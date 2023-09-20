The Lenovo Legion Go looks to be yet another solid Steam Deck alternative. Even when compared to something like the Asus ROG Ally, it has more features like detachable controllers. Though you can't purchase one yet, if you have a Lenovo Legion Go on your wishlist, it's never too early to consider buying accessories for it.

Unfortunately, though, at the moment, there are not many special cases for the handheld gaming system just yet. You do get one with your purchase, but if it's not to your satisfaction, based on the dimensions, and considering that the Steam Deck is a heftier system, most Steam Deck cases should fit the Asus ROG Ally just fine. Here are your options.