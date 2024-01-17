The latest S-series, including Samsung S24 , S24+, and S24 Ultra, has just been released, and tech enthusiasts are already lined up to get their hands on these new machines by Samsung! But, before getting too excited, it's important that you also get a suitable case to protect your device. We all know that every other company is soon going to launch their cases for the latest S-series, but choosing the right ones from those becomes tricky. Given that, we’ve rounded up the collection of best cases for Samsung S24 Ultra, ranging from premium to budget-friendly options with a variation in style. Pick one as per your requirements!

This case has a minimalistic yet functional case for S24 Ultra made with tough brushed PC and rubber bumpers. It also comes with a stand allowing for portrait and landscape mode standing. An extra 1.5mm on the camera corners, and screen edges gives dual protection. The case itself is easy to clean, and brings a silky touch feeling. It also has a magnetic ring so you can easily connect magnetic accessories like wallets and power banks.

The AICase comes with an included tempered glass protector so that your device is fully protected with just this one package. One seriously amazing point for this case is that it offers 20 feet military grade drop protection. This is mainly because the cover is designed with dual layer soft TPU and polycarbonate material. Enhanced edges allow for even more safety of the screen edges and camera lens. A whopping 24-month warranty is an added benefit.

If grip’s a concern, choose this protector since it is constructed with odorless PC material making it slip-resistant. In terms of strength, it is certified with military grade protection and comes with specifically raised bezels to protect screen and camera lens from damage. There’s also a kickstand allowing you to stand up the phone horizontally. It’s a good idea if you are video calling, or want to watch something without holding your phone. Plus, it works with wireless charging too.

For those looking to give their S24 Ultra a more premium feel, this case would be our recommendation. The cru. a new case collection by Incipio which offers unique designs including elevated faux leather, textile, and camo designs. But it's not just the design that's great: the cover is secure as well and will prevent damage to your device from drops. It is available in multiple colors but some of them are “Verizon-exclusive” only.

If you are among those who frequently drop their phones, this would be a great option for you. The impact case is one of the strongest ones out there offering fall protection from upto 8.2 feet and achieving 4x military-grade standard. The raised bezels ensure that your screen is safe from even the minor damages. What we really like about this one is that even if you don't like it, you can return it within 10-days (no questions asked).

This is another great option for S24 Ultra since it is crafted with shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate: both of which are known for their exceptional durability. For added protection to the camera lens, there’s a zinc alloy camera cover too. Supcase claims that the camera cover hinge has been tested over 30,000 times which gives the idea of quality. Best part? This cover is wireless charging compatible and comes with a 1-year warranty too.

If you are looking for the ultimate protection, there’s no better option than the ArmorX case which is completely waterproof and shockproof. With a 360 covering, you can fully submerge your phone underwater and use it. There are precise button cutouts for quick access. It can also withstand drops from 1.2m. Best part? It even works with surgical gloves. However, it does not support fingerprint unlock in any case. One X-MOUNT adaptor is included for securely mounting your device.

Our top recommendation for the S24 Ultra case is Pitaka’s case since it is crafted from aramid fiber, a material known for its strength yet light weight. The overall finish is textured, for added grip. Plus, it also offers scratch resistance and does not discolor. Additionally, it comes with MagSafe magnets so you can easily charge your device with MagSafe accessories including magnetic power banks. It is available in 3 colors including Black/Grey, Sunset, and Moonrise.

Which case is best for your Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Important question: with that many options, one would really think as to which one they should be getting? Honestly, if you are looking for an all-rounded pick, go for the PITAKA MagEZ Case 4 for S24 Ultra. With features like aramid fiber, prevention of discoloration, scratch resistance, and MagSafe magnets, it fulfills all the requirements for an average S24 Ultra user.

However, if you have different requirements, let’s say you want to Vlog underwater, you should pick the one by ArmorX, since it is completely waterproof. We would also recommend the case by Supcase since it is super durable and comes with a shock-absorbing TPU. The 1-year warranty and rigorous testing process by Supcase makes it a worthy choice for your S24 Ultra. And, while you are at it, be sure to check out the best chargers for Samsung Galaxy S24, which will work well for the Ultra as well.