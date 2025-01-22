Sure, a gaming laptop or a tablet can play games, but gaming handhelds are all the rage these days. MSI Claw's new Claws, like the 8 AI+, are some of the hottest kids on the block right now, but just getting one isn't enough. You'll need a case to keep your Claw safe and sound, too.

Unfortunately, there aren't many options for cases built specifically for the MSI Claw 8 AI+, but this particular handheld is slightly smaller than the Legion Go, so cases for the Legion should work well with the Claw. Luckily, there are lots of Legion cases out there to consider.

Editor's choice ButterFox Large Carrying Case for Lenovo Legion Go This carrying case courtesy of ButterFox features ample space for accessories and other devices while still managing to keep your Claw safe and sound. Plus, this case won't break the bank either at just $35, making it a great overall value. Put simply, this is a top-notch case. $35 at Amazon

Premium pick Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Steam Deck Spigen is a veteran when it comes to making cases, and the brand is known for its durability. Not only will this case handily store your MSI Claw, as well as your top accessories, but it'll keep everything safe from all manner of drops and bumps. $50 at Amazon

Best value Hesupy Storage Bag for Legion Go This bag was made for the Legion Go, but it'll fit an MSI Claw just fine. It's perfect if you're looking for a slim case you don't have to sling over your back. Plus, you also get a smaller secondary bag for your accessories. Most importantly, this costs just $20. $20 at Amazon

Best carrying case JSAUX Carrying Case for Steam Deck Console $40 $46 Save $6 This shoulder bag can accommodate an MSI Claw and all your top accessories, but it also features a padded strap to make transporting it around effortless. If you want to carry your Claw on your back, this is one of the best cases out there. $40 at Amazon

Best for anti-theft HOXSURY Sling Backpack Like other shoulder bags, this one from Hoxsury won't have trouble holding a Claw and some accessories. Unlike other bags, this one has a lockable main compartment to protect against any would-be thieves, too. Plus, it'll only cost you $26, making it an affordable option. $26 at Amazon

Best canvas bag Leaper Canvas Messenger Bag This particular bag wasn't designed for an MSI Claw, but that doesn't mean it can't fit one alongside some accessories. If you're looking for a traditional look out of a bag, this canvas messenger bag definitely can play that part. Plus, it's an affordable buy at $30. $30 at Amazon

Best travel bag tomtoc Carrying Case $40 $50 Save $10 This carrying case from TomToc sports a lightweight construction and trimmer design than many other shoulder bags, making it great for longer periods of traveling. It's on the more expensive side, but its versatility makes it more than worth it. $40 at Amazon

Best hard shell case Voikoli Protective Hard Shell Case $22 $26 Save $4 If you want a traditional hard shell case to make sure your MSI Claw is safe and sound and is perfect for slotting into a backpack, this Voikoli case is perfect for you. Not only will it keep your MSI Claw safe, but you get some space for accessories, too. $22 at Amazon

Best protection Luck&Link Carrying Bag Case For those who demand the absolute best protection you can get, look no further than this Luck&Link carrying case. Though it's made for the Legion Go, it'll fit the MSI Claw no problem, and it'll stand up to just about anything you can possibly throw at it. $39 at Amazon

What to know about MSI Claw 8 AI+ cases

Legion Go cases should work just fine

As a general recommendation, the ButterFox case will work great for most people, bringing lots of features and value to the table. If you have a bit more to spend, Spigen's Steam Deck case is definitely worth considering, but there are ways to save cash, too.

On the cheaper side of the spectrum is Hesupy's case, which is a solid, no-frills option that can get the job of protecting your Claw done for just $20. Whichever case you end up deciding on, just make sure to pick one so you won't have to worry about damaging your Claw.