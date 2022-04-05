Best cases to protect the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in 2022
Lenovo introduced a new refreshed model of its flagship ThinkPad at CES earlier this year. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is a fantastic notebook that’s already a part of a few of our collection articles including the best business laptops. The refreshed model has upgraded Intel 12th gen processors, improved webcam, and more. We suggest you head over to our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 hub page to learn more about this laptop. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 isn’t particularly a cheap notebook, though. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10.
A case, with most laptops, is essentially more of a bag or a sleeve to protect it from bumps and scuffs. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. From slim sleeves to hard shell carry cases, we’ve added a lot of options to this collection, so be sure to look around and pick up the one that suits your needs
The HP Urban laptop sleeve is a solid option to consider if you are on the lookout for a slim and minimal sleeve for your laptop. It comes with a reinforced rubber corner and an extendable handle that makes it easy to carry around. You also get an additional pocket to store some of your accessories.
The HYZUO laptop sleeve is also a great option for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This particular sleeve comes with an additional pouch that lets you store accessories. This particular sleeve is available in a bunch of different color options as well as sizes, so be sure to pick the one that suits your needs.
The Inateck sleeve has a very minimal design, yet it offers decent protection for your laptop. It comes with a handle on the top that makes it easier to carry around. This particular sleeve is available in a bunch of different colors to choose from, so be sure to pick the one that suits your needs.
The Nillkin sleeve is one of the best options out there for most laptops. In addition to offering good protection for your notebook, this particular sleeve also doubles as a laptop stand in a pinch. In fact, you can also use one of the flaps as a mousepad, which is pretty cool.
The Lacdo fabric sleeve is one of the best-looking options in this collection. It comes with a fabric material on the outside that makes it stand out from a lot of other options out there. It also offers four-layer protection for your laptop, which is great if you have an active lifestyle.
Unlike a lot of other hardshell cases, the Smatree offers a good amount of protection while maintaining a thin profile overall. It offers full 360-degree protection, so we think it's great for those who tend to carry their laptops outdoors often for work.
Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection of the best cases for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook. All the options mentioned above are great and we think there’s something for everyone to choose from. But if we were to pick one, then we think the Hyzuo laptop sleeve is a pretty cool option to consider. You can also pick up something like the Inateck laptop sleeve that makes it easier to carry your notebook when you are on the go. We’ve also added a hard shell carry case, although it’s the most travel-friendly option, so keep that in mind.
We’re leaving a link to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 business notebook below, so be sure to check it out if you are interested. If you are still on the fence about buying the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 notebook then be sure to take a look at our collection of the best ThinkPads to buy in 2022. You may find some other Lenovo ThinkPad laptop that suits your needs and budget.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comes with 12th-gen Intel Core P-series processors, new OLED displays, and a Full HD webcam.