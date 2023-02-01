Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup is finally here, and it once again features three different phones. While the regular Galaxy S23 is the smallest of the bunch, all three phones are packed with some powerful internals, and they're also slightly better than their predecessors in some ways. The new phones, for instance, come with Gorilla Victus 2 instead of Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, so they should be more durable than most flagship phones we saw last year. That doesn't mean they're entirely immune to scratches and cracks, though, so we recommend picking up a case to go along with your phone.
The Galaxy S23 is relatively new, but there are already some great cases of it on the market. Here are the best Galaxy S23 cases you can buy on the market right now, but we'll update this last as we get closer to release and more cases become available.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid S for Galaxy S23Editor's Choice
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid S for the Galaxy S23 is the best clear case on the market. It protects the device from scratches and minor drops without obscuring the phone's premium look. On top of that, it features a built-in kickstand to help you easily enjoy content without holding your phone.
dbrand Grip casePremium Pick
If you're looking for a premium case that offers the best protection for your Galaxy S23, check out dbrand's Grip case. These cases offer military-grade impact resistance and a nice texture for a better in-hand feel. You can also customize the back of this case with different skins.
SUPCASE UB Pro for Galaxy S23Promoted
In partnership with Supcase
We recommend the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro to those who want a high-quality, rugged case for the best protection. In addition to a belt clip and kickstand support, the SUPCASE UB Pro case also has a built-in screen protector.
Ringke Fusion for Galaxy S23Best Value
The Ringke Fusion clear case for the Galaxy S23 is the perfect choice for those who want to protect their device without compromising its look. The soft TPU case offers a decent level of protection against scratches and drops, and it has precise cutouts for all ports and buttons.
Spidercase for Galaxy S23Included screen protector
The heavy-duty Spidercase for the Galaxy S23 is a great option for adventure seekers who want a durable case that can withstand drops. It features a dual-layer design for shock absorption and comes with tempered glass screen protectors and camera lens protectors to keep your phone scratch-free.
Poetic Guardian for Galaxy S23Transparent back
The Poetic Guardian is another great option for those looking for a rugged case. It has a dual-layer design with a built-in screen protector and a transparent back case with reinforced edges for overall protection. The built-in screen protector is compatible with the under-display fingerprint sensor, so you won't have to worry about that.
Incipio Duo for Galaxy S23Minimal design
The Incipio Duo is another great rugged case for the Galaxy S23 that offers ample protection with a minimal design. It has a dual-layer construction for all-round protection and can easily protect your phone from scratches and drops.
Caseborne V for Galaxy S23Built-in kickstand
The Caseborne V for the Galaxy S23 is a fantastic premium rugged case with a dual-layer design for 360-degree protection, textured sides for better grip, and an integrated kickstand that lets you easily enjoy content hands-free.
Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S23Stylish design
The Caseology Parallax is a stylish case for the Galaxy S23, featuring a 3D honeycomb texture on the back panel for enhanced grip. It provides all-around protection from scratches and drops while keeping your phone looking stylish.
Those are some of the best Galaxy S23 cases we could find on the market right now. We expect more cases to be available for the Galaxy S23 over the next few days, so keep an eye on this page to find more options. In the meantime, head to our best Galaxy S23 screen protectors collection to add more protection to your shiny new device. It is an expensive phone, even with the best deals out there, so keep it protected at all times.
Samsung Galaxy S23
The base Galaxy S23 has the potential to be the small phone of the year, featuring top-of-the-line specs in a compact form factor. Order it now by following the link below.