The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 continues the excellent build quality and usability of the Gen 2 model. It also improves sustainability, with 90% recycled magnesium hybrid material in the palm rest and bottom cover and earth-friendly packaging. It's a productivity powerhouse with one of the best keyboards on any notebook, and the optional 5G connectivity means you can get things done from anywhere a cellular signal can be found.

If you've just picked up one of the thinnest business laptops around and want to keep it in pristine condition, check out some of the best cases for the device. I've rounded up eight of my favorites that will keep your thin and light notebook protected.