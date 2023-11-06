Apple recently announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with the M3 family of chips. You can get a MacBook Pro with the M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max processor in either size laptop. The upgrades of the chips in the MacBook Pro sees a boost in the cores that boasts better performance by the GPU and better power efficiency. If you're upgrading to a new MacBook Pro, you're going to be investing a pretty penny on your laptop. Even if you're extremely excited about the new Space Black finish option, you're going to want to protect your laptop at all costs. That's why we've put together this list of the best laptop cases on the market for both sizes of laptop.

This Supcase Unicorn Beetle case for MacBook Pro 14 is a sharp and protective addition. It gives you dual layers of shock absorption and has raised rubber feet for better heat dissipation. It's transparent and has precise cutouts to be able to reach ports.

Stylish and sophisticated, you'll enjoy the protection of your KECC MacBook Pro 14 case. This provides protection against falls, scraped, fingerprints, and bumps. You'll still be able to see the Apple logo through the unique patterns. It is slim, lightweight, and adds a boost to your profile.

Get yourself a case that helps your laptop sit more upright when you choose the Seymac Case for MacBook Pro 14. This has a built-in kickstand that folds easily to raise up your view. The shock-resistant hard cover case protects against drops and bumps. It is a two-piece design and is fully vented.

The Casetify Impact case for MacBook Pro 14-inch is designed to provide premium ventilation and supreme protection. The hard shell cover offers enhanced corner protection in case you drop your laptop. It comes in multiple patterns to give your laptop a new look. There are ventilation cutouts and anti-slip grips on the bottom.

Don't want to spend a ton on a case? EooCoo MacBook Pro 14 case is a smart pick, as it comes with a case, keyboard cover, and screen protector. The case is made from PC that won't warp in different temperatures. Choose from six different colors.

If you want color options, Mosiso offers you a ton. There are over 40 color varieties you can choose from for the MacBook Pro 14-inch. It comes with a screen protector, keyboard cover, and pouch for accessories as well. The transparency of different colors varies, so get a lighter shade if you want to show off the Space Black exterior.

If you choose the Space Black finish, the last thing you want is any scratches on it. This offering from SUPCASE will protect your MacBook Pro thanks to the scratch-resistant, shock-absorbing bumper. The case is clear, allowing you to see your new laptop and offers precise cutouts and raised feet on the bottom case corners.

If you don't want a bulky case on your MacBook Pro M3, the Spigen Thin Fit case is a smart pick. This is incredibly durable, as the outer shell is made from PC. It features non-slip grip on the bottom, so your MacBook Pro won't slide around. It also snaps on with ease and has price cutouts for the ports.

Brighten up your MacBook Pro 16 with this offering from May Chen. There are several bright color options that make your MacBook Pro more noticeable. This also has a kickstand mode that makes your viewing angle higher. It offers solid protection against bumps, scratches, and falls.

The MOSISO Hard Shell Case is an all-around protective barrier for your MacBook Pro 16. There are a lot of different colors you can choose from and also has covers for the keyboard and touchpad. There's a storage bag as well, so you can store your accessories. It won't hinder your opening and closing the laptop either.

The ProCase has a hard armor shell with engineered shock absorption. This covers a MacBook Pro M3 and it protects the entirety of the laptop. The built-in kickstand has rubberized feet that will extend to give a higher view and better heat dissipation. It's easy to snap on and take off.

Give your MacBook Pro 16 a folio-style cover with this Fintie case. The premium PU surface leather is sleek and offers a unique protective design. It lets you open and close your MacBook Pro and gives you full access to the ports. The magnetic buckle will keep the case closed.

If you want superior protection, this UAG case is it. It's great for the MacBook Pro 16-inch because has a modern honeycomb look that's constructed with an armor shell, providing advanced protection. The air-soft bumpers keep the corners safe and the anti-slip cover is simple to hold, even in wet conditions.

The SUPCASE UB case for the MacBook Pro 16-inch is dual-layered with a hard shell on the outside. This is shock-absorbing and offers a wraparound bumper that protects your laptop from any type of fall. The raised feet on the bottom are anti-slip and it's transparent to give you a look at your sleek MacBook Pro.

Fit your 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 in this case from TomToc. It offers 360° protection and is packed with soft padding. You can also fit your charger, external drives, mouse, and more accessories in it. This is also spill-resistant, so you're good to bring it wherever you need to.

This case from Spigen is protective and stylish. Your MacBook Pro 16-inch is made from premium knit fabric and has precise cutouts for ports. The case provides an elevated bottom to help with overheating. This won't add a lot of weight to your MacBook Pro either.

Best cases for the MacBook Pro M3

Depending on which size MacBook Pro you choose, you're going to be able to find a great case for it. We are huge fans of Spigen cases, and the premium options for both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 are ones we can't recommend highly enough. They both offer supreme protection and are thin, so they don't feel like you're carrying a much heavier load than what the laptop is, considering the MacBook Pro isn't a light laptop.

SUPCASE UB cases are also some of our favorites, as they are clear, so you'll get the full look at your MacBook Pro. They both wrap around your laptop to provide you with protection on all levels. The shock-absorbing designs make them great for anyone who is bringing their laptop to and from work. If you are looking for a better value, something like the EooCoo case should be right up your alley. It provides great protection for a lower cost. The MacBook Pro M3 isn't the only new announcement from Apple though. The new 24-inch iMac is another option you can choose to get.