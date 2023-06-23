The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 is one of the newest ThinkPads that you can buy. It has what it takes to be up there with the best ThinkPads since it comes in either a Yoga convertible or a standard clamshell laptop. It's also redesigned this year, compared to its older Gen 3 counterpart with slightly slimmer bezels around the display, and a new OLED option on the standard clamshell model. It is even a lighter laptop than ever, down from 2.6 pounds to 2.51 pounds.
Since ThinkPads will be used when out and about, though, it's a good idea to protect it with a case. You don't want your ThinkPad to end up scratched, especially the new Storm Grey finish on top of the lid. And worse comes to worst, you don't want it managed if it ends up being dropped from your hands in transport.
That's why we've collected some of our favorite cases for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 right here. Any 13-inch or 14-inch case should fit the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 just fine.
-
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveEditor's Choice
-
Amazon Basics Laptop SleeveBest Value
-
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather CasePremium Pick
-
Kasper Maison Leather SleeveGenuine leather sleeve
-
Vandel Puffy Laptop SleeveStylish pick
-
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveEditor's Choice$21 $28 Save $7
This is the official sleeve for all ThinkPad models. It's one that carries the ThinkPad branding, matching your laptop's look. it has a comfy carrying handle and padded corners.
-
Amazon Basics Laptop SleeveBest Value
For those who might be on a budget, this is the sleeve to consider buying. It doesn't have any extras like a carrying handle or zippered pockets, but it does provide basic protection for your laptop thanks to the fabric finish.
-
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Leather CasePremium Pick
For a more luxurious look and a way to protect your ThinkPad, you'll want this leather case. It has a envelop-like magnetic flap and is made of black leather with a gray microfiber lining that can protect your laptop.
-
Kasper Maison Leather SleeveGenuine leather sleeve
Unlike Lenovo's leather case, this leather case is made of 100% genuine leather. It even has side pockets for your additional accessories, and it comes in different colors.
-
Vandel Puffy Laptop SleeveStylish pick
Those who might be stylish will love this laptop case. It's made of a puffy material, similar to a jacket. The case also comes in different colors, and the case is pretty sleek and isn't very bulky.
-
Smatree Hard Laptop SleeveOffering extreme protection
This case from Smatree offers the most protection for your laptop. It has a hard outer shell that's better resistant to drops and bumps than fabric cases.
-
Source: Tomtoc
Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder BagShoulder bag
For those who might be always on the go, this is a great case to consider. You can slot your ThinkPad in on the top, and hang the case around your shoulder. The front also has some extra pockets, and the case is pretty slim overall.
-
Dachee Patterned Laptop Shoulder BagColorful sleeve
This case is for those who like sleeves that don't look too generic. You can pick this case up in multiple colored patterns, making sure that your setup doesn't look too boring when on the go.
Recapping the best cases for Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
From the most simple to the most stylish, those are the best cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. If you're looking for the very best case, you'll almost certainly want to consider the Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve. It's the sleeve that Lenovo suggests for most ThinkPad laptops, and you'll even see it as a suggestion when you check out your laptop. The sleeve has a matching look to the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4, and it carries the official ThinkPad branding on the side. Plus, the carrying handle makes it easy to take with you when you're on the go.
Not feeling the official sleeve? Don't worry, you can pick up something more affordable like the Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve, or something more luxurious, too, like the ThinkPad X1 Leather Sleeve or the Kasper Maison Leather Sleeve. Whatever your needs might be, there is a case for your great laptop. You also can buy the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 with the link below, should you not already own one.
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 brings some big changes over previous models beyond just simple specs bumps. There are newer sleeker bezels, better user-facing speakers, a new optional 5MP webcam, and the option for a 2.8K resolution OLED display.