To save you the trouble of scouring the web and sorting through them all, we've rounded up the eight best cases for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024). We've included everything from sleek and simple sleeves to a roomy backpack so you can find the perfect way to carry your 2-in-1 laptop while keeping it safe wherever you go.

The 2024 Lenovo Yoga 9i will likely be one of the most exciting laptop releases this year. This 2-in-1 has ranked high on our list of the best convertible laptops since 2022, and considering its premium price, it deserves good protection. Thankfully, it's a 14-inch laptop, so you have a myriad of options available when you're shopping for the best cases.

Standard laptop sleeves don't offer a lot of space for extras, but you don't want to toss your pricey laptop into a regular backpack, either. The Volher laptop backpack solves this with a dedicated padded compartment and retaining strap that secures your Lenovo Yoga 9i, along with plenty of pockets and compartments for your other necessities. It includes some tech-friendly design features like a headphone cable pass-through and an external USB port that lets you charge a device.

Most laptop cases, while protective enough for everyday use, are rather basic, featuring a padded shell and maybe some corner protection. By contrast, the Domiso laptop sleeve is purpose-built for those with more serious protection needs. This super-rugged case isn't just padded, it's shockproof and waterproof thanks to its four-layer construction. An interior retaining strap keeps your laptop securely in place, and there's also an internal accessory sleeve pocket with room enough for slimmer items like a phone and tablet.

Want a good case for your Lenovo Yoga 9i that also offers a bit of stylish flair? The Kinmac 360° laptop sleeve is here to lift you above that sea of black and gray cases. It doesn't just look nice, though. Along with more than two dozen unique colors and prints, this case provides good edge-to-edge protection for your laptop, a large exterior sleeve pocket, and a convenient carrying handle.

You don't need a big, bulky briefcase or messenger bag to carry your laptop along with a few extras. The Tomtoc 360 laptop case is a sleek shoulder bag that offers great 360-degree protection along with two large and well-organized accessory pockets for your other everyday carry items. It's even available in a few different colors, so you're not stuck with only black.

Made of vegetable-tanned Italian leather, the Crazy Horse laptop sleeve boasts the quality to match a premium device like the Lenovo Yoga 9i. It pairs a thick and rugged exterior with a soft wool felt lining that keeps your laptop free of scuffs and scratches. And its vegetable-tanned leather material should only look better with age. While it's designed for MacBooks, the 14-inch case fits the Yoga 9i just fine.

If you don't want to spend a lot on keeping your Lenovo Yoga 9i safe while you move it from point A to point B, it doesn't get much cheaper than the Rainyear laptop sleeve. Its no-frills zippered sleeve design doesn't feature any bells and whistles like an accessory pocket or even a carrying handle, but it offers good padded protection for your laptop at a price that's hard to argue with.

If you prefer a zippered case, the Lenovo Urban laptop sleeve is another great option and the perfect fit for the 14-inch Yoga 9i. It offers some extra padding on the inside, which includes edge-to-edge corner protection, along with a convenient carrying handle. There's also a fairly spacious zippered exterior pocket that's big enough for items like your smartphone.

Lenovo's own Yoga laptop sleeve is the perfect companion to the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 if you're looking for a no-frills sleeve-style case. It features a sturdy exterior with a soft lining that protects its contents against bumps and scratches, while its magnetic flap closure provides easy access to the main compartment. There's even an external sleeve pocket.

How we chose the best cases for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024)

There are a lot of great 14-inch laptops on the market today, as this has become an increasingly popular size. It's not hard to see why, since 14-inch laptops are more portable than those with standard 15.6-inch displays, but are still large enough to work comfortably on. (The growing prevalence of 16:10 screens, like the one on the Yoga 9i, is also a factor.) This is all to say that anyone shopping for the best case for their Lenovo Yoga 9i will find a dizzying array of choices.

To narrow things down, we focused on cases that are either the best example of a specific style (such as a sleeve or shoulder bag) or that meet a specific need. If you want to keep things simple, Lenovo has you covered with our top pick, the Yoga laptop sleeve. Its sturdy exterior, soft interior lining, and magnetic flap closure offer great protection and easy access in a stylish package that's easy on the wallet. If you want something a bit less minimalist, the Lenovo Urban laptop sleeve is another favorite case of ours. It provides even more interior padding, beefed-up corner protection, a zippered closure, and a roomier accessory pocket.

Our top two picks from Lenovo are quite affordable, but if you're after something even cheaper and can do without extras like an accessory pocket, the Rainyear laptop sleeve is a no-frills protective case that gets the job done. At the other end of the price spectrum is the Crazy Horse leather sleeve, a high-end case that looks and feels worthy of a premium laptop like the Lenovo Yoga 9i. Crafted from Italian vegetable-tanned leather, this European-made sleeve cradles your laptop with its soft felt lining, and it should last (and look great) for years.