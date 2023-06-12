The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 continues the excellent build quality and usability of the Gen 2 model. It also improves sustainability, with 90% recycled magnesium hybrid material in the palm rest and bottom cover and earth-friendly packaging. It's a productivity powerhouse with one of the best keyboards on any notebook, and the optional 5G connectivity means you can get things done from anywhere a cellular signal can be found.
If you've just picked up one of the thinnest business laptops around and want to keep it in pristine condition, check out some of the best cases for the device. I've rounded up eight of my favorites that will keep your thin and light notebook protected.
-
Source: Tomtoc
Tomtoc 360° Protective SleeveEditor's Choice
-
MOSISO Laptop SleeveBest Value
-
Londo Top Grain Leather SleevePremium Pick
-
Kasper Maison Leather SleeveDressed in leather
-
Source: Lenovo
ThinkPad 14-inch Professional Topload CaseOfficial shoulder bag
-
Source: Tomtoc
Tomtoc 360° Protective SleeveEditor's Choice
This protective case has plenty going for it, with thousands of satisfied customers. Why? It's got spill-resistant recycled fabrics to save plastic bottles from the landfill and your device from liquids. It also has foam edge bumpers and solid plastic corner armor to protect it from drops and falls.
-
MOSISO Laptop SleeveBest Value
This stylish sleeve comes with an added bonus, dozens of color choices to add some personality to your ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. There's even a red that is a close match for the ThinkPad mouse nubbin.
-
Londo Top Grain Leather SleevePremium Pick
This top-grain leather sleeve from Londo also has a woven fabric inlay to add a splash of personality to your ThinkPad's protection. It's available in multiple styles to fit your preferences and will likely outlast any device you sheathe in it.
-
Kasper Maison Leather SleeveDressed in leather
Genuine leather surrounds a velvet interior to create a premium sleeve that is perfect for the executive suite or for those with aspirations of being there one day. They always say to dress for the job you want, not the one you have, right?
-
Source: Lenovo
ThinkPad 14-inch Professional Topload CaseOfficial shoulder bag$35 $60 Save $25
The Lenovo ThinkPad 14-inch topload case is perfect for the business traveller, with a trolley strap to slip over luggage. It can stow your ThinkPad X1 Nano, accessories, documents, and has a second front pocket for smaller devices and stationery.
-
Smatree Hard Laptop SleeveHard shell
Give your ultraportable ThinkPad hard shell protection that isn't much thicker than the device with this Smatree case. Constructed of a sandwich of 600D polyester, EVA hard shell, velveteen shockproof strip and high elastic Lycra, it'll protect from the rigors of the work day.
-
Vandel Puffy Laptop SleeveStylish pick
The stylish puffer design of this sleeve keeps your notebook enveloped in comfort, with an inner lining of soft plush fabric to keep scratches at bay. The puffer coat outer layer compresses to fit inside your bag, while hiding an edge bumper for protection.
-
Source: Peak Design
Peak Design Everyday Sling 10LBest for photographers
Ultraportable laptops and photographers go together like birds of a feather. Peak Design's 10L sling is big enough to hold a 13-inch notebook like the ThinkPad X1 Nano, while also keeping a camera body and a couple of lenses protected from the elements.
The best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 cases depend on your workday
These are my choices for the best sleeves and cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. The Tomtoc 360 protective sleeve is my favorite tough, no-nonsense sleeve to protect your ultraportable business notebook. The Mosiso sleeve can add a splash of color and personality to any business meeting, and the Londo top grain leather sleeve is hard-wearing and stylish. Most of these sleeves or cases can also protect other ThinkPads, as they will fit any 13-inch notebook.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 brings a more sustainable design that makes the laptop slightly more friendly on the environment. It also has software improvements that get you advanced webcam features like privacy blur, posture warning, and background blur. That's on top of the jump to 13th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood.