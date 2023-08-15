One thing that sets the new LG Gram SuperSlim (2023) apart from some of the other best laptops you can buy is the overall weight and dimensions of the device. Just as the name suggests, the LG Gram SuperSlim is one of the most portable lightweight Windows laptops . It weighs under 2.18 pounds and is about 0.49 inches thick, and 14 inches in length. So, you might want to consider a case for your new laptop to protect it and avoid it from getting bent, scratched, or damaged. You'll need a 14-inch laptop case, so we've collected eight of our favorites for you right here.

If you need a reliable backpack for when you're on the go with your laptop, you're going to love the Matein Travel Backpack. This backpack has lots of front pockets and comes in multiple colors. It also has an external USB port for charging devices with a power bank.

Tomtoc is known for its cases and laptop bags, so it's why we suggest the Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag. This shoulder bag has a padded strap and comes with reinforced edges to protect your laptop. There are also two pockets on the outside for your accessories.

This bag from Dachee is one of the more stylish you can find for the LG Gram SuperSlim. The case has a carrying handle, and a shoulder strap, and comes in multiple printed patterns.

The Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve is one of the more stylish sleeves on our list. This sleeve has multiple printed patterns and is made of faux leather, so it feels premium and looks that way, too.

For the ultimate protection for your LG Gram SuperSlim, you'll want to buy the DOMISO Shockproof Laptop Sleeve. Unlike the other sleeves on our list, this one is made od a hard material, which is more rugged and better resistant to drops and scratches. It's even waterproof, so you can take it in the rain.

Though you might not have heard of the brand, this is one of the fanciest cases for the LG Gram SuperSlim (2023). The case is made of thick full-grain leather and has an internal compartment for your laptop and other accessories and items. The shoulder strap is attached with a metal bracket, too, ensuring it will never get damaged.

This is a simple 14-inch laptop sleeve from the Amazon Basics brand. The sleeve has a soft exterior and interior that keeps your laptop safe. It has a strong zipper, too, ensuring that the case won't accident open when in your bag.

The Lacdo 360 is the best case for the LG Gram SuperSlim. This case has a low-profile design and comes with padded corners that can protect the edge of your laptop when you're out and about with it. The front of the case also has extra pockets for accessories, and the top has a carrying handle.

A look back at the best cases for LG Gram SuperSlim (2023)

Looking at all these cases for the LG Gram SuperSlim (2023), we suggest you focus on three of these eight picks. All of these cases are great, but the best one to consider is certainly the Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve. The case is one of the sleekest on the list, and it has padded corners that can protect the thin edges of your laptop. It even has a bonus front pocket for accessories. Of course, if you're budget is smaller, there's nothing wrong with a more simple Amazon Basics case, which lacks extra pockets but still can protect your laptop from scratches when in a bag. And if your budget is really big and you want something fancy? The Masa Kawa case will be for you because it's made of genuine fine-grain leather and comes with multiple compartments.

No matter what you choose, these great cases will protect your laptop when you're on the move. If you don't already own the LG Gram SuperSlim, you can buy it with the link below.