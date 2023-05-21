If you're looking for a phone that's going to last all weekend on a single charge, the Motorola Moto G Power 2023 is going to be the one for you. With its excellent battery life and $280 price tag, this is one of the best cheap Android phones on the market right now. Despite the phone being pretty new, you're still going to get a lot of options when it comes to protection. I've rounded up some of the best options available, giving clear choices, hopefully making it easier to choose one that's right for you.

A silicone protective case with a hand strap that makes the phone easier to carry. It also has a key ring so that it can be attached to a bag or belt loop. The exterior is made from silicone to protect from bumps and drops, and the strap can even be used as a kickstand to prop up the phone.

A wallet case is perfect if you want to leave the house carrying very little. It can accommodate three cards, some cash, and a phone. The wallet case has a highly durable cloth exterior, and a magnetic clasp that keeps things together. There is also a raised lip around the camera to further protect that area against drops.

This case is great if you're looking for the best protection available. The case features a hard plastic exterior, a silicone inner sleeve for shock absorption, and a sliding cover to protect the camera. It comes with a screen protector, which is an added bonus. The case also has a finger loop on the rear that doubles as a kickstand.

The Zeking for Moto G Power 5G 2023 is an affordable clear-case option that not only provides a layer of protection but also allows the owner to show off the phone in all its glory. The raised edges around the screen and camera provide a little more depth for vital areas, and the reinforced corners have more cushion for drops.

The Speck ImpactHero Slim for Moto G Power 5G 2023 doesn't have a lot of flair, but it provides excellent protection with a minimal look. The case also features a soft-touch coating that feels good in the hand and also has Microban antimicrobial product protection technology that can reduce bacteria growth.

The OtterBox Commuter Series is meant to take all the abuse you can throw at it. It has a slim hard outer shell and a silicone case that slips over the phone to provide extra protection from drops and bumps. It also has a raised edge along the screen and camera.

The GSDCB Case for the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 is slim, flexible, and inexpensive. You get excellent protection for your phone, and it includes a screen protector too. It has a shockproof design, raised edges around the screen and camera, along with cutouts for the buttons and SIM tray.

This is an original case from Motorola for the Moto G Power 5G 2023. You get a precision fit and its shock-absorbing TPU material will protect your phone from drops of six feet. It feels software and comfortable on the outside, and its cloth-lined interior will keep your smartphone scratch free.

Our favorite Moto G Power 5G 2023 cases in 2023

The Moto G Power 5G 2023 is still a relatively new smartphone, but it still has plenty of case options available online. As time passes, there are definitely going to be more options available, so it's a good idea to come back and check if you're not seeing anything that you like right now.

But from the options available, I believe the original Motorola case for the phone is the best option because it has a subtle look and offers protection against whatever might happen. It sits right in the middle, offering a style that doesn't look extreme and protection that can handle what you'll throw at it most days. It might not be the cheapest case on the list, but it comes directly from Motorola, so you know the quality will be top-notch.

If you're not looking to spend so much on the top choice, I'd look at the Zeking or the GSDCB case because both are extremely affordable. They do offer completely different looks, but the protection from each should be perfectly fine. If you're looking for the complete package out of two, I'd go with the GSDCB since it also includes a screen protector. But, if you fancy some of the other options here, and it doesn't come with screen protection, you can always just look at some of the best screen protector options for the Moto G Power 5G 2023 and buy it separately.