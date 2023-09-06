As the Slim Pro 9i comes in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, I’ve compiled a list of cases, bags, and sleeves to fit the two sizes. There should be something for everyone here, with varying levels of protection and carrying styles. Here are the best cases for the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i.

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) is the top-tier creator laptop in the company’s lineup. It features powerful internals with 13th-gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000-series discrete graphics. With all of that power, you’ll want to keep your charger with you, so most of these case options have additional pockets.

Add a pop of color to your Lenovo Slim Pro 9i with this slimline sleeve from MOSISO. It's water-resistant, has a large zipped pocket for your laptop, and a smaller zipped pocket to stow the charger. Oh, and it comes in over two dozen colors.

This stylish minimalist sleeve is made from PU leather for classy protection that won't break the bank. The best thing about this shock-resistant sleeve is the inbuilt adjustable stand, which can raise your laptop's screen up to a more ergonomic height. The closure flap can be used as a mouse pad, too, which is neat.

This backpack from Ekster is made for travelers, with a main pocket that fully zips out like a suitcase for easy access. There's a quick access laptop sleeve for up to a 16-inch screen, pockets for tablets, valuables, power banks or chargers, or anything else you might need while away from home.

This basic laptop sleeve doesn't pile on unnecessary features or bulk, but maybe that's all you need. It uses neoprene to offer some shock protection and has a zipped compartment to stop your laptop from accidentally sliding out.

Want something a little tougher to keep your laptop protected? This Pelican case zips around the notebook to wrap it in layers of 900D nylon, EVA, and neoprene to protect it from shocks, bumps, and whatever else life will throw at it.

Neither screen size of the Slim Pro 9i is what could be considered light, so you might find you want a shoulder-slung style sleeve to keep it protected. This affordable option has three voluminous internal pockets for your notebook, accessories, and peripherals and has an adjustable shoulder strap and grab handle.

This premium top-grain leather sleeve has it all, with thick, sturdy, protective leather to keep your creator laptop securely covered. It's also got a dash of style, thanks to seven different colors, each with its own woven panel insert to spark creative joy.

Your Slim Pro 9i deserves some serious protection, and this Tomtoc shoulder bag is perfect. The bag is military-grade certified for protection against bumps, drops, and scratches, and it looks good while doing it. It's also got two large external zipped compartments for your charger and other accessories.

The best case for your Lenovo Slim 9i (2023) depends on a few factors

Whether you go for the 14-inch or 16-inch Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) or the IPS or Mini-LED display, you’ll want to protect one of the best laptops against damage. With the weight of this laptop, a shoulder strap or carrying bag is a great idea, and the Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag is one of our favorites. It’s hard-wearing, has plenty of space, and looks good.

You could also opt for the Londo top-grain leather sleeve and bring natural, hand-crafted style wherever you roam. Frequent fliers will want to check out the Ekster Grid backpack, with its easy packing style and comfortable shoulder straps. And if cost is the primary driver, you can’t go far wrong with either Amazon Basics sleeve, which will protect your creator’s laptop for not much money at all. Whichever case you pick, we hope it will keep your Slim Pro 9i scratch and bump-free for years to come.