The IdeaPad 5 Pro is one of the more affordable creator laptops , but you’ll still want to protect your investment. We’ve got you covered, with a list of our favorite cases, sleeves, and bags to carry your new notebook in safety.

If you’re looking for a reliable Lenovo laptop this year, you might want to put the IdeaPad 5 Pro on your radar. This creator-focused laptop has multiple design improvements this year, including a 25% larger touchpad and Windows Hello IR webcam for easy logins. Consumers in North America get a 16-inch display with QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio, powered by Intel Core processors and Nvidia Laptop GPUs.

This stylish laptop case adds a touch of glamour to the workday with a range of printed patterns. It's also got a removable shoulder strap for easy carrying and has plenty of space for other accessories.

Keep your creator laptop dry and protected from falls and bumps with the Lenovo Urban Sleeve case. It's stylish enough for any situation and has pockets for your accessories.

This hard shell case from Sithon has four-layer protection for your notebook, so you worry about your creations and not the safety of your device. It's water-repellent, and uses YKK zippers for toughness.

This puffa jacket-inspired laptop case comes in a wide variety of colors to keep your IdeaPad covered in cushiony protection throughout the day.

This stylish commuter backpack will carry your IdeaPad 5 Pro and everything else you need to use with it. It's also got an external USB port with built-in charging cable to keep your phone charged up at any time.

This sleeve from Londo uses top grain leather and stylish inset woven patterns to protect your laptop with luxury. It won't fit much more than your IdeaPad though, as it doesn't have a secondary pocket.

This Mosiso laptop sleeve comes in more colors than we've seen on any other sleeve, so you can dress your notebook up a little. It's no slouch for softly protecting your device either.

This laptop case from Alfheim carries your IdeaPad in comfort. The two large zippered external pockets keep all your accessories safely stowed, and it has a detachable shoulder strap.

Our favorite picks for the best cases for the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro

Picking a case for your laptop is tricky. You have to consider protection, materials, zipper types, and intangibles like personal style. That said, the Alfheim case scores high marks in everything we look for and comes at a great price. For those who want real leather and a stylish design, Londo has you covered with seven styles using top grain leather to choose from. And it’s hard to beat the sheer choice of colors on offer with the Mosiso sleeve, which comes in sizes to fit a wide range of laptops, not just the IdeaPad 5 Pro we’re discussing here. For more protection, consider picking up a hard shell case to add more layers of protection to your notebook. And don’t forget Lenovo has its own range of cases and sleeves, which will likely fit better than generic options.

If the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro doesn’t excite you, maybe one of our favorite laptops will. After all, deciding on a laptop is a very personal process, and you deserve to find the one that fits your needs.