Razer has long been known for making some of the best gaming laptops on the market, and the company took that to a new level this year with the Blade 16 and 18, two very powerful laptops with the latest and greatest hardware from Intel and Nvidia. You can configure the Razer Blade 16 with up to a 24-core Intel processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU that can use a massive 175W of power, so it's undoubtedly one of the fastest gaming laptops you can get.
But that kind of performance doesn't come cheap. The Razer Blade 16 starts at about $2,600, so you definitely want to ensure it can last you as long as possible. A great way to do that is to buy a protective case so the laptop can endure the drops and bumps of everyday life. Thankfully, there's no shortage of laptop cases out there, so I've rounded up some of the best ones for you to choose from.
Lacdo 360 Laptop Shoulder BagEditor's choice
This Lacdo case is large enough to fit the Razer Blade 16, and it offers plenty of protection, with thick cushioning and padded edges. It also has two extra pockets for accessories, and it has a handle and a shoulder strap for easy transport.
Razer Rogue v3 Gaming Laptop BackpackPremium pick
The Razer Rogue is a backpack designed for gaming laptops with a sleek design and plenty of space for extras. It has multiple compartments so you can store and organize accessories and other devices, plus a water bottle pocket on the side.
MOSISO Laptop SleeveBest value
If you want something cheap, this Mosiso sleeve is a great option. Despite the basic design, it still has an extra pocket for accessories. Plus, it comes in a lot of colors to choose from, so you can still choose something that fits your style.
Sithon Hard Shell Laptop CaseHard case
This hard shell case can protect your laptop from harder bumps and scuffs thanks to the EVA exterior that absorbs most impacts. It looks fairly subdued, but with a slightly aggressive style that matches the tough protection capabilities.
Alapmk Protective Case for Razer Blade 16Classy design
This case attaches to the Razer Blade 16 so it's designed to protect it even while you're using it. It has a classy, subdued design and it's made so that it doesn't block airflow and you can still get the performance you need.
Targus Classic Slim BriefcaseClassic style$30 $40 Save $10
If you want a classic laptop bag, the Targus Classic Slim Briefcase is exactly that. It comes in a dark blue color that doesn't stand out too much, but it has plenty of space not only for a laptop but for a lot of extras.
Casematix Laptop Hard CaseUltimate protection
If you want to be absolutely sure nothing will happen to your laptop, this Casematix case is for you. It has a solid outside shell and multiple layers of foam on the inside, which you can add or remove to fit almost any laptop, on top of offering tons of protection.
SaharaCase Sleeve CaseModern look
This relatively simple case has a modern look that's perfect for everyday use and travel. It can fit 16-inch laptops like the Razer Blade 16, plus it has some space for extras, so you can carry accessories with you, too.
Best cases for the Razer Blade 16: Bottom line
At the end of the day, all of these are great options to protect your laptop, and there are enough choices here that you can pick something you truly love. Personally speaking, the Lacdo 360 sleeve is the most compelling option due to its relatively clean design and ease of use, with both a handle and shoulder strap giving you options for how you want to carry your laptop. If you're on a longer trip and carrying other things with you, then a backpack like the Razer Rogue v3 might be worth it instead.
If you've found the perfect case but don't have the laptop yet, you can buy the Razer Blade 16 below. If gaming isn't your main focus, maybe check out the best laptops overall to see what other options are out there.
Razer Blade 16
The Razer Blade 16 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, featuring a 24-core CPU and an Nvidia GPU that can use up to a whopping 175W of power.