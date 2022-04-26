The best cases for Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 in 2022

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is one of the newest mainstream business notebooks to arrive on the market in 2022. This is one of those notebooks that get the basics right without costing too much money. The new ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 comes with some big improvements for performance and productivity. If you are planning to get your hands on this new laptop, then we highly recommend you get some sort of a case or a sleeve to protect it. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 you can buy right now.

There are a ton of accessories you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook including a Thunderbolt dock, screen protectors, and more. However, we think a case or a bag is perhaps the most important one. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 has a pretty good build quality but it’s never a bad idea to buy a case or a sleeve to protect it, especially if you’re going to carry it around for work on a daily basis. So let’s check out some options right now.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Well, that brings us to the end of this particular collection. While all the sleeves and cases mentioned here are great options for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook, we recommend picking up the official Lenovo sleeve or the Nidoo Sleeve case which also offers water resistance too. We’ll keep an eye on the market to add more options to this list if/when they’re available to purchase.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook comes with Intel's new 12th gen vPro or AMD's Ryzen 6000 PRO series processors. See at Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is also available to purchase right now. The new model of this notebook comes in both Intel and AMD flavors and up to an Ultra HD+ 14-inch 16:10 panel. If you are in the market to buy some other notebooks then we recommend checking out our round-up of the best laptops. And if you are hellbent on buying a ThinkPad laptop, then you might want to consider visiting our collection of the best ThinkPad notebooks to see if there are some other options that grab your attention.