Motorola's latest Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a solid midrange Android phone that also comes with an inbuilt pen, and it's a great choice if you like to write or draw on the go. But, it is notably absent of any key durability standards found on many of the best phones in 2023. For example, the Moto G Stylus 5G isn't certified for any IP water or dust-resistance rating. Motorola says it has a "water-repellant design," but it's probably not a good idea to test how well that design keeps water out of your brand-new smartphone.

Similarly, the front glass found on the Moto G Stylus 5G isn't made out of Gorilla Glass or another fortified material. It's presumably just standard glass, and one thing we know about glass is that it shatters. As such, it's a good idea to protect your new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) with a case. Repairing a damaged Moto G Stylus 5G can cost as much as half the phone itself retails for, so paying a few extra bucks for a case upfront can save you money down the road.