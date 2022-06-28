These are the best cases for the MacBook Air M2 (2022)

Apple revealed the MacBook Air M2, along with macOS Ventura, during WWDC 2022. This latest addition to the line of Macs comes with an all-new chassis, featuring four stunning finishes. And considering it packs the M2 chip, you might want to take a look at the best apps for Apple silicon — as they’re specifically optimized for this family of processors. If you buy this notebook, one of the essential things to do is buying a case for it. That’s because accidents occur all the time, and I case can help dodge some of the potential damages. After all, a modern device with scratches and/or dents would look outdated and lose its premium feel. You MacBook Air deserves better. Additionally, spending a few bucks on protection is better than regretting it when the repairs cost many folds more. These are the best cases you can buy for the MacBook Air (2022).

Best cases for the MacBook Air M2 (2022)

The new MacBook Air M2 (2022) comes in 4 different colors to choose from — Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver. If you’re not a fan of these colors, cases can help you conceal the MacBook Air. After all, there all sorts of designs and colors that cater to most people’s tastes. Not only do cases offer cosmetic use, but they also add a layer of protection against unexpected oopsies. Ultimately, it’s always better to be safe than sorry, and it doesn’t really require you to spend a lot of efforts or money to be cautious in this particular case. If I had to personally choose, I would definitely go for the tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve.

Apart from the new finishes, the MacBook Air M2 (2022) reintroduces our beloved MagSafe 3 charging port. Otherwise, it retains the same two Thunderbolt 4 ports and headphone jack from the previous-gen model. Notably, though, it starts at a whopping $1,199 in the US.

Apple MacBook Air (2022) The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe support. Best Buy can notify you when it's available. View on Best Buy

Which of these MacBook Air cases will you be buying and why? Let us know in the comments section below.