If you're thinking about gaming on the go but you don't want a gaming laptop or a nice tablet, a gaming handheld is definitely the way to go. MSI's latest Claw is shaping up to be a particularly competitive handheld at that, so you'll want to make sure you keep yours protected with a solid case. Luckily, the 7 AI+ has the same dimensions as the original Claw, so you've got options.

To that end, we've rounded up all the top MSI Claw 7 AI+ cases.

Your changes have been saved Editor's choice Hounyoln Travel Case for MSI Claw & ROG Ally This carrying case courtesy of Hounyoln sports lots of space for accessories, comes in two colorways, has a built-in handle for easier transport, and it's got a rugged enough construction to make drops and scratches not a concern. Plus, this case only costs you $24. $24 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Premium pick Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for MSI Claw This hard shell case courtesy of Spigen features a generously-sized internal pouch, a rugged construction, and a carry strap for the ultimate portability. If you're looking for a full-featured case that'll keep your MSI Claw safe and sound, it's tough to beat the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro. $50 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best value Vurfoo MSI Claw Protective Case If you need a simple, effective case that won't break the bank, this protective cover from Vurfoo is worth a look. It's designed for a perfect fit, but it still won't add too much bulk. Plus, this case will cost you less than $15, keeping things affordable. $13 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best lightweight case Walieoka protective case for MSI Claw This MSI Claw case from Walieoka offers up a slim, lightweight construction that's perfect for those who hate bulky cases that add on a bunch of heft. Plus, you get some stylish MSI branding, and this case comes in at under $20. $16 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best traveling case ZLiT carrying case for MSI Claw Gaming handhelds are built for portability, but so is this case from ZLiT. With a robust carrying handle, this case is perfect for taking your MSI Claw out into the world. Plus, you can choose from a black or white aesthetic. Most importantly, this'll cost you under $20. $20 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best protection Waterproof Hard Case for MSI Claw For those who need the absolute best protection money can buy, this hard shell waterproof case from Coyktonty will keep your MSI Claw safe no matter what. It's waterproof, dustproof, moistureproof, and won't be bothered by drops or scratches. In terms of protection, this case is tough to beat. $56 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best for comfortable grip Baigeda TPU protective case for MSI Claw This soft TPU protective case from Baigeda not only protects your MSI Claw but provides a comfy, tactile grip that makes those longer gaming sessions even more enjoyable. You also get a built-in kickstand to make gaming on a desk or table even easier. $13 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best backpack case Voikoli crossbody case for MSI Claw Hate carrying around your MSI Claw? If so, this crossbody backpack case from Voikoli is perfect for you. Not only will this backpack protect your MSI Claw, but it's got enough storage for any number of accessories and other devices, too. What's more is that only costs $30. $30 at Amazon

Your changes have been saved Best artificial leather case Mxlake portable carrying case for MSI Claw This case from Mxlake has the best of every world: It features a stylish artificial leather construction, has a carrying handle for portability, enough space to transport all your top accessories, and its rugged enough to make sure your handheld stays safe and sound. $20 at Amazon

What to know about MSI Claw 7 AI+ cases

Thankfully, you've got lots of different cases to choose from, thanks to the upgrades on the 7 AI+ being largely internal. For most folks, though, Hounyoln's case is a great blend of features and value. If you're looking for something more premium, Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro is hard to ignore.

On the other side of things, you can save some cash by picking up a Vurfoo case for less than $15. Regardless of which case you end up on, just make sure you get your Claw into a case, while you'll also want to consider getting yourself a screen protector, too.