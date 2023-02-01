Cases go a long way in protecting as well as changing the overall look and feel of a phone. Here are some good options for Samsung's new Galaxy S23.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup is finally here, and it once again features three different phones. While the regular Galaxy S23 is the smallest of the bunch, all three phones are packed with some powerful internals, and they're also slightly better than their predecessors in some ways. The new phones, for instance, come with Gorilla Victus 2 instead of Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, so they should be more durable than most flagship phones we saw last year. That doesn't mean they're entirely immune to scratches and cracks, though, so we recommend picking up a case to go along with your phone.

The Galaxy S23 is relatively new, but there are already some great cases of it on the market. Here are the best Galaxy S23 cases you can buy on the market right now, but we'll update this last as we get closer to release and more cases become available.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S for Galaxy S23 Editor's Choice The Spigen Ultra Hybrid S for the Galaxy S23 is the best clear case on the market. It protects the device from scratches and minor drops without obscuring the phone's premium look. On top of that, it features a built-in kickstand to help you easily enjoy content without holding your phone. See at Amazon

dbrand Grip case Premium Pick If you're looking for a premium case that offers the best protection for your Galaxy S23, check out dbrand's Grip case. These cases offer military-grade impact resistance and a nice texture for a better in-hand feel. You can also customize the back of this case with different skins. See at dbrand

SUPCASE UB Pro for Galaxy S23 Promoted In partnership with Supcase We recommend the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro to those who want a high-quality, rugged case for the best protection. In addition to a belt clip and kickstand support, the SUPCASE UB Pro case also has a built-in screen protector. See at Amazon

Ringke Fusion for Galaxy S23 Best Value The Ringke Fusion clear case for the Galaxy S23 is the perfect choice for those who want to protect their device without compromising its look. The soft TPU case offers a decent level of protection against scratches and drops, and it has precise cutouts for all ports and buttons. See at Amazon

Spidercase for Galaxy S23 Included screen protector The heavy-duty Spidercase for the Galaxy S23 is a great option for adventure seekers who want a durable case that can withstand drops. It features a dual-layer design for shock absorption and comes with tempered glass screen protectors and camera lens protectors to keep your phone scratch-free. See at Amazon

Poetic Guardian for Galaxy S23 Transparent back The Poetic Guardian is another great option for those looking for a rugged case. It has a dual-layer design with a built-in screen protector and a transparent back case with reinforced edges for overall protection. The built-in screen protector is compatible with the under-display fingerprint sensor, so you won't have to worry about that. See at Amazon

Incipio Duo for Galaxy S23 Minimal design The Incipio Duo is another great rugged case for the Galaxy S23 that offers ample protection with a minimal design. It has a dual-layer construction for all-round protection and can easily protect your phone from scratches and drops. See at Amazon

Caseborne V for Galaxy S23 Built-in kickstand The Caseborne V for the Galaxy S23 is a fantastic premium rugged case with a dual-layer design for 360-degree protection, textured sides for better grip, and an integrated kickstand that lets you easily enjoy content hands-free. See at Amazon

Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S23 Stylish design The Caseology Parallax is a stylish case for the Galaxy S23, featuring a 3D honeycomb texture on the back panel for enhanced grip. It provides all-around protection from scratches and drops while keeping your phone looking stylish. See at Amazon

Those are some of the best Galaxy S23 cases we could find on the market right now. We expect more cases to be available for the Galaxy S23 over the next few days, so keep an eye on this page to find more options. In the meantime, head to our best Galaxy S23 screen protectors collection to add more protection to your shiny new device. It is an expensive phone, even with the best deals out there, so keep it protected at all times.