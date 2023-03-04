The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) is a diamond of a laptop with polished edges and a great design, so you'll want to protect it with some of these cases

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is quite the fancy device, and it is one of the top reasons we've suggested it as one of the best laptops you can buy. With polished edges, and beautiful OLED screen, you'll really want to ensure that you protect the device when it goes on sale and once you buy it. You don't want a bump or scratch to ruin your new Yoga when you prop it in a bag for travel to and from work or school.

This is why you'd want to consider a case that offers padded protection, or a case that offers a carrying handle, so you can carry your Yoga 9i around separately from the rest of your gear. You also might want to consider a case that has a hard shell, so if you do happen to drop your Yoga 9i, it won't end up getting too damaged. There are even cases that offer shoulder straps, so you can wrap your Yoga 9i around your shoulders and carry it around more securely. And if you're carrying around accessories? Well, there are cases that come with an extra accessory bag, too. Whatever your needs are, we have you covered here with the best Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) cases right here.

Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve Editor's Choice The Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve is the official sleeve for the Yoga 9i (2023). This sleeve is slim and minimal, but it also has padded reinforced corners that'' protect your Yoga 9i from bumps. Not to forget the front pocket which is useful for storing a cable or accessory. $20 at Amazon $14 at Lenovo

Finpac Hard Sleeve Best Value For supreme protection for your Yoga 9i (2023), you'll want to consider buying this Finpac Hard Sleeve.Unlike other sleeves on our list, this one has a hard outer shell that'll better protect your Yoga against harsher bumps. $26 at Amazon

WerKens Genuine Leather Sleeve Premium Pick If you want to match the stylish finish of the Yoga 9i (2023) you'll want to pick up this stylish leather case from WerKens. It's a bit expensive, but it is made of real leather and has a magnetic lock that keeps your laptop safe. $45 at Amazon

Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve Best with shoulder strap The Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve is our favorite because it can go over your shoulders. It also offers water resistance, and comes with lots of pockets. $14 at Amazon

Inatech 360 Degree Shockproof Laptop Sleeve Best with accessory bag You'll see this Inatech laptop sleeve on a lot of our lists, and there's good reason why. This sleeve not only offers protection for your Yoga 9i, but also protects your accessories, too, since it comes with a carrying bag for your other perhiperals and chargers. $27.99 at Amazon

Kogzzen Laptop Sleeve Most unique case This sleeve from Kogzzen is one of the more unique on our list. Rather than offering you a horizontal carrying handle, this sleeve has a vertical carrying handle, but it also brings the same levels of protection with padded corners, and some extra storage slots for documents. $20 at Amazon

Those are six of the best cases for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023). We highly suggest buying the official case from Lenovo, the Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve, as it's affordable at $20. If you prefer something more premium, though, there's the Kaser Maison Leather Sleeve, which is made of leather and comes in different colors. Alternatively, you can also pick up a Finpac Hard Sleeve, which has a hard outer shell that better protects your Yoga 9i from bumps and scratches. And finally, those who are always on the go might like the Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve, which has a shoulder strap, and lots of pockets.

Whatever your needs are, we hope you found the case that's right for you. The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) isn't available just yet, but you'll be able to buy it in April. Pricing on it will start at $1,500. It seems to be a candidate for the best Lenovo laptops, and just like you, we're looking forward to getting our hands on it.