The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has just been launched, featuring the new and mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Samsung's new Galaxy AI features in One UI. The Galaxy S24 is the entry point to the new series, featuring the same compact design as before, but now with a larger battery. If you've just ordered yours, it's important to get the right accessories for it. These are some of the best chargers for the Galaxy S24 that are worth considering, since the phone does not ship with one. As durable as the phone may be, it's always good to pair it with a quality case. We have rounded up some of the best cases for the S24 from some of the top brands, and across price ranges.

This simple, transparent case from Spidercase lets you show off the color of your S24 while still offering a decent level of protection. It has raised edges in the front and for the rear camera module, and can absorb shocks if dropped from up to 10 feet. You also get two sets of a tempered glass screen guard and a camera lens protector.

For those that prefer having their wallet with their phone, this folio case from Foluu is just the ticket. Made from PU leather and available in three sober shades, this case has three slots for credit cards and a pocket for cash. The phone case itself offers all-round bumper protection against drops. The case also doubles as a stand for watching videos. However, you won't be able to do wireless charging.

It's hard to beat Dbrand's Grip case if all you need is the best ergonomics. This slim case offers maximum grip, no matter how you hold your S24, thanks to a textured surface and grip strips placed at strategic points. It offers military-grade protection, clicky buttons, a precision fit, and is MagSafe compatible. The best and most unique feature is that you can choose from a wide range of funky patterns.

The Armorbox for Galaxy S24 features heavy-duty drop and impact protection thanks to the MIL-STD 810G certification. The exaggerated bumpers on all four corners help absorb maximum shock, while the multi-layer structure offers 360-degree protection. The case is also MagSafe compatible. The camera portion gets a flip cover, which doubles as a stand. It's available in four bold colors and priced rather well.

The Unicorn Beetle Pro rugged case from Supcase offers some of the best protection against drops and impacts. This three-layer case includes a front cover with a screen protector, a middle TPU bumper case, and a hard rear shell with a built-in kickstand. It comes in three colors, and includes a free belt clip holster.

The Oneagle translucent case for S24 comes in a number of pastel colors, and promises military-grade shock protection. The raised bezel on the front and "airbags" in the four corners ensure good protection against falls. The soft-touch material offers a smooth in-hand feel, and the raised buttons provide confident presses. The best part is, it doesn't cost a lot, making it tremendous value.

The MagEZ 4 case from Pitaka is pricey, but worth it when you consider the benefits. Available in three vibrant shades, it uses woven aramid fiber which has great scratch and wear-resistant properties. The case is also very slim and light, so you'll barely notice it. The camera lip is made from recycled aramid fibre, and it can be used with Apple's MagSafe wireless chargers.

The Incipio Duo combines excellent drop protection and a slim design, making it our top pick for the Galaxy S24. It features dual-layer protection, with a soft-touch antibacterial outer surface, and the company's Impact Strut tech for protection against drops of up to 12 feet. It's made from recycled materials, and is available in just black.

Our top three cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24

The new Galaxy S24 will probably be one of the best compact flagships this year, and is a strong contender to be one of the best Android phones in 2024 too. The tried and tested design, excellent build and features, and strong specs make it a very good premium flagship. While it is rated to survive dust and water, it's a good idea to equip it with a quality case, so it can survive accidental drops as well. All major case manufacturers have announced new products for the S24, but a few have stood out. The Incipio Duo is a no-nonsense case that looks smart, and offers very good protection. The simple and non-flashy design also makes it a good fit for any type of work environment. However, if you want to draw attention to your phone, the Dbrand's Grip case is what you need to look at.

You can customize it to be as inconspicuous or loud, depending on your personality. Dbrand offers a vast selection of colors and patterns to choose from. Apart from looking great, it doesn't neglect its core function, which is to protect your phone. Sometimes, cases can add a bit of unnecessary bulk and heft, which also tends to dilute the original feel of the phone itself. If you're looking for a non-obtrusive case for the S24, then Pitaka's MagEZ Case 4 is what you need. It's a little expensive, but you get an ultra-slim case that uses aerospace-grade materials for durability. The unique, woven pattern looks distinct and offers good protection, while also being comfortable to hold.