The best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business in 2022
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is one of the newest business laptops on the market. This particular notebook was announced alongside the other options in the Galaxy Book 2 series, although there are some noteworthy differences between this one and the other laptops in the lineup. Despite all the differences, we think it’s safe to say that the Galaxy Book 2 Business is a premium business laptop with a lot of great features. We suggest you take a look at our Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business page to learn more about it.
There are a ton of accessories you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, but a case or a bag is perhaps the most important one. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is an expensive machine that you’re probably going to carry around for work on a daily basis. If you want to make sure your new laptop lasts you as long as possible, then you might want to protect it from drops and bumps while carrying it with you. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business case options you can find in 2022.
Best Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business cases in 2022
The Tomtoc 360 is a clean-looking sleeve that offers good protection for the Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook. The corners of this sleeve are reinforced and there's also a decent amount of cushioning on the inside to keep your laptop safe from everyday drops and bumps. This sleeve comes in grey and black color options and it's also available in different size options.
The Nillkin 14-inch Laptop Sleeve Case is one of the best options out there. We say that because it's unlike any other case you'll find for the Galaxy Book 2 Business. One of the best things about this particular case can also double as a stand for your laptop. There's also a built-in mouse mat that slides out from the case. It's one of the more expensive options in this collection, but we think it's worth checking out.
This Ytonet sleeve is a great option to consider if you want a reliable case with water-resistant and shockproof materials to keep your laptop safe. One of the best things about this case is that it also has some space for accessories next to the laptop. It comes in a few colors and different sizes, so you should be able to find a 14-inch option for your Galaxy Book 2 Business notebooks without any issues.
The NIDOO sleeve is one of those cases that offers good protection for the Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook. This case is available for laptops with 13.3-inch, 14-inch, and 15.6-inch displays, which means you can pick this one for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro too. The NIDOO sleeve case looks stylish and it's also water-resistant, so it's going to protect your laptop against accidental spills in addition to bumps and shocks.
The Lacdo 360 protective sleeve case is a great option to consider if you want a protective case for the Galaxy Book 2 Business. The grab-handle on top makes it very easy to carry this case, making it better than a lot of other options mentioned in this collection. It's also shockproof and water repellent, which is great. The Lacdo 360 is also available for both smaller 13.3-inch as well as 15.6-inch laptops, so be sure to pick up the one that suits your needs.
If you're somebody who has an active lifestyle then you can also consider buying the DOMISO hardshell protective case for your Galaxy Book 2 Business laptop. This one's a protective, carrying case for your notebook which also comes with additional pockets inside for the accessories. It's a little on the bulkier side but it's a shockproof and waterproof case for your notebook that we think is worth considering for the price.
Well, that brings us to the end of this particular collection. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is a solid option to consider if you’re in the market to buy a new enterprise laptop. It’s slightly different from the other notebooks in the Galaxy Book 2 series. This one has a 14-inch display, a different selection of ports, among other things. It also looks quite a bit different from the other notebooks in the Galaxy Book 2 series, so keep that in mind.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, unlike the other notebooks in the Galaxy Book 2 series, isn’t available to purchase yet. It’s expected to go on sale starting April 20th for a starting price of around $1,850. We’ll add a link to buy this laptop once it goes on sale. In the meantime, you can consider checking out our round-up of the best Samsung laptops or the best laptops that are available to purchase. Alternatively, you can also buy consider looking at other business laptops out there to see if you can find more options to consider.