The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has undergone a slight design overhaul that makes it more comfortable to hold in the hand. The corners are more rounded and curved, so the sharp edges that dug into your palms on the S24 Ultra are no longer present. Despite this, the S25 Ultra is a massive phone that certainly requires some getting used to. Moreover, the back is matte glass, making it quite slippery. So, if you just got your hands on the phone and want to keep it safe for an extended period, the best option would be to pick up a case.

A good case not only adds a considerable amount of grip but also protects your phone from scratches and dents. Handling a large phone without a grip can be difficult, especially if you have small hands. With a case, you're reducing the chances of a drop while also protecting it in case you do end up dropping the phone. Several cases even add to the functionality of the phone with a kickstand or even a wallet, for that matter. Some users may even want to use a case to change the color of their phone or give it a fresh new look. Regardless of your use case, here are a bunch of Galaxy S25 Ultra cases that made it to our list of favorites.

Editor's choice Ringke Fusion-X for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra The Ringke Fusion-X is for those who want a simple case that offers great protection and utility. It has a transparent back that shows off the original color and design while having black edges, so the case doesn't turn yellow with time like most clear cases. To top it off, the inclusion of a MagSafe ring means you can attach whatever accessory you like. Despite all of these perks, the case is affordable making it an excellent value proposition. $22 at Amazon

Premium pick Pitaka Tactile Woven Case for S25 Ultra If you're looking for a thin and light case that doesn't compromise on protection, you cannot go wrong with the Pitaka tactile woven case. It's made of Kevlar fiber, so it's extremely durable while maintaining a lightweight profile. What I also like about PItaka is they don't sell your run-of-the-mill black carbon fiber cases. Most of their cases have a unique design language, including this one. You also get a MagSafe ring integrated with the case. $60 at Official Site

Promoted Pick i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy S25 Ultra If you're someone who is always worried about dropping and breaking their phone, the i-Blason Armorbox has your back (or at least your phone's). Firstly, the TPU case wrapping around the phone has thick edges with shock absorbers that keep the sides of your phone safe. Then, there's a clip-on attachment for the screen that has a built-in screen protector to keep the front of the phone secure. The third layer of protection is in the form of a camera cover that can be opened or shut depending on when you're using the camera. Finally, there's an integrated kickstand and MagSafe functionality that add to the utility. $30 at Amazon

Best value Mozoter case with screen protector for Galaxy S25 Ultra Not looking to splurge on an expensive case? Don't worry, the Mozoter case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is extremely affordable, especially considering what it offers. For starters, the case has a translucent exterior with rubberized sides for extra grip. There's support for MagSafe too, which is a bonus at this price point. To make the deal sweeter, Mozoter is also bundling in a couple of tempered glass screen protectors for the S25 Ultra so your display protection is also sorted. $13 at Amazon

Simple Clear Case AICase clear case for S25 Ultra If you're looking for a clear case that shows off the back of the phone in its entirety without any obstructions, AICase has you covered. Quite literally. It's a no-nonsense clear case that provides a fair bit of protection. The camera module is raised, and the sides have ridges for extra grip. While the brand claims the material is non-yellowing, I wouldn't suggest taking their word for it since the nature of TPU is such that it turns yellow with time, no matter what. Considering the price of the case, this shouldn't be a problem since you can always get a replacement. $10 at Amazon

Leather Case Venoult leather case for Galaxy S25 Ultra Lots of users prefer a leather case since it looks classy and appealing. If you're one of them, the Venoult leather case offers a premium experience while being slim. The compromise, though, is that you cannot expect as much protection as a rugged case or even a simple clear case. This is primarily because the buttons and ports have cutouts and aren't covered completely. If you can get past that, the Venoult case is a looker for sure! $60 at Amazon

Clear Rugged Case SUPCASE UB Grip for Samsung S25 Ultra The i-Blason case mentioned earlier is an excellent rugged option if you don't baby your phone. However, it can be a bit too much for a lot of people, since the aesthetic screams rugged. If you're looking for a slightly more sober option that adds protection without adding as much bulk to your phone, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is the perfect alternative. It has thick corners and a hard polycarbonate back so your S25 Ultra should remain safe even if you drop your phone. There's also a MagSafe ring at the back that acts like a foldable kickstand. It's a good middle ground between excellent protection and usability. $25 at Amazon

Customizable Case dbrand Grip for Galaxy S25 Ultra dbrand's Grip case is the epitome of customization. You can pick from dbrand's plethora of skins to add at the back of the case to change the way your phone looks. My favorites are the teardown skin and the new glow-in-the-dark variant since they give a cool new look to your S25 Ultra. Apart from the visual aspect, the case -- as the name suggests -- provides superb grip on the sides. It also provides a good amount of protection making it a solid option overall. $60 at dbrand

Wallet Case Ringke Fusion Card for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Several cases add an extra bit of utility to your phone. In some instances, it's a MagSafe ring or a kickstand. In this case, it's a built-in wallet that can house a credit card. Whether you're headed to the gym and don't want to carry a full-fledged wallet, or you don't have a wallet at all and need space to store a credit card or an ID, the Ringke Fusion Card is the perfect solution. It shows off the beauty of your phone at the top while reserving the space at the bottom for a card. I wish the slot could house more than one card, though. $19 at Amazon

Which case is best for your Galaxy S25 Ultra?

The Ringke Fusion-X is currently my favorite case since it has a transparent back that shows off the color of the phone. It also has a MagSafe ring, making it easier to attach a wireless charger, a battery pack, or even a wallet. Since the edges are black, the case won't turn yellow either. If you want something more minimalist yet protective, the Pitaka tactile woven case is an excellent choice. I love the design, plus it's extremely thin -- a godsend for large phones like the S25 Ultra.

If your friends call you butterfingers, the Supcase Unicorn Grip is the way to go. It can take a beating but at the cost of being thick and heavy. For those of you who love consuming content on your phone, the Torras case has a kickstand, making it easier to rest your phone on a table or any flat surface. dbrand's Grip case offers an excellent mix of protection and customization, making it one of the favorites on this list. Since the phone is relatively new, there aren't a lot of cases out there yet. We'll make sure to update the list as and when they're launched.