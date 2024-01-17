This year kicked off to a great start for tech, thanks to CES 2024, and it has gotten even better with Samsung's Galaxy S24 series launch. In its typical fashion, Samsung unveiled three models: S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. These new devices boast upgraded chips, brighter displays, improved camera performance, and better AI features, though they still have no chargers in the box. While all three models have gotten huge improvements, the Galaxy S24+ is the perfect option for users who want a bigger display, more RAM, and better storage without going for the Ultra model.

Unlike the S24, which has just 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, the Galaxy S24+ has 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a bigger display, and a larger battery. However, it's still made of the same Gorilla Glass as the other models, meaning you want to attach a case to protect your phone. If you're wondering what cases to get, we've got some of the best options on the market listed below.