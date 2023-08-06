It has a 14-inch screen, and the dimensions are just under 13 inches across, 8.5 inches deep, and 0.8 inches thick. That means many cases already on the market will fit, as it’s unclear if manufacturers will design specifically for this device. Here are some of our favorites.

Lenovo’s latest budget laptop is the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook. While it won’t end up being one of the best Chromebooks , it does have a 1080p touch-enabled display and a rather low price. You also get Wi-Fi 6, which is handy for Chrome OS and how entangled with cloud services it is. It’s one of the latest Lenovo laptops to hit the market, and deserves to be protected properly, especially as Chromebooks are often used in schools.

Sling your Chromebook in rugged style with this bag from Nicgid. It's got tons of pockets for accessories and anything else you need to carry, is made from water-resistant fabric, and even has a water bottle pocket to keep hydration at hand.

This stylish and slim briefcase-style case keeps your Chromebook safe on one side with a secure pocket while the other side has space for notebooks, pens, and accessories. It's also got luggage straps for sliding over carry-on luggage handles, in case you travel often.

This slimline case from Inateck has shock-reducing bumps around the edge, so they squish instead of your Chromebook. The exterior fabric is water-resistant to guard against spills and drips, and it has an exterior pocket for accessories, along with a carrying handle.

If you like using a stand with your Chromebook for a different typing position, this sleeve from Nillkin is worth checking out. Made from PU leather, it'll keep your device protected from bumps, and has an integrated stand for either a 15 or 25-degree tilt to the keyboard.

To protect your notebook, nothing will be more suitable than a hard shell case. This one from Smatree has hard EVA sandwiched between scratch-resistant polyester and shockproof velveteen to keep that IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook secure and safe in transit.

To carry your laptop in luxury, this Londo sleeve is made from genuine top-grain leather, stained in a variety of colors. The front also has an embroidered design in seven different choices, so you have a good chance of finding one that fits your personal taste.

Sometimes all you need is a basic sleeve, and this Mosiso model is one of our favorites. It has a zipped compartment for your Chromebook with two zippers for easy access and a front zipped pocket for accessories. You can also get it in dozens of colors.

This shoulder bag from Tomtoc has plenty of space for your Chromebook, its charger, and any other accessories you might need during the day. It features hardened corners and foam edges for drop protection, and it's water-resistant to keep it safe from showers or spills.

Closing the case on the best protection for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook (2023) will be popular with grade school educators, as it’s low-cost and high-value. Just because it’s relatively affordable, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t protect it with a carrying case. These are some of our favorites for any thicker 14-inch notebook like this one, including my favorite, the Tomtoc shoulder bag. It’s great for carrying the Chromebook between classes, and has spacious pockets for accessories and a charger.

If cost is the primary consideration, there is a lot of value in the Mosiso sleeve. It’s got enough padding to protect from bumps and falls, and comes in many colors to match your style. Buying a hard case like the Smatree option will give your laptop a longer lifespan, as it was designed to protect notebooks securely. Any of these cases, bags, or sleeves will be better than carrying the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook around on its own, where one moment of lost grip could mean the end of your device. And if you decide you need a computer with a little more power, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best laptops around.