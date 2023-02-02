You'll want to protect your new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro with these cases and bags, ensuring your device doesn't get scratched or bent.

One of the highlight devices of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event was the new Galaxy Book 3 Pro series. Similar to the previous Samsung Galaxy laptops, these premium devices sport beautiful displays, come with Intel's newest CPUs under the hood, and have bigger 14 and 16-inch sizes available. If you're considering buying any of the new laptops or 2-in-1 devices for use on the go, then you'll definitely want to protect it too. After all, no one likes a scratched screen or a damaged part like a keyboard hinge. Damage like that can not only ruin your day but also be expensive since it won't be covered under the included warranty.

The good news is that there are plenty of options available. Samsung's top suggested options are quite expensive and well over $100, but there are cheaper generic cases or sleeves that can fit both 14-inch and 16-inch laptops. Note that the bigger screens don't impact overall dimensions too much, and these devices should fit fine in standard 13-inch and 15-inch laptop cases. We've picked out nine of our favorites for your consideration below.

Smatree 15-16 inch Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve Smatree 15-16 inch Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve Editor's Choice This Smatree laptop case is designed for 15-inch laptops, but it also comes in 14-inch and 13-inch sizes that fit any of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series devices just right. The case has a hard outer shell that will protect your device better from bumps better than a leather or fabric sleeve. See at Amazon

Neoprene Laptop Pouch Best Value This Neoprene Pouch is great for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro lineup. It comes in 13 and 15-inch sizes that fit the 14-inch and 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro well. Plus, it's affordable at around $30. The case offers dual-layered protection, with a soft neoprene finish on the outside and air mesh on the inside to help protect against impacts and drops. See at Samsung

Samsung Leather Laptop Sleeve Premium Pick Priced at $200, this Samsung Laptop sleeve is quite a premium product, but it is also very luxurious. It is made out of leather and comes in both 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch sizes that fit the 14-inch and 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro just fine. The sleeve sports genuine European Leather and is specially designed for Galaxy Book. It has a unique fold-open design and has a holder for the S Pen. See at Samsung

Lacdo 14-inch Laptop Sleeve Best color options We like this Lacdo laptop sleeve not only because it comes in different sizes for the various devices in the Galaxy Book 3 Pro lineup, but also because it comes with an extra zippered pocket on the front for storing your favorite accessories. See at Amazon

Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve Best for travel If you plan to travel with your Galaxy Book 3 Pro device a lot, you'll want to check out this laptop sleeve from Tangnolibo. This padded carrying case has a carrying handle and strap that lets you throw the bag over your shoulder. It also comes in different sizes. See at Amazon

Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve Best basic pick Tomtoc's protective sleeve comes in various 13, 15, and 16-inch sizes that work great with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series. The sleeves are cheap at about $20 and come in various colors, but they still offer basic protection thanks to the padded corners and strong zipper. See at Amazon

Inateck Laptop Sleeve with Accessory Bag Best for accessories Ianteck's laptop sleeve is one of our favorites because of the included accessory bag. The sleeve comes in various sizes, but you get the bag for free, allowing you to travel with your favorite accessories and chargers on the go. Protect those accessories just like how you protect your laptop. See at Amazon

Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve Most stylish It's hard not to suggest this sleeve from Kiinmmac because of its amazing color choices. You not only get basic protection with this sleeve, but it also comes in 20 different patterns that are much more expressive than the other sleeves on our list. See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Bag Amazon Basics 14-Inch Tablet Bag Best laptop bag You can't go wrong with this basic laptop bag from Amazon. It comes in different sizes and is a great way to stow away your Galaxy Book 3 Pro device, as well as your important documents. See at Amazon

We suggest you splurge and accessorize your Galaxy Book 3 Pro series device with a premium case like the Samsung Leather Laptop Sleeve. It's one of the best ways to protect your new laptop in style. Of course, $170 for a sleeve is a lot, so there's nothing wrong with a cheaper option. After all, all these cases and sleeves do is protect the surface of your Galaxy Book 3 Pro. It's why a great case like the Neoprene Laptop Pouch is still good, thanks to the zippered protection and the padded corners. For those who will always be on the go, though, we suggest our last pick, the Amazon Basics laptop bag. It has a lot of great pouches for documents, lots of zippers, and goes great over your shoulders.