Best cases for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 in 2022
The new ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is easily one of the best Lenovo laptops around and a real head-turner. Despite the legendary quality of all the best ThinkPads, it’s an expensive laptop and one that you’re definitely going to want to protect. Whether buying for home or business use, a good quality case is an essential buy to partner with your new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga.
Specifically, you’re going to want a good sleeve or bag, not so much something that clips to the outside of the laptop. Essential features need to be build quality, durability, how much it can protect your laptop, and ensuring it has no zips or harsh surfaces that could cause scratches. With all that in mind, these are the best cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
-
This official sleeve from Lenovo is designed to fit the ThinkPad Yoga X1 perfectly. It's water resistant on the outside, soft on the inside, has pockets for your accessories and is excellent value to boot. Rubber reinforced corners help protect from bumps and drops.
-
If all you want is a basic sleeve to protect your laptop this will do the job. It's soft inside to prevent scratches, loads from the top and is slim and light so as not to add unnecessary bulk.
-
For those who like to travel with more than just a laptop, this is a great case to get. Inside is soft and boasts reinforced corners, while outside you have significant pockets for cables, chargers, mice or whatever else takes your fancy.
-
This hard shell case offers ultimate protection against scratches, bumps and drops. It's water repellent and wear resistant, too, with a super-soft interior to cradle your new ThinkPad X1 Yoga.
-
If you like the idea of adding some style to your laptop case this official X1 sleeve from Lenovo is just the ticket. It's black leather on the outside, microfiber on the inside and has a document sleeve on the back to store that all important paperwork
-
This stylish laptop case isn't just a case, it's also a stand and a mousepad. Besides keeping your laptop safe from the world, you can flip it over and set up a mobile desktop space wherever you are.
There really are some great cases around that not only protect the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga but look good while doing it. Each of these serves a specific need but we would always lean towards either of the two official Lenovo cases listed. Both are high-quality and designed specifically to fit the X1 lineup so you can be sure your laptop will fit perfectly. But choice is always good to have.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is sure to be one of the best business laptops of 2022 and it’s available to purchase now having debuted back at CES 2022.
-
One of the absolute best convertible laptops for 2022 with both OLED and an included pen for the best digital canvas experience