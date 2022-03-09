These are the best cases for Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro in 2022
After a successful run with the Galaxy Book series, Samsung is back with the new Galaxy Book 2 Pro series. We have the Galaxy Book 2 Pro as well as the Book 2 Pro 360 in this series this time around, both of which are available in 13.3-inch as well as 15.6-inch flavors. The new notebooks now have improved specs, but they retain the beautiful design from the original series. If you are planning to get your hands on one of these new laptops, then we highly recommend you get some sort of a case or a sleeve to protect them. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro you can buy right now.
Unless you are buying a case that slaps onto the front and back of the laptop, you don’t have to worry about the dimensions, really. You can pick up any 13 or 15-inch laptop sleeve or a hard shell protective case to store your laptop. Also, both Galaxy Book 2 Pro as well as the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 variants are pretty similar in dimensions. In fact, they measure almost the same as the older Galaxy Book Pro laptops, which means you can use the same sleeves or hardshell cases for the new ones in case you had the previous notebook. With that out of the way, here are some of the cases and sleeves you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro in 2022.
Best cases for Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro
The NIDOO sleeve case offers good protection for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro notebooks. This case is available for both 13-14-inch as well as 15-16-inch laptops, which means you can pick the one based on the variant you have. The NIDOO sleeve case looks stylish and it's also water-resistant, so it's going to protect your laptop against accidental spills in addition to bumps and shocks.
If you are looking for a case that offers all-around protection to your new Galaxy Book 2 Pro notebooks, then you might want to consider buying the Alapmk Protective Case. This particular option, as you can see, is a folio case that completely covers the notebook. This will, however, add quite a bit of bulk to your notebook, so keep that in mind.
The Nillkin 15.6 inch Laptop Sleeve Case is unlike any other case you'll find for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro. This particular case can also double as a stand for your laptop, which is just perfect. There's also a mouse mat that slides out from the case. It costs a bit more than some other options mentioned in this collection, but we think it's worth it. This Nillkin case is also available for smaller 13-14-inch notebooks, so it's great for the standard Galaxy Book 2 Pro too.
The Lacdo 360 protective sleeve case is a great option to consider if you want a protective case for Galaxy Book 2 Pro. The grab-handle on top makes it very easy to carry this case, so we think is better than a lot of other options mentioned in this collection. The Lacdo 360 case is also shockproof and water repellent, which is great. It's also available for both smaller 13-14-inch as well as 15-16-inch laptops, so be sure to pick up the one that suits your needs.
The Smartree laptop sleeve case for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro is the only hardshell option in this collection, making it a very unique option by itself. This hardshell is perfect for those who have a relatively active lifestyle or those who are simply a bit sloppy with their laptops. This case will truly protect your laptop against bumps and shocks, as well as against accidental water spills too. The Smartree sleeve case is available for both smaller as well as 15-16-inch notebooks, so be sure to pick it up.
The VG bags sleeve is a simple laptop sleeve case that can hold the new Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Book 2 Pro 360. Unlike the other options mentioned in this collection, this one is just a slot for the laptop and an additional small pouch to hold some accessories or cables. This is a simple sleeve case that's worth considering if you don't want anything fancy for your new Galaxy Book 2 Pro notebooks. It's available in a bunch of colors and they're quite affordable too.
Final Thoughts
Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection. We’ve added a few protection options that you can buy for your new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro or the Book 2 Pro 360 notebook right now. We think the NIDOO sleeve case and the Nillkin versatile case are two of the best options out there. All the options mentioned in this collection are available for both the 13.3-inch as well as 15.6-inch variants, so keep that in mind. It’s worth noting that this is an ever-evolving article that we’ll continue to update over time. We’ll continue to add more items to this collection as soon as we find some other new options, so be sure to keep an eye on this one. We’ll share our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro as soon as we get our hands on the review samples. But in the meantime, be sure to check out our first impressions of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series to know what we make of the new notebooks after using them briefly.