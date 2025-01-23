For those in need of a top-notch new phone, there are more than a few choices in the Android world, but some of the best picks are Samsung Galaxy phones. Once you land on a Galaxy S25 Plus, though, you'll still need to find yourself a solid case.

Luckily, we've found all the top Samsung Galaxy S25 cases out there.

Editor's choice Fntcase Heavy Duty Galaxy S25 Plus Case This Galaxy S25 Plus case courtesy of Fntcase features a shockproof design, a non-slip textured back, and a tough bumper for extra drop protection. Most importantly, you even get a tempered glass screen protector, too. All this for just $14, making it an excellent all-around package. $14 at Amazon

Best value Natbok Clear Galaxy S25 Plus Case If you're looking for a cheap case, look no further than this Natbok. This clear case preserves your phone's natural beauty, can handle drops and bumps, and maintains a slim design. Beyond all that, you can get this for well under $10, which is as cheap as can be. $8 at Amazon

Promoted pick Supcase UB Pro Galaxy S25 Plus Case Supcase's ever-reliable UB Pro line of cases is here for the latest Samsung Galaxy. If you're looking for top-notch protection that can stand up to just about any environment out there, the UB Pro is a great pick. Put this on your Galaxy, and you won't need to worry. $27 at Amazon

Premium pick Fntcase Military Grade Rugged Galaxy S25 Plus Case If top-tier protection is the name of the game, and you don't mind spending a little extra, this military grade case from Fntcase is a great pick. With a rugged design, built-in kickstand, and shockproof construction, this case won't have any trouble withstanding anything you throw at it. $24 at Amazon

Most color options Oakxco Silicone Galaxy S25 Plus Case This simple silicone case from Oakxco comes in a big variety of bright colors, sports a slim design, and will still keep your phone protected from drops and bumps. If you need a no-frills case, this is a great option that'll only cost you $10. $10 at Amazon

Built-in screen protector Red2Fire Military Grade Galaxy S25 Plus Case $20 $22 Save $2 Not only does this Galaxy S25 Plus case from Red2Fire protect you like any case would, you also get a screen protector and camera lens protector to make sure your entire phone is safe. Plus, you get a bunch of different color options and an affordable pricetag, too. $20 at Amazon

Best clear case Temdan Transparent Galaxy S25 Plus Case $10 $13 Save $3 For those who prefer a subtle case that doesn't take over the aesthetic of your phone, this Temdan Galaxy case sports a simple, clear look perfect for that sort of taste. Though simple, this case will still keep your phone safe from drops and bumps without issue. $10 at Amazon

Most design options Goodon Translucent Galaxy S25 Plus Case Tired of boring white and black cases? If your answer's yes, well, this Goodon Galaxy case is worth a look. With a bunch of different exciting designs to choose from, no longer will you have to deal with a simple-looking case. Plus, this'll cost you less than $20. $17 at Amazon

Best thin case Anoowkoa Clear Cover Galaxy S25 Plus Case $7 $8 Save $1 Need a case that you can barely tell is on your Galaxy? If so, this Anoowkoa case might be right for you. With an ultra-thin design, cases don't get much slimmer than this, but you still won't have to worry about scratching or denting your phone. $7 at Amazon

What to know about Galaxy S25 Plus cases

No bad choices here

Overall, Fntcase's Heavy Duty Galaxy S25 Plus case is a great choice of case for just about anybody. However, Fntcase also has a more premium option available in its Military Grade Rugged Galaxy S25 Plus case, if you don't mind spending a couple extra bucks for the pleasure.

On the other side of things, you can save money by picking up Natbok's Clear Galaxy S25 Plus case for under $10, which pretty much anybody can afford. Just make sure to settle in on a case and get it on your Galaxy as soon as possible, if you want yours to stay safe.