With how versatile the Lenovo Yoga 7i is, you’ll want to take it everywhere. That means you’ll want to protect your investment in one of the best laptops around, and the easiest way to do that is a sleeve or thin case. That way, you can rest assured that your new 2-in-1 laptop will always be protected while you are carrying it around. Since Lenovo sells the Yoga 7i in two screen sizes, 13-inch and 16-inch, I’ve rounded up my recommendations for keeping both sizes protected.

Best 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) cases

Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve Editor's Choice The Lenovo Urban Sleeve is a stylish, secure way to carry your Yoga 7i 14-inch while keeping it protected from bumps, falls, and the occasional light shower. It has reinforced rubber corners, a zippered accessory pocket, and an extendable handle for easy carrying. $17 at Amazon $20 at Lenovo

Lenovo Basic Laptop Sleeve Best Value $10 $14 Save $4 The Lenovo Basic Sleeve has form-fitting neoprene to keep your Yoga 7i protected from the jostle and bustle of commuting, with an anti-scratch fleece lining and a zip closure with a metal puller for a little added durability. $12 at Amazon $10 at Lenovo

Source: Bellroy Bellroy Laptop Sleeve 14-inch Eco-friendly option The Bellroy Laptop Sleeve is made from recycled woven fabric, so your Yoga 7i can be protected while you help to protect the environment. It has an inner lining of quilted microfiber for scratch-free, worry-free protection and has a magnetic bumper entry to keep everything where it should be. $49 at Amazon $49 at Bellroy

Source: Tomtoc Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag Best for travelers The Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag is the perfect traveling sling for your 2-in-1 notebook. It's made from Cordura fabric with YKK zippers for longevity, and has a secondary zipped compartment with space for your phone and other accessories. $48 at Amazon

Source: Peak Design Peak Design Everyday Backpack 15L Best for photographers The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is waterproof and has customizable dividers to stow all your camera gear. It's also big enough to fit the capable Lenovo Yoga 7i, so you can get some edits done out in the field. $189 at Amazon $190 at B&H $190 at Peak Design

Source: Pelican Pelican Adventurer Hard shell case The Pelican Adventurer uses layers of neoprene, EVA, and nylon to protect your notebook from whatever life can throw at it. It's also got water-resistant, locking zippers and internal tie-down straps, so everything stays where it should. $50 at Amazon

Best 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) cases

Source: Tomtoc Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve Editor's Choice This premium sleeve uses spill-resistant, recycled exterior fabrics, YKK zippers, and a cushiony-soft interior lining to keep your Yoga 7i protected. It's also got hard plastic bumpers on the corners, usually the weakest point of any sleeve when dropped. $28 at Amazon

Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve Premium Pick This high-quality sleeve has a shoulder strap for easy carrying, a smooth interior for scratch-free notebooks, and a front zippered pocket to stuff with accessories. $50 at Best Buy

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Best Value This sleeve from Mosiso is an affordable way to add a pop of color to your everyday carry, with dozens of color choices in both bright and pastel shades. It's no slouch when it comes to protection either, with a triple construction of durable polyester, shockproof sponge and a fluffy interior. $19 at Amazon

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Yoga 16-inch Sleeve Grey Eco-friendly choice $17 $27 Save $10 This sleeve for your 16-inch Yoga 7i notebook is made from PET recycled materials but looks every bit as premium as your 2-in-1 device. It's got a magnetic closure, a dedicated notebook compartment, and accessory pockets to hold your charger. $17 at Lenovo

Source: WANDRD WANDRD Laptop Case and Ergonomic Stand For photographers This stylish laptop sleeve transforms into an ergonomic stand, so your wrists get as much protection as your notebook does. It also links up with the brand's other slings and tech bags, which is handy when you need to keep track of all your gear. $64 at Amazon $64 at B&H

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Laptop Sleeve Hard shell option This ruggedized case from Spigen will keep your convertible laptop in pristine condition, with a pillowy nylon interior backed by foam, then encased in hard EVA and polyurethane. It's also got an AirTag pocket, in case you misplace it. $54 at Amazon

The best Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) case depends on which screen size you have

These are all the best cases and sleeves I recommend for one of the best Lenovo laptops around. There are many other options on the market, but I prefer to stick to trusted names or manufacturers I've had personal experience with.

For a no-nonsense sleeve for your Lenovo Yoga 7i, you can’t go wrong with the official Lenovo Urban. It comes in sizes to suit both models and has reinforced rubber corners for a little extra protection from falls. Those who prefer a shoulder-slung sleeve should check out the Targus Strata, which is a stylish, slim way to carry your 2-in-1 easily.

Photographers and other creatives will want to check out the Peak Design Everyday Backpack or the WANDRD Laptop Case. Both of these will bring added value to keep the creative process unobstructed by gear worries. And for something with supreme value, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo Basic Sleeve or the Mosiso laptop sleeve and its dazzling array of jaunty colors.