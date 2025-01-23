If you're ready for a great new phone, there are tons of top Android options, many of which are Samsung Galaxies. However, it's tough to beat the latest and greatest Galaxy S25. Even still, you're going to need a good case to keep your Galaxy secure.

So, we've found all the top Samsung Galaxy S25 cases out right now.

Editor's choice Fntcase Heavy Duty Galaxy S25 Case This Galaxy S25 case courtesy of Fntcase features a shockproof design, a non-slip textured back, and a tough bumper for extra drop protection. Most importantly, you even get a tempered glass screen protector, too. All this for just $10, making it an excellent all-around package. $10 at Amazon

Best value Natbok Clear Galaxy S25 Case $7 $8 Save $1 If you're looking for a cheap case, look no further than this Natbok. This clear case preserves your phone's natural beauty, can handle drops and bumps, and maintains a slim design. Beyond all that, you can get this for well under $10, which is as cheap as can be. $7 at Amazon

Promoted pick Supcase UB Pro Galaxy S25 Case Supcase's ever-reliable UB Pro line of cases is here for the latest Samsung Galaxy. If you're looking for top-notch protection that can stand up to just about any environment out there, the UB Pro is a great pick. Put this on your Galaxy, and you won't need to worry. $27 at Amazon

Premium pick Fntcase Military Grade Rugged Galaxy S25 Case If top-tier protection is the name of the game, and you don't mind spending a little extra, this military grade case from Fntcase is a great pick. With a rugged design, built-in kickstand, and shockproof construction, this case won't have any trouble withstanding anything you throw at it. $24 at Amazon

Most color options Oakxco Silicone Galaxy S25 Case This simple silicone case from Oakxco comes in a big variety of bright colors, sports a slim design, and will still keep your phone protected from drops and bumps. If you need a no-frills case, this is a great option that'll only cost you $10. $10 at Amazon

Built-in screen protector Lsypp Military Grade Galaxy S25 Case This case from Lsypp is more than just a case: you're also getting a screen protector and camera lens protector to truly give your phone full-body protection. You also get a few different colorways to choose from, and this case won't cost you more than $15. $15 at Amazon

Best clear case Temdan Transparent Galaxy S25 Case $10 $13 Save $3 For those who prefer a subtle case that doesn't take over the aesthetic of your phone, this Temdan Galaxy case sports a simple, clear look perfect for that sort of taste. Though simple, this case will still keep your phone safe from drops and bumps without issue. $10 at Amazon

Most design options Goodon Translucent Galaxy S25 Case Tired of boring white and black cases? If your answer's yes, well, this Goodon Galaxy case is worth a look. With a bunch of different exciting designs to choose from, no longer will you have to deal with a simple-looking case. Plus, this'll cost you less than $20. $17 at Amazon

Best thin case Anoowkoa Clear Cover Galaxy S25 Case $7 $8 Save $1 Need a case that you can barely tell is on your Galaxy? If so, this Anoowkoa case might be right for you. With an ultra-thin design, cases don't get much slimmer than this, but you still won't have to worry about scratching or denting your phone. $7 at Amazon

Lots of good choices

Altogether, you can't go wrong with the Fntcase Galaxy S25 case, as it blends features and value together quite nicely. That said, if you've got more to spend, Fntcase has a more premium option for you, too, by way of its Military Grade Rugged Galaxy S25 case.

On the other hand, if you need to save some cash, Natbok's clear case won't even cost you $10 and still protect your phone. Regardless of which case you decide, just make sure to pick one out and get it on your Galaxy as soon as you can.