The best cases for Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 in 2022
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is one of the newest mainstream business notebooks to arrive on the market in 2022. This is one of those notebooks that get the basics right without costing too much money. The new ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 comes with some big improvements for performance and productivity. If you are planning to get your hands on this new laptop, then we highly recommend you get some sort of a case or a sleeve to protect it. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 you can buy right now.
There are a ton of accessories you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook including a Thunderbolt dock, screen protectors, and more. However, we think a case or a bag is perhaps the most important one. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 has a pretty good build quality but it’s never a bad idea to buy a case or a sleeve to protect it, especially if you’re going to carry it around for work on a daily basis. So let’s check out some options right now.
The Best Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Case
The official ThinkPad sleeve from Lenovo is our first recommendation in this collection. This is one of the more basic-looking sleeves that you can buy for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 laptop. It's a simple sleeve that can keep your laptop safe from everyday bumps and shocks. It also comes with some additional pockets in which you can store things like chargers, docks, and more.
The Nillkin 14-inch is one of the best sleeves out there. One of the best things about this particular case is that it doubles up as a kickstand to hold your laptop. There's also a built-in mouse mat that slides out from the case, which is very handy. It's one of the more expensive options for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3, but we think it's worth checking out.
The Tomtoc 360 is one of the more cleaner-looking sleeves out there for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook. The corners of this sleeve are reinforced and it comes with a decent amount of cushioning inside too. This sleeve will make sure your laptop stays protected from everyday drops and bumps. This particular sleeve is available in black and grey color options, and it's also available in different sizes to choose from.
The NIDOO sleeve is one of the best options for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook. This one comes in a bunch of different sizes including the 14-inch ones, so it's a great option to consider. This particular case looks stylish and it's also water-resistant, so we think it's worth checking out.
The Smatree laptop sleeve case for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is the only hardshell option in this collection. It's perfect for those people who are either a little clumsy when it comes to keeping their gadgets safe or simply those who have an active lifestyle. This case will ensure your laptop stays protected against bumps and shocks. In fact, it'll also protect it against accidental water spills, which is great.
The Lacdo 360 protective sleeve case is also a great option for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 laptop. With the Lacdo 360 case, you can easily carry your notebook around without any issues. It's also shockproof and water repellent, which means it also offers the best protection for your laptop. The Lacdo 360 is also available for both smaller 13.3-inch as well as 15.6-inch laptops, so be sure to pick up the one that suits your needs.
Well, that brings us to the end of this particular collection. While all the sleeves and cases mentioned here are great options for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook, we recommend picking up the official Lenovo sleeve or the Nidoo Sleeve case which also offers water resistance too. We’ll keep an eye on the market to add more options to this list if/when they’re available to purchase.
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook comes with Intel's new 12th gen vPro or AMD's Ryzen 6000 PRO series processors.
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is also available to purchase right now. The new model of this notebook comes in both Intel and AMD flavors and up to an Ultra HD+ 14-inch 16:10 panel. If you are in the market to buy some other notebooks then we recommend checking out our round-up of the best laptops. And if you are hellbent on buying a ThinkPad laptop, then you might want to consider visiting our collection of the best ThinkPad notebooks to see if there are some other options that grab your attention.