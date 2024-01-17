This year kicked off to a great start for tech, thanks to CES 2024, and it has gotten even better with Samsung's Galaxy S24 series launch. In its typical fashion, Samsung unveiled three models: S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. These new devices boast upgraded chips, brighter displays, improved camera performance, and better AI features, though they still have no chargers in the box. While all three models have gotten huge improvements, the Galaxy S24+ is the perfect option for users who want a bigger display, more RAM, and better storage without going for the Ultra model.
Unlike the S24, which has just 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, the Galaxy S24+ has 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a bigger display, and a larger battery. However, it's still made of the same Gorilla Glass as the other models, meaning you want to attach a case to protect your phone. If you're wondering what cases to get, we've got some of the best options on the market listed below.
The Wahhle Samsung Galaxy S24+ case is an excellent choice for safeguarding your device. It has a built-in screen protector to keep your screen pristine and reinforced materials on its four corners to protect your phone from accidental drops and bumps. Made of TPU material, this case is lightweight and supports wireless charging.
Incipio Forme Protective case for Samsung Galaxy S24+Premium pick
The Incipio Forme Protective case has a dual-layer construction that can help protect your phone from a 10-foot drop. It also has a stylish, colorful, nature-inspired design that'll make your phone look even more unique. And thanks to its slimness, your phone won't feel bulky when in your pocket or hand.
Otekrin magnetic case for Samsung Galaxy S24+Best value
If you're on a budget and need a solid case for your Samsung Galaxy S24+, the Otekrin magnetic case is an excellent choice. Made of plastic and TPU, this case has raised rubber edges that help protect your phone from accidental bumps and falls. It also absorbs shock quite well and doesn't collect fingerprints.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case for Samsung Galaxy S24+Promoted pick
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is renowned for being an excellent case series, offering excellent protection and shock absorption. The Galaxy S24+ model carries on the tradition with its built-in screen protector, clicky buttons, raised bezels, texturized edges, and precise cutouts. You also get a kickstand and a free rotating belt clip holster; plus, it has two more colorways you can choose from.
Casetify clear case for Samsung Galaxy S24+Clear and pristine
Show off the beauty of your Galaxy S24+ while keeping it protected with this Casetify clear case. Scratch-resistant and wireless charger-compatible, this case is equipped with UV Defender technology, protecting your device from UV light and staining liquids. It also offers long-lasting clarity, meaning it won't become yellow over time, making it easy to show off your device's cool colors.
Aredan shockproof case for Samsung Galaxy S24+Enhanced grip$17 $20 Save $3
The Aredan shockproof case is an excellent option if you want a case with excellent grip. Made from PC material, this case is slip-resistant and comfortable in hand. It also has raised edges on the corners and around the camera cutout to ensure the safety of your device.
i-Blason Armorbox case for Samsung Galaxy S24+Rugged armor
Want the best protection for your Galaxy S24+ without having to deal with a built-in screen protector? The i-Blason Armorbox is the right choice. This case is made from TPU and polycarbonate material. It has raised edges that protect your screen when it slips accidentally, covers that keep your ports safe from dust and moisture, a durable camera cover, and a kickstand. It's also available in multiple colors, including rose gold, purple, and gray.
Mous Clarity 2.0 case for Samsung Galaxy S24+Anti-yellow clear case
If all you're looking for is scratch resistance and wireless charging compatibility, then the Mous Clarity 2.0 case for Samsung Galaxy S24+ is what you want. It's a simple TPU case that fits the phone snugly and keeps scratches at bay, making your phone look pristine. The case also has a slim profile, is MagSafe compatible, and comes in two finishes.
Spidercase waterproof case for Samsung Galaxy S24+Full protection$27 $30 Save $3
Going for a swim and want to keep your Galaxy S24+ protected? Get the Spidercase waterproof case. It's IP68 certified and can keep your phone safe in up to 6.6 feet of water for one hour. This case is also shockproof and scratch-resistant, and the built-in screen protector doesn't stop your fingerprint scanner from working.
Pitaka MagEZ Case 4 for Samsung Galaxy S24+Thin and comfy
Your Galaxy S24+ doesn't have to be bulky to be well protected. The Pitaka MagEZ case for Samsung S24+ is a slim and lightweight case made from aramid fiber. It's highly resistant to corrosion, scratches, and discoloration. This case also has a textured finish, reducing the chances of your phone slipping. It's also MagSafe compatible, so you can wirelessly charge your phone without removing the case.
Tauri case with kickstand for Samsung Galaxy S24+Versatile kickstand$20 $40 Save $20
Protect your Samsung Galaxy S24+ and watch your media hands-free with the Tauri case with a kickstand. Beautiful, slim, and elegant, this case is made from TPU and has a versatile kickstand that doubles as a camera protector. It's also durable, and you can adjust the kickstand up to 60 degrees.
Taneny silicone case for Samsung Galaxy S24+Excellent silicone case
The Taneny silicone case is another simple case you can add to your Samsung Galaxy S24+. It's available in multiple colors to suit your style, and its soft microfiber inner lining retains the neatness of your device. Slim, lightweight, and non-slippery, this case offers excellent grip and won't add extra weight to your phone.
Which case should you choose?
Attaching a solid case to your Galaxy S24+ not only keeps your device safe from scratches, moisture, accidental drops, and bumps but also helps improve your experience, as you won't have to deal with fingerprints, slips, and more. Choosing the ideal case often depends on each person's unique preference, which is why I like the Wahhle Samsung Galaxy S24+ case. Lightweight, durable, and protective, the case offers all you might want in a case.
The Incipio Forme Protective case is another option I like due to its unique design, solid construction, and feel. It offers a good grip, and its nature-inspired design makes for a good conversation starter. For those who want a top-notch case at a low price, the Otekrin magnetic case might seal the deal for you with its solid protection and shock absorption. Ultimately, the cases above are the best picks, whether you want a slim and lightweight case, one that offers top military-grade protection, or a stylish, unique option.
The Samsung Galaxy S24+ offers a larger screen, more storage, and a bigger battery than the base model. It's the perfect device if you want a bigger real estate without paying extra for the Ultra model.