With how versatile the Lenovo Yoga 7i is, you’ll want to take it everywhere. That means you’ll want to protect your investment in one of the best laptops around, and the easiest way to do that is a sleeve or thin case. That way, you can rest assured that your new 2-in-1 laptop will always be protected while you are carrying it around. Since Lenovo sells the Yoga 7i in two screen sizes, 13-inch and 16-inch, I’ve rounded up my recommendations for keeping both sizes protected.
Best 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) cases
Lenovo Urban Laptop SleeveEditor's Choice
The Lenovo Urban Sleeve is a stylish, secure way to carry your Yoga 7i 14-inch while keeping it protected from bumps, falls, and the occasional light shower. It has reinforced rubber corners, a zippered accessory pocket, and an extendable handle for easy carrying.
Lenovo Basic Laptop SleeveBest Value$10 $14 Save $4
The Lenovo Basic Sleeve has form-fitting neoprene to keep your Yoga 7i protected from the jostle and bustle of commuting, with an anti-scratch fleece lining and a zip closure with a metal puller for a little added durability.
Bellroy Laptop Sleeve 14-inchEco-friendly option
The Bellroy Laptop Sleeve is made from recycled woven fabric, so your Yoga 7i can be protected while you help to protect the environment. It has an inner lining of quilted microfiber for scratch-free, worry-free protection and has a magnetic bumper entry to keep everything where it should be.
Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder BagBest for travelers
The Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag is the perfect traveling sling for your 2-in-1 notebook. It's made from Cordura fabric with YKK zippers for longevity, and has a secondary zipped compartment with space for your phone and other accessories.
Peak Design Everyday Backpack 15LBest for photographers
The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is waterproof and has customizable dividers to stow all your camera gear. It's also big enough to fit the capable Lenovo Yoga 7i, so you can get some edits done out in the field.
Pelican AdventurerHard shell case
The Pelican Adventurer uses layers of neoprene, EVA, and nylon to protect your notebook from whatever life can throw at it. It's also got water-resistant, locking zippers and internal tie-down straps, so everything stays where it should.
Best 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) cases
Tomtoc 360° Protective SleeveEditor's Choice
This premium sleeve uses spill-resistant, recycled exterior fabrics, YKK zippers, and a cushiony-soft interior lining to keep your Yoga 7i protected. It's also got hard plastic bumpers on the corners, usually the weakest point of any sleeve when dropped.
-
Targus Strata Laptop SleevePremium Pick
This high-quality sleeve has a shoulder strap for easy carrying, a smooth interior for scratch-free notebooks, and a front zippered pocket to stuff with accessories.
MOSISO Laptop SleeveBest Value
This sleeve from Mosiso is an affordable way to add a pop of color to your everyday carry, with dozens of color choices in both bright and pastel shades. It's no slouch when it comes to protection either, with a triple construction of durable polyester, shockproof sponge and a fluffy interior.
Lenovo Yoga 16-inch Sleeve GreyEco-friendly choice$17 $27 Save $10
This sleeve for your 16-inch Yoga 7i notebook is made from PET recycled materials but looks every bit as premium as your 2-in-1 device. It's got a magnetic closure, a dedicated notebook compartment, and accessory pockets to hold your charger.
WANDRD Laptop Case and Ergonomic StandFor photographers
This stylish laptop sleeve transforms into an ergonomic stand, so your wrists get as much protection as your notebook does. It also links up with the brand's other slings and tech bags, which is handy when you need to keep track of all your gear.
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Laptop SleeveHard shell option
This ruggedized case from Spigen will keep your convertible laptop in pristine condition, with a pillowy nylon interior backed by foam, then encased in hard EVA and polyurethane. It's also got an AirTag pocket, in case you misplace it.
The best Lenovo Yoga 7i (2023) case depends on which screen size you have
These are all the best cases and sleeves I recommend for one of the best Lenovo laptops around. There are many other options on the market, but I prefer to stick to trusted names or manufacturers I've had personal experience with.
For a no-nonsense sleeve for your Lenovo Yoga 7i, you can’t go wrong with the official Lenovo Urban. It comes in sizes to suit both models and has reinforced rubber corners for a little extra protection from falls. Those who prefer a shoulder-slung sleeve should check out the Targus Strata, which is a stylish, slim way to carry your 2-in-1 easily.
Photographers and other creatives will want to check out the Peak Design Everyday Backpack or the WANDRD Laptop Case. Both of these will bring added value to keep the creative process unobstructed by gear worries. And for something with supreme value, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo Basic Sleeve or the Mosiso laptop sleeve and its dazzling array of jaunty colors.
