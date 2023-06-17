Motorola's latest Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a solid midrange Android phone that also comes with an inbuilt pen, and it's a great choice if you like to write or draw on the go. But, it is notably absent of any key durability standards found on many of the best phones in 2023. For example, the Moto G Stylus 5G isn't certified for any IP water or dust-resistance rating. Motorola says it has a "water-repellant design," but it's probably not a good idea to test how well that design keeps water out of your brand-new smartphone.
Similarly, the front glass found on the Moto G Stylus 5G isn't made out of Gorilla Glass or another fortified material. It's presumably just standard glass, and one thing we know about glass is that it shatters. As such, it's a good idea to protect your new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) with a case. Repairing a damaged Moto G Stylus 5G can cost as much as half the phone itself retails for, so paying a few extra bucks for a case upfront can save you money down the road.
FNTCASE for Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Editor's choice
PUSHIMEI Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Rugged pick
Anloes Case for Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Premium pick
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Promoted pick
Osophter Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Best value
If rugged cases aren't your style, this Moto G Stylus 5G case from FNTCASE is sleek and slim. It features a carbon-fiber look and all-around protection, and it gives you full access to the ports and stylus in your phone. Plus, it's available in eight colors.
This Moto G Stylus 5G case from PUSHIMEI has it all when it comes to rugged features. It comes with a screen protector, a camera cover, and a kickstand. Plus, it completely encloses the back and sides of the phone with rubber for protection.
If you're looking for a more simplistic case for your Moto G Stylus 5G, while still protecting your phone, this is the case to buy. It has a layer of hard plastic complimented by a rubber layer atop, so it's perfectly designed to absorb shocks and drops. Plus, it comes in black or purple.
In partnership with Supcase
This rugged case from Supcase adds a few critical features to your Moto G Stylus 5G while still looking great. It has a built-in kickstand, screen protector, and belt clip. Plus, the case protrudes from the display and camera, keeping them safe during daily use.
Clear cases usually let you show off the design and character of your phone, and this one from Osophter does just that. It features the design of the Moto G Stylus 5G, and especially if you have the Rose Champagne version of this phone, it'll look great.
Moment Dextrad Case Wallet for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Wallet case
Wallet cases can keep your phone safe while storing other essentials, and this one is made for the Moto G Stylus 5G. It stores three cards and has a spot for cash, while also doubling as a stand. Plus, it comes with a wrist strap.
Lokyoo Case for Motorola G Stylus 5G (2023)Rugged & stylish
Lokyoo's case for the Moto G Stylus 5G is both rugged and stylish. It features a camouflage pattern that can be purchased in four different colorways. It also adds a built-in screen protector and a kickstand. All told it's a rugged case that makes a statement.
KuDiNi Glitter Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)Stylish pick
If you're looking to make a statement with your phone case, none does that better than this glitter case from KuDiNi. It features sparkly glitter in green, pink, and gold colorways. Plus, it adds a phone holder ring so you don't drop your Moto G Stylus 5G.
Our top picks for the best cases for the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
All of these options can be a great addition to your Moto G Stylus 5G, and they're affordable enough that you can even buy more than one. Most people are looking for a simple case that looks good and gives you a little bit of added protection, and there are two great picks for those needs. FNTCASE's option is slim and compact while still giving you extra peace of mind against drops, while Osophter's case is clear and shows off the Moto G Stylus 5G's design.
For rugged cases, there are a few solid choices on this list. Supcase is a well-known brand that consistently makes quality rugged smartphone cases, and their offering for the Moto G Stylus 5G is no different. Otherwise, the PUSHIMEI and Lokyoo cases are also rugged and durable, featuring rubber builds that can absorb shocks well.
If you're looking for specific features out of your phone case, some of the picks on this list might meet your needs. For example, the Moment Dextrad case doubles as a wrist wallet, holding cards and cash securely. The stylish KuDiNi case also features a built-in phone ring holder, which lets you slide in your finger for added security. That feature alone can ensure you don't accidentally drop and shatter your phone. It'd be quite a sad day to damage one of the best cheap Android phones when you need it most.
Motorola's latest Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is available now, and one of the first things you should do after buying it is add one of these great cases.
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
This stylus-equipped Moto G has long battery life, 5G connectivity, and a Snapdragon 600 series CPU.