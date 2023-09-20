The Lenovo Legion Go looks to be yet another solid Steam Deck alternative. Even when compared to something like the Asus ROG Ally, it has more features like detachable controllers. Though you can't purchase one yet, if you have a Lenovo Legion Go on your wishlist, it's never too early to consider buying accessories for it.
Unfortunately, though, at the moment, there are not many special cases for the handheld gaming system just yet. You do get one with your purchase, but if it's not to your satisfaction, based on the dimensions, and considering that the Steam Deck is a heftier system, most Steam Deck cases should fit the Asus ROG Ally just fine. Here are your options.
JSAUX Carrying Case for Steam Deck ConsoleEditor's choice
Deegotech Console BackpackBest value
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Steam DeckPremium pick
Migitec Waterproof Hard Carrying CaseHard waterproof case
MOVMAO Carrying CaseExtra room for your accessories
The JSAUX Carrying Case for Steam Deck Console can fit the Lenovo Legion Go. It has lots of pockets for accessories and a padded strap.
For $30, this backpack will work great with the Lenovo Legion Go. You can slot your console inside of this backpack and also enjoy extra storage space for chargers, other accessories, and even books.
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Steam DeckPremium pick$39 $55 Save $16
Spigen's products are famous, so you'll want to buy the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Steam Deck. Then this case still has enough room for the Lenovo Legion Go, and it has a good carrying handle, too.
This is a bit of an extreme case for the Lenovo Legion Go, but it's a hard shell case that can withstand crazy drops and bumps. It's also waterproof.
MOVMAO Carrying CaseExtra room for your accessories$8 $10 Save $2
The MOVMAO Carrying Case is a simple carrying case for the Steam Deck and similar consoles. It has plenty of storage space and a spot for you to hold accessories. It has a handle and zipper with an optional carrying strap.
HOXSURY Sling BackpackWith anti-theft features
The HOXSURY Sling Backpack might be designed for the Steam Deck, but this is a chest daypack with some extra security measures. The main compartment has a lockable zipper, so when you travel with your Legion Go, it won't end up getting stolen from your bag.
Leaper Canvas Messenger BagA sleek canvas bag
It's a bit of a stretch to call a backpack a true case for the Lenovo Legion Go, but this is still a solid option. You can keep your console safe by slotting it inside this backpack. The inside has plenty of zippered pockets and holders, too.
tomtoc Carrying CaseProtective shoulder bag
The tomtoc Carrying Case is a simple shoulder bag pouch. It's not too fancy, but the case has plenty of zippers and slots for a console and your accessories. It's also splash-resistant and has a W-shaped structure that's great for extra storage space.
Recapping the best cases for Lenovo Legion Go in 2023
Again, we covered a lot of ground here, and there's a case for everyone since most cases will fit the Lenovo Legion Go just fine. If you're looking for the best, the JSAUX Carrying Case will do the trick since it has lots of pockets for accessories and offers plenty of protective padding. On the other hand, the JSAUX Carrying Case might be a backpack-style case, but it offers plenty of storage space for your console and other accessories. And if you need a truly great accessory, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro works the best. It's from a trusted brand, and it has a durable shell and a great carrying handle.
Lenovo Legion Go
The Lenovo Legion Go might be one of the most interesting gaming handhelds yet, boasting a giant 8.8-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has detachable controllers, including one that has a trackpad that you can use as a mouse.