To help you with that, we’ve rounded up some of the best cases you can buy for the HP Spectre x360, whether that’s the 13.5- or 16-inch model.
We’ve separated the cases for each size, but naturally, cases designed for the larger model will also fit the smaller one, it’ll just be fairly loose in there. Also note that many of these cases come in different sizes, so even if they’re listed for a specific model, you may be able to get one that’s closer to the size of your laptop. With that out of the way, let’s get right into the cases.
HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) cases
HP makes some really nice laptop cases, and the Prelude Pro is one of the best. It gives you plenty of space for your laptop and accessories, plus it's made using recycled plastics, so you're protecting the environment too.
Looking for basic protection that still looks great? This Inateck sleeve is exactly that, with a clean design that still keeps your laptop safe from everyday bumps, and it gives you some space for accessories.
This Ytonet laptop case also offers fairly basic protection for your laptop, but it has the benefit of coming in a few color options to choose from, including some nice dual-tone designs. There's also black and grey, though.
Need something a little tougher? This DOMISO case is made from a hard EVA material, helping protect your laptop from harder bumps and drops. Plus, it can fit a few accessories, too.
Want something that matches your style? This Dachee messenger bag comes in a whole range of patterns and colors so you can protect your laptop with something that really suits you.
This laptop case has a relatively simple design, but it's still a great-looking accessory in either black or pink, and it gives you both protection for your laptop and storage space for accessories.
This Tomtoc case gives your laptop a cushioned and soft compartment to stay in while you travel, and it also includes extra punches for all your accessories and anything else you need to carry. It looks great, too.
Need to carry a lot more than your laptop? This spacious messenger bag can fit everything you might need to take with you, in addition to giving you plenty of protection to keep your laptop safe.
HP is back at it with a backpack made from recycled plastic bottles that still looks great. This backpack is ideal for longer trips when you want to carry your laptop more comfortably, along with anything else you may need.
Those are the cases we recommend for the 16-inch HP Spectre x360, but if you’re looking for something for the 13.5-inch model, we’ve got a few more options for you.
HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2022) cases
We don't always want to look the same, and if you want to switch up your style every now and then, this reversible sleeve from HP is a great way to do it. On one side, the sleeve is black, but you can reverse it to get a silver look so it goes well with anything.
It's great to protect your laptop, but it's even better when you can do more than that. This slim sleeve also doubles as a mouse pad using the opening flap, plus it has a built-in laptop stand if you need a more comfortable angle to work on your laptop.
This Amazon Basics bag is a great affordable option if you want a bag with lots of space for extras. In addition to your laptop, you can fit accessories, notebooks, and other smaller devices in it, and it has a few pouches to help keep things organized.
This Kinmac bag is a personal favorite, featuring a combination of materials and tons of padding to ensure your laptop stays safe during your travels. It comes in a ton of styles, too.
If you want a relatively simple case that looks great, this Lacdo model comes in a few great-looking colors while sitll being elegant and protective. Plus, it has some space for extra accessories.
Want to protect your laptop without spending a lot? This simple sleeve does exactly that, but it still has a water-resistant coating and a soft interior so your laptop stays safe while traveling.
And those are our recommendations if you’re looking for a case for your HP Spectre x360 (2022), both for the smaller and larger sizes. Personally speaking, the Kinmac laptop case is one of my favorites, blending many layers of protection with a wide range of styles to choose from. While we listed it for the 13.5-inch version of the laptop, there are larger models available, too, so it’s worth checking out.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the HP Spectre x360 using the links below. The smaller model is more suited for portability, while the larger one is for users who need more powerful specs, but they’re both some of the best laptops HP makes.
The 2022 HP Spectre x360 13.5 has a 3:2 display and 12th-generation Intel processors with 10 cores and 12 threads.
The HP Spectre x360 16 comes with a large 16:10 display and it gives you the choice between 28W and 45W processors depending on your needs.