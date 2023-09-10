But as you might expect, the Legion 9i is an investment, starting at $4,399. If you're going to invest in one of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market, you will definitely want a case to keep the Legion 9i safe. I've gone through and done the research and picked out the best cases that will protect the Legion 9i, while providing you with additional pockets for chargers, a mouse, and other accessories.

Lenovo's premiere gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 9i is back in 2023, and Lenovo seems to have outdone themselves this time. The Legion 9i comes in a lightweight 5.64 pound chassis, while providing up to an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. There's a 16-inch Mini-LED display, and in order to cool such a powerful system, Lenovo has included a self-contained water cooling system inside this 16-inch laptop.

If you're looking for something that is no-frills and inexpensive, check out the Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve. This laptop sleeve features a simple zippered design with a soft padded interior. It only comes in black, and if you just need a simple sleeve, it's going to be one of your cheapest options.

If you prefer a laptop case that has a wide range of patterned designs, the Kinmac 360 Laptop Case is for you. This is one of our favorite laptop cases as it comes in several design choices, all that add some style along with protection to your laptop.

This simple case from Lacdo features smartly hidden pockets to preserve a simple briefcase look. There's enough space in this for chargers, your smartphone, and a range of other peripherals. It provides you with a more elegant look with its hand straps and briefcase-design, but it's still an ideal case to keep your Legion 9i safe.

If you prefer a backpack to carry your laptop in, then the Lenovo ThinkPad Essential backpack is for you. It features the classic Lenovo ThinkBook look, which while it's not the same as the Legion 9i's aesthetic, it's still complimentary. This backpack features a reinforced space to store your laptop, and it will fit the Legion 9i with plenty of space for accessories.

If you are looking for a somewhat simple sleeve that comes in a variety of colors, then the Tomtoc 360 protective laptop sleeve is for you. This sleeve will provide a snug fit your Legion 9i, and it comes with a hidden zippered pocket on the front of the sleeve that can hold a mouse, charger, and other small peripherals.

The Thule Gauntlet 3.0 Laptop Case is a hard-shell case that features a hard solid exterior that's water-resistant and a soft padded interior, ensuring your Legion 9i stays safe at all times, regardless where you are traveling. With the Thule Gauntlet 3.0, you can be confident that your laptop is safe from the bumps and drops of everyday life.

The TomToc 360 Shoulder Bag is an all-around great case that comes with two spacious zippered compartments and can be carried with the hand strap or the included shoulder strap, whichever is your preference. It features a simple design and comes in a few different color options. The corners and additional pockets are reinforced, so you can be assured that your Legion 9i is protected.

Recapping the best cases for the Lenovo Legion 9i

Lenovo has always made some of the best laptops for content creators, business users, and more recently, gamers. The Legion 9i is a step in a new direction for 16-inch laptops, with it's surprisingly lightweight chassis and internal water cooling system to keep some of the most powerful hardware on the market running smoothly. As with any early adoption to new tech, Lenovo is asking for a large sum, and if you're already spending a lot on a laptop, it's always worth it to grab a case as well.

The TomToc 360 Laptop Shoulder Bag is one of my all-around favorite choices for a laptop case. I prefer carrying my laptop with a shoulder strap, and the two front pockets provides a great deal of space for accessories. If you really are worried about dropping your Legion 9i though, you can't beat the protection of the Thule Gauntlet 3.0. It will fit the laptop and ensure that it stays safe on short falls or bumps. You also can't go wrong with a backpack if you find yourself needing or wanting to take the Legion 9i on the go with you, and Lenovo's own Essential ThinkPad backpack is the ideal choice for a 16-inch laptop.